Maiden not backing away from high expectations

MAIDEN — COVID-19 protocols may not allow for an abundance of fans in the stands at Maiden’s football games this season. But the Blue Devils are expecting to make a lot of noise all on their own during the 2020-21 season.

Last season, Maiden went 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, where the Blue Devils finished in a tie for second. Perennial state playoff participants, the Blue Devils dropped North Surry 56-47 in a shootout before bowing out to powerhouse Shelby, 49-7.

Maiden coach Will Byrne isn’t shy about his hopes to build on those results.

“We made it past the first round for the first time since I’ve been here. With the returnees we have coming back, the expectation is to go even further in the playoffs,” Byrne said, noting the immediate goals are the conference championship and on a narrower scope, tonight's opener at Bandys. “If we stay healthy, who knows — we could make some noise in the playoffs.”

No small part of those high expectations are the returns of junior Ethan Rhodes at quarterback and senior running back Amarion Craig.

As a sophomore, Rhodes threw for 2,227 yards on 133 completions in 224 attempts. He had 29 touchdown strikes compared to just seven interceptions.