Maiden not backing away from high expectations

MAIDEN — COVID-19 protocols may not allow for an abundance of fans in the stands at Maiden’s football games this season. But the Blue Devils are expecting to make a lot of noise all on their own during the 2020-21 season.
Last season, Maiden went 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, where the Blue Devils finished in a tie for second. Perennial state playoff participants, the Blue Devils dropped North Surry 56-47 in a shootout before bowing out to powerhouse Shelby, 49-7.
Maiden coach Will Byrne isn’t shy about his hopes to build on those results.
“We made it past the first round for the first time since I’ve been here. With the returnees we have coming back, the expectation is to go even further in the playoffs,” Byrne said, noting the immediate goals are the conference championship and on a narrower scope, tonight's opener at Bandys. “If we stay healthy, who knows — we could make some noise in the playoffs.”
No small part of those high expectations are the returns of junior Ethan Rhodes at quarterback and senior running back Amarion Craig.
As a sophomore, Rhodes threw for 2,227 yards on 133 completions in 224 attempts. He had 29 touchdown strikes compared to just seven interceptions.
“This is a big year for him,” Byrne said of Rhodes. “He’s worked tremendously hard in the offseason. He’s starting to understand the offense a lot more and we hope to use him in the run game more.”
Craig’s junior campaign for the Blue Devils was a stellar one. He rushed for 1,148 yards with an average of 5.5 yards per carry. Fifteen of his rushing attempts ended up in the end zone.
“Amarion is one of the best running backs in the league,” Byrne said without hesitation.
The offensive position that was hit hardest by graduation for Maiden was wide receiver. The Blue Devils matriculated three of their top four receivers, including Dylan Abernethy. Abernethy hauled in 17 touchdowns and 71 total receptions for 1,145 yards to lead all Maiden receivers.
“Dylan is irreplaceable,” Byrne admitted. “He’s arguably the best receiver to play at Maiden.”
But there is plenty of good news as far as the Blue Devils’ receiving corps is concerned. Brennan James returns for his senior campaign after catching 28 balls for 630 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
James is a three-year starter and will be joined by junior Chayson Bass and sophomore Jacob Sigmon. If that weren’t enough, 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore Chris Culliver has moved in from Bandys to join the Blue Devils.
Byrne said Culliver, in addition to his size, has “great” hands and speed.
Maiden will run multiple sets on offense and be based in the spread.
Defensively, the Blue Devils have reason to be excited as well.
“We feel pretty good about our defense,” Byrne said, noting that while they will use a 3-4 as a base formation, they will feature multiple sets on that side of the ball as well.
Byrne did concede that as far as experience is concerned, the Blue Devils are a little thin at the inside linebacker posts
“We have some young kids there, but we have confidence in them,” Byrne added.
The Blue Devils are far from bereft of talent on the defensive side, though. Junior Aaron Lefevers and seniors Kadin Frye, Daniel Harris and Ivan Poston will lead the Maiden defensive charge. Sophomore transfers Culliver and Ben Gibbs will help in the secondary.
There have been a couple of changes on the sideline for the defense for the Blue Devils. Cole Rembert is the new defensive coordinator and longtime assistant Mark Herman has been given the title of assistant defensive coordinator.
2020-21 MAIDEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Tonight: at Bandys, 7 p.m.
March 5: West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
March 19: North Lincoln, 7 p.m.
March 26: at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.