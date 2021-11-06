Maiden mauls Mount Pleasant in 1st-round playoff rout

Four plays later, Culliver culminated the opening 61-yard drive with a 3-yard jet sweep around the right end. Culliver then hit Jacob Sigmon with the 2-point conversion pass as Maiden claimed an 8-0 lead just 2:12 into the game.

The Blue Devils' defense had something to say too. The Maiden offense had the ball back just over two minutes later on its own 44. On the first play, Rhodes sprinted to his left, stopped and fired deep to a wide-open Culliver. That quick strike, plus another 2-point conversion pass by Culliver to Chayson Bass, put the Blue Devils ahead 16-0 before the first quarter was half over.

Rhodes shredded the Tigers’ defense with his accurate throws and Gibbs chewed up what remained with a stunning display of speed, power and elusiveness.

Playing only the first half, Rhodes was 13-of-18 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

“Offensively, Ethan played great in the first half. He got a little banged up. He could have played, but we wanted to hold him out,” Byrne said. “Ben came in at quarterback and led us to two touchdowns in the second half.”

Gibbs worked his way free for a 10-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter and another Culliver run on the 2-point try made it 24-0 at the half.