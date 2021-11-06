Maiden mauls Mount Pleasant in 1st-round playoff rout

MAIDEN — Maiden’s football team took care of a couple items of unfinished business Friday night in a 2A state playoff first-round victory over Mount Pleasant by the score of 37-7.
First, the Blue Devils rid themselves of the sour taste of a 52-12 first-round playoff loss in the spring to eventual 2AA state champion Salisbury.
“It’s tough when you go undefeated and lose in the first round,” Maiden coach Will Byrne acknowledged. “It’s survive and advance, and our guys played great.”
Second, Maiden got some payback for a 35-21 playoff loss to Mount Pleasant in 2016.
“We as coaches had a bitter taste in our mouths from losing to them in 2016 here at home,” Byrne admitted. “They dominated the line of scrimmage. They talked about how we were soft and they were more physical. We made it a point to tell our kids we’re pretty strong and physical up front too and we needed to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and they responded. They did just that.”
Maiden wasted no time in making that statement and making it emphatically.
The Blue Devils received the opening kickoff. In their first three plays from scrimmage they racked up three first downs and 37 yards of real estate on runs by Ben Gibbs and Ethan Rhodes and a Rhodes to Chris Culliver pass that took the ball to the Mount Pleasant 24-yard line.
Four plays later, Culliver culminated the opening 61-yard drive with a 3-yard jet sweep around the right end. Culliver then hit Jacob Sigmon with the 2-point conversion pass as Maiden claimed an 8-0 lead just 2:12 into the game.
The Blue Devils' defense had something to say too. The Maiden offense had the ball back just over two minutes later on its own 44. On the first play, Rhodes sprinted to his left, stopped and fired deep to a wide-open Culliver. That quick strike, plus another 2-point conversion pass by Culliver to Chayson Bass, put the Blue Devils ahead 16-0 before the first quarter was half over.
Rhodes shredded the Tigers’ defense with his accurate throws and Gibbs chewed up what remained with a stunning display of speed, power and elusiveness.
Playing only the first half, Rhodes was 13-of-18 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
“Offensively, Ethan played great in the first half. He got a little banged up. He could have played, but we wanted to hold him out,” Byrne said. “Ben came in at quarterback and led us to two touchdowns in the second half.”
Gibbs worked his way free for a 10-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter and another Culliver run on the 2-point try made it 24-0 at the half.
But as efficient as the Maiden offense was, the Blue Devils’ defenders were smothering. Mount Pleasant managed just two first-half first downs and 39 yards in the opening two quarters. For most of the game, Maiden defenders guarded their end zone like the Tigers’ offensive contingent consisted of foreign travelers without valid passports. Entry denied.
“Defense is playing lights out,” said Byrne. “I’ve said it all year long, they’re the backbone of this team. The defensive coaches have bought into it and the players respond well. They’re playing great right now.”
With Rhodes taking a precautionary second-half sabbatical, Gibbs took over as signal caller for the Blue Devils and guided Maiden to a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. The first one carried Gibbs’ own unique touchdown tapestry to highlight his performance.
On second-and-13 from Mount Pleasant’s 21, Gibbs took the direct snap but was met in the Blue Devils’ backfield. He bounced off one would-be tackler and sprinted to the line of scrimmage where he spun away from another on the way to the 1-yard line. Gibbs finished the drive on the next play.
Gibbs’ offensive numbers were 16 carries for 104 yards and one rushing touchdown, one catch for 10 yards and another score and 2-of-2 passing for 35 yards.
“Ben is a great running back. Great vision, great balance,” Byrne said. “That just shows you what a heck of a player he is. Great running back, he’s unreal. Sometimes he makes plays when there’s nothing there which makes him so special.”
Maiden’s final score was a 10-yard sprint off left tackle by Jalen Robinson as the third quarter was winding down.
The Tigers finally made it to the end zone late in the game on Austin Love’s 12-yard run. Love led the Mount Pleasant offense with 68 yards on 13 carries.
While Mount Pleasant did not complete either of its two pass attempts, the Blue Devils spread the ball around to their talented and dangerous receiving core. Four players caught passes and two went over 100 receiving yards. Culliver had six catches for 113 yards and a score and Alec Hall caught six balls for 108 yards.
The Blue Devils are now 11-0. Mount Pleasant’s season concludes with a mark of 6-5.
Maiden’s second-round opponent will be 14th-seeded West Lincoln (9-2), which defeated No. 19 Surry Central 41-7 on Friday. The Blue Devils defeated West Lincoln 20-14 on Sept. 24.
“Good football team. Well-coached, physical, strong,” said Byrne. “It should be another good matchup and great atmosphere. Can’t wait.”
That game will be at Maiden next Friday.
Mount Pleasant;00;00;00;07;–;07
Maiden;16;08;13;00;–;37
First Quarter
M – Chris Culliver 3-yard run (Jacob Sigmon pass from Culliver), 9:48
M – Culliver 56-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Chayson Bass pass from Culliver), 7:23
Second Quarter
M – Ben Gibbs 10-yard pass from Rhodes (Culliver run), 2:56
Third Quarter
M – Gibbs 1-yard run (run failed), 5:32
M – Jalen Robinson 10-yard run (Carson Foard kick), 1:14
Fourth Quarter
MP – Austin Love 12-yard run (David McEachern kick), 4:29
Team Stats
First Downs: Mount Pleasant 7, Maiden 17
Rushes-yards: Mount Pleasant 40-103, Maiden 34-127
Comp-Att-Int: Mount Pleasant 0-2-1, Maiden 15-21-0
Passing yards: Mount Pleasant 0, Maiden 253
Fumbles-Lost: Mount Pleasant 1-1, Maiden 4-1
Penalties-yards: Mount Pleasant 9-50, Maiden 6-40
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Mount Pleasant: Brennan Jones 5-8, Jakob Craver 9-25, Lawson Little 3-(-12), Austin Love 13-68 and 1 TD, Keandre Stedford 4-11, TJ Blackwelder 1-5, Caleb Anderson 5-(-2). Maiden: Ben Gibbs 16-104 and 1 TD, Chris Culliver 1-3 and 1 TD, Ethan Rhodes 3-1, Jalen Robinson 5-24 and 1 TD, Carson Foard 1-(-10), Zane Williams 4-(-1), Josh Stover 4-6.