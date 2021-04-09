Maiden mauls Lincolnton 32-7 to cap undefeated season

MAIDEN — Maiden coach Will Byrne said before the season began he believed this edition of Blue Devils football had the potential to do something special. Byrne was prophetic as the Blue Devils completed an undefeated season a week after clinching the South Fork 2A Conference title with a dominating 32-7 win over Lincolnton on Thursday night.
“Because we’ve got a group of special kids. Their goal has been to win a conference championship. They’ve been focused and played one game at a time like you’ve got to in this league,” Byrne said. “Just so proud of them. It’s a special group. They are champions two out of four years in this league. It’s a testament to our kids and they’ve done a great job.”
Maiden’s initial drive faltered when Amarion Craig was stopped just short of the first down marker. It was about the only thing that didn’t go the Blue Devils’ way in the first half. Craig wasn’t going to be denied the next time Maiden had the ball and scored from 3 yards out with 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Brennan James hit Chayson Bass on a quick snap on the extra point for an 8-0 lead for the Blue Devils.
Maiden’s skill players took over the second-quarter spotlight and proved impossible to corral in open space.
“We’ve got a good group of receivers. Obviously, Ethan (Rhodes) is a second-year quarterback and only a junior. Brennan James, Chris (Culliver) and Ben (Gibbs) made plays,” Byrne said. “Jacob Sigmon made plays. We’ve got multiple threats.”
First, Rhodes and Sigmon teamed for a highlight reel play. Rolling to his left away from the Wolves’ rush, Rhodes squared and fired a 30-yard rope to Sigmon in the end zone. Sigmon made the quintessential sideline catch, complete with toe drag, for a two-score Maiden advantage.
Later in the quarter, after Rhodes hit Culliver with a 48-yard bomb on the Maiden sideline, Rhodes connected with James on a short pass from the Lincolnton 18-yard line. James made one shake-and-bake move and went untouched to the end zone for a 22-0 Maiden lead at the break.
The Blue Devils completely shut down the Wolves’ offense in the first half. Lincolnton had just six net yards rushing and 76 yards passing, while the Blue Devils rolled up 117 yards on the ground and another 154 through the air.
“Our defensive line has played great all year. Really, (that includes) the people in the box. Those guys do a great job getting movement and pressure,” Byrne said. “They hit us on a slant a couple of times. We’ve got to work on our coverage a little bit.”
Carson Foard connected on a 32-yard field goal for the only points of the third quarter and Gibbs punched in the Blue Devils’ final touchdown on a 3-yard run in the final quarter.
Lincolnton avoided a shutout when freshman quarterback Jarvis Stevens sparked a late drive and hit Deandre Smith on an 11-yard fade route for the Wolves' lone score.
Stevens led the Wolves with 26 yards rushing on three carries plus the scoring pass. Connor Williams threw for 87 yards and completed 10 of 16 passes in the starter’s role. Lincolnton finished the year with a record of 1-5.
Craig ran for 154 yards on 17 carries for the Blue Devils, while Rhodes was 11-of-17 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
As champions of the South Fork 2A Conference, the Blue Devils will head into the postseason with a 6-0 record. They were ranked second among 2A teams going into the regular-season finale.
Byrne reflected on getting his team ready for the second season.
“Just focus on us and what we can control,” Byrne said. “Whoever we draw, I’ll put this team up against anybody if we play up to our capability. We have a chance if we execute on both sides of the ball.”
Lincolnton: 00 00 00 07 – 07
Maiden: 08 14 03 07 – 32
First Quarter
M – Amarion Craig 3-yard run (Chayson Bass pass from Brennan James), :40
Second Quarter
M – Jacob Sigmon 30-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Carson Foard kick), 11:29
M – Brennan James 18-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Carson Foard kick), 6:04
Third Quarter
M – Carson Foard 32-yard field goal, 3:48
Fourth Quarter
M – Ben Gibbs 3-yard run (Carson Foard kick), 7:16
L – Deandre Smith 11-yard pass from Jarvis Stevens (Diego Ramiro kick), 2:13
Team Stats
First Downs: Lincolnton 13, Maiden 16
Rushes-yards: Lincolnton 28-31, Maiden 28-242
Comp-Att-Int: Lincolnton 16-23-0, Maiden 11-17-0
Passing yards: Lincolnton 132, Maiden 196
Fumbles-Lost: Lincolnton 0-0, Maiden 0-0
Penalties-yards: Lincolnton 3-30, Maiden 10-70
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Lincolnton: Amonte Finger 12-20, Connor Williams 5-(-13), Bernard Wingate 5-5, Deandre Smith 2-(-1), Reed King 1-(-6), Jarvis Stevens 3-26. Maiden: Amarion Craig 17-154 and 1 TD, Ethan Rhodes 5-12, Christopher Culliver 1-72, Ben Gibbs 3-(-3) and 1 TD, Caron McDaniel 2-7.
PASSING – Lincolnton: Connor Williams 10-16-0 for 87 yards, Reed King 1-1-0 for 5 yards, Jarvis Stevens 5-6-0 for 40 yards and 1 TD. Maiden: Ethan Rhodes 11-17-0 for 196 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING – Lincolnton: Deandre Smith 6-51 and 1 TD, Andrew Phelps 3-28, Bernard Wingate 1-12, Anthony Odom 1-13, Amontre Finger 1-5, Connor Williams 2-19, Eian Stancil 1-4, Team 1-0. Maiden: Chris Culliver 5-105, Brennan James 4-49 and 1 TD, Ben Gibbs 1-12, Jacob Sigmon 1-30 and 1 TD.