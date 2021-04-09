Maiden mauls Lincolnton 32-7 to cap undefeated season

MAIDEN — Maiden coach Will Byrne said before the season began he believed this edition of Blue Devils football had the potential to do something special. Byrne was prophetic as the Blue Devils completed an undefeated season a week after clinching the South Fork 2A Conference title with a dominating 32-7 win over Lincolnton on Thursday night.

“Because we’ve got a group of special kids. Their goal has been to win a conference championship. They’ve been focused and played one game at a time like you’ve got to in this league,” Byrne said. “Just so proud of them. It’s a special group. They are champions two out of four years in this league. It’s a testament to our kids and they’ve done a great job.”

Maiden’s initial drive faltered when Amarion Craig was stopped just short of the first down marker. It was about the only thing that didn’t go the Blue Devils’ way in the first half. Craig wasn’t going to be denied the next time Maiden had the ball and scored from 3 yards out with 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Brennan James hit Chayson Bass on a quick snap on the extra point for an 8-0 lead for the Blue Devils.

Maiden’s skill players took over the second-quarter spotlight and proved impossible to corral in open space.