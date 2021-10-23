Maiden leads throughout in 27-7 victory over Lincolnton

“We just shot ourselves in the foot offensively in the first half,” said Byrne. “We turned it over twice in the red zone when we went right down the field. Credit to their staff.”

Lincolnton kept the Blue Devils’ offense off the field much of the second half with long, sustained drives. None were longer than the second half’s opener — a 10-minute drive — during which the Wolves used a tight T-formation to push Maiden down the field. The smash-mouth drive had Khamoni Heath, Bernard Wingate and lineman-converted-runner Teeghan Strutt blast through the line. The trio combined for 11 carries over 52 yards and brought the ball to the Maiden 18. But a false start ended the momentum and forced the Wolves into a passing situation on third down, which ended with Alex Halls’ sack of Andre Bost. On fourth down, Bost’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

“They’re in that straight wishbone, T-formation offense, “Byrne said. “Which is just ground and pound just trying to get three to four yards at a clip. They waited until, we knew they were going to do it, wait till two or three seconds left on the play clock to snap. They kept the ball away from our offense, but the defense still didn’t give up a point.”