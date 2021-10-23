Maiden leads throughout in 27-7 victory over Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — Maiden High had to deal with adversity — some self-inflicted, some from the other side — but the Blue Devils never trailed and captured Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference road football game by a 27-7 final over Lincolnton.
With the win, the Blue Devils remained unbeaten at 9-0 and clinched the Catawba Valley 2A's top bid for the 2A state playoffs that begin in two weeks. At 6-0 in the league, Maiden will take at least a co-championship and can wrap it up outright next Friday in a home game against Newton-Conover.
“Now we’ve got to focus on Newton-Conover, which is a big rivalry game,” said Maiden head coach Will Byrne. “You can throw the records out the window. So, there really shouldn’t be any real motivation coming from the coaches or anything like that.”
The loss by Lincolnton (4-5, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A) also put a bow on the second automatic bid from the conference as Bunker Hill (8-1, 5-1) defeated Newton-Conover.
Maiden’s win was also the sixth in a row over the Wolves dating back to 2016 and seventh out of the last nine meetings.
In running up a 21-7 halftime lead, the Blue Devils' offense was almost unstoppable. In moving the ball at will, Maiden had a 16 to 3 margin in first downs over the first 24 minutes and rolled up 247 yards, unofficially, in 26 plays, to only 44 yards by the Wolves over 19 plays.
The Blue Devils needed less than three minutes to score on the opening drive, which was a seven-play, 64-yard sprint. The march ended when Ethan Rhodes found Chris Culliver on a corner route for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Carson Foard’s extra point made it 7-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
It went to 14-0 early in the second quarter when Ben Gibbs collected 33 yards rushing on the 53-yard drive before Rhodes sneaked in from the goal line.
Lincolnton responded to that score with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Deandra Smith. But the momentum shift was brief, as the Blue Devils needed only four plays to cover 56 yards with Culliver running 10 yards on an end around that pushed the lead to 21-7.
As it did in a rout last week at Bunker Hill, field position played a role in the Blue Devils' success. Lincolnton’s average starting field position was at its 21-yard line, while Maiden began at its 40. Defensively, the Blue Devils did not cross midfield until the second half.
Yet, whether it was their own mistakes or the strategy by the Wolves, the Blue Devils missed a chance to fully seize the game. In between the first two scores, Maiden drove to the Wolves’ 21, but a sack and fumble snuffed out the drive. Just prior to the half, the Blue Devils were just inches from another touchdown, but Rhodes’ sneak attempt for his second score of the night was thwarted by the Lincolnton front line with the Wolves stripping the ball free and recovering.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot offensively in the first half,” said Byrne. “We turned it over twice in the red zone when we went right down the field. Credit to their staff.”
Lincolnton kept the Blue Devils’ offense off the field much of the second half with long, sustained drives. None were longer than the second half’s opener — a 10-minute drive — during which the Wolves used a tight T-formation to push Maiden down the field. The smash-mouth drive had Khamoni Heath, Bernard Wingate and lineman-converted-runner Teeghan Strutt blast through the line. The trio combined for 11 carries over 52 yards and brought the ball to the Maiden 18. But a false start ended the momentum and forced the Wolves into a passing situation on third down, which ended with Alex Halls’ sack of Andre Bost. On fourth down, Bost’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete.
“They’re in that straight wishbone, T-formation offense, “Byrne said. “Which is just ground and pound just trying to get three to four yards at a clip. They waited until, we knew they were going to do it, wait till two or three seconds left on the play clock to snap. They kept the ball away from our offense, but the defense still didn’t give up a point.”
Maiden gambled and lost on a fourth-down play at its 43 before Lincolnton took over and drove to the Blue Devils' 12. However, a fumble by Heath turned the ball back to Maiden.
After a punt, Lincolnton tried to stay in the game last by opening up the passing attack. Boyd completed 4 of 5 passes on the drive for 49 yards and had the Wolves set up for a first-and-goal at the Blue Devils' 6. But a holding penalty stalled the drive, which ended with another incomplete pass in the end zone.
“I’m so proud of our kids for playing hard defensively and bowing their necks every time they did get down to the red zone, getting big stops,” said Byrne. “That's what our defense has been doing all year.”
Gibbs finally put the game to rest late when he broke off a 63-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left.
Despite the struggles to put the game away, Byrne said he never sensed the team let up after the group had early success.
“These kids are great,” beamed Bryne about his team. “They work so hard in the weight room. They worked so hard in practice. Over half the teams are going in to work out tomorrow. About half of them work out seven days a week. I'm not really worried about them at all. They know what our goal is, which is a conference championship.”
Maiden;07;14;0;06;—;27
Lincolnton;00;07;00;00;—;07
First Quarter
M – Chris Culliver 36-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Carson Foard kick), 9:14
Second Quarter
M – Ethan Rhodes 1-yard run (Foard kick), 9:46
L – Deandra Smith 90-yard kickoff return (Peyton Rangel kick), 9:33
M – Culliver 10-yard run (Foard kick), 7:54
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
M – Ben Gibbs 63-yard run (kick failed), :51
Team Stats
First Downs: Maiden 22, Lincolnton 14
Rushes-yards: Maiden 24-185, Lincolnton 41-149
Comp-Att-Int: Maiden 16-21-0, Lincolnton 6-9-0
Passing yards: Maiden 184, Lincolnton 51
Fumbles-Lost: Maiden 2-2, Lincolnton 1-1
Penalties-yards: Maiden 3-35, Lincolnton 9-82
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Maiden: Ben Gibbs 18-170 and 1 TD, Chris Culliver 2-7 and 1 TD, Ethan Rhodes 3-(-3) and 1 TD, Alec Hall 1-11. Lincolnton: Bernard Wingate 16-76, Khamoni Heath 9-41, Deandra Smith 6-19, Teeghan Strutt 3-15, Eian Stancil 3-8, Andre Bost 2-(-7), Team 2-(-3)
PASSING — Maiden: Rhodes 16-21-0 for 184 yards and 1 TD. Lincolnton: Bost 6-9-0 for 51 yards.
RECEIVING — Maiden: Culliver 8-98 and 1 TD, Hall 4-60, Gibbs 1-16, Chayson Bass 1-9, Jacob Sigmon 1-4, Caron McDaniel 1-(-3). Lincolnton: 2-14, Easton Dellinger 1-20, Anthony Odum 1-14, Stancil 1-2, Andrew Phelps 1-1.