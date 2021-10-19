Maiden JV volleyball team finishes 20-0

Last Thursday, the Maiden JV volleyball team earned a road victory over Newton-Conover, capping its second straight undefeated season. The Blue Devils completed the fall season with a 20-0 record. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Addison Palmer, Laney Miller and Savannah Prevatte. On the back row are Payton Miller, Emily Dover, Averie Waddell, Truly Gibbs, Taylor Welch, Chloe Lawing, Madison Herms, Sophia Beal, Sophie Goodson and head coach Melissa Thomas.