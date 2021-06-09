Maiden hires Hensley as girls basketball coach

MAIDEN — Maiden High is turning to a familiar face to lead its girls basketball program. The decision to hire Stephen Hensley, who previously coached the Blue Devils’ varsity girls basketball team from 2004-07, was announced by Maiden athletic director Caine Houser in an email sent to media members on Wednesday afternoon.

Hensley has been a teacher and coach for 25 years. The Freedom High alumnus also had stints at other Catawba County schools, but has most recently served as the head coach of the Maiden track team and JV boys basketball team as well as the co-offensive coordinator for the football team.

During his initial 10-year stay at Maiden that began in 2000, Hensley was an assistant girls basketball coach under Frank Snider before becoming head coach for three seasons beginning in 2004. His teams went 28-49 and made the state playoffs each season, earning a first-round win over Shelby during the 2A playoffs in 2007.

Now Hensley replaces Snider again following his retirement last month. Snider coached high school sports for 43 years, including the last three as the Blue Devils’ girls basketball coach.