Maiden, Hibriten football picked to win conference crowns

A pair of preseason polls for area football conferences were recently conducted as local media members picked the order of finish for the Catawba Valley 2A Conference and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Eight people participated in the Catawba Valley 2A poll, while 12 voted in the Northwestern 3A/4A poll.
Maiden was chosen to win the Catawba Valley 2A, receiving 63 total points and seven first-place votes. West Lincoln was second with 48 points and the remaining first-place vote.
Newton-Conover (44 points) was third and Bunker Hill (40) was fourth. East Burke (34) came in fifth, Bandys (24) finished sixth, Lincolnton (19) was seventh and West Caldwell (16) was eighth.
After moving up from 2A to 3A, Hibriten was picked to win the Northwestern 3A/4A. The Panthers totaled 67 points and received five first-place votes.
Watauga finished second with 60 points and five first-place votes, while Alexander Central came in third with 56 points and the remaining two first-place votes. Freedom and South Caldwell tied for fourth with 26 points apiece.
Rounding out the Northwestern 3A/4A was sixth-place Ashe County with 23 points. Meanwhile, Alexander Central senior running back Cameron Lackey and Watauga junior tight end/defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley led the way in preseason player of the year voting with three votes each.
Hibriten junior quarterback Coby Wilson finished with two votes, while Watauga senior running back Carter Everett and junior quarterback Carlton Horine received one vote apiece.
Maiden won the South Fork 2A Conference last season with a 6-0 league mark, while Hibriten captured the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference crown with a 6-0 league record of its own. Watauga won the Northwestern 3A/4A with a 5-0 conference record.
Last season’s league records for the remaining teams in the Catawba Valley 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences were as follows: West Lincoln 4-2, Newton-Conover 2-4, Bunker Hill 6-1, East Burke 4-3, Bandys 1-5, Lincolnton 1-5, West Caldwell 3-4, Alexander Central 5-1, Freedom 2-3, South Caldwell 3-1 and Ashe County 7-0.
Listed below are the full results of the preseason polls for each conference, along with preseason player of the year voting for the Northwestern 3A/4A.
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE PRESEASON POLL
1. Maiden, 63 points (7 first-place votes)
2. West Lincoln, 48 points (1 first-place vote)
3. Newton-Conover, 44 points
4. Bunker Hill, 40 points
5. East Burke, 34 points
6. Bandys, 24 points
7. Lincolnton, 19 points
8. West Caldwell, 16 points
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE PRESEASON POLL
1. Hibriten, 67 points (5 first-place votes)
2. Watauga, 60 points (5 first-place votes)
3. Alexander Central, 56 points (2 first-place votes)
T-4. Freedom, 26 points
T-4. South Caldwell, 26 points
6. Ashe County, 23 points
Player of the Year Voting:
Cameron Lackey, Alexander Central: 3 votes
Isaiah Shirley, Watauga: 3 votes
Coby Wilson, Hibriten: 2 votes
Carter Everett, Watauga: 1 vote
Carlton Horine, Watauga: 1 vote