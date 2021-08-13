Maiden, Hibriten football picked to win conference crowns

A pair of preseason polls for area football conferences were recently conducted as local media members picked the order of finish for the Catawba Valley 2A Conference and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Eight people participated in the Catawba Valley 2A poll, while 12 voted in the Northwestern 3A/4A poll.

Maiden was chosen to win the Catawba Valley 2A, receiving 63 total points and seven first-place votes. West Lincoln was second with 48 points and the remaining first-place vote.

Newton-Conover (44 points) was third and Bunker Hill (40) was fourth. East Burke (34) came in fifth, Bandys (24) finished sixth, Lincolnton (19) was seventh and West Caldwell (16) was eighth.

After moving up from 2A to 3A, Hibriten was picked to win the Northwestern 3A/4A. The Panthers totaled 67 points and received five first-place votes.

Watauga finished second with 60 points and five first-place votes, while Alexander Central came in third with 56 points and the remaining two first-place votes. Freedom and South Caldwell tied for fourth with 26 points apiece.