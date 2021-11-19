Maiden, Hibriten football look to reach regional semifinals

Key defensive players: DL: Tron Navarro, Jr.; Lefevers; Spring; Hensley; LB: Hall; Rembert; Sigmon; DB: Chayson Bass, Sr.; Culliver; Gibbs; Cameron Gore, Sr.

If an observer were wondering about the improvement of the Blue Devils over the course of this season, a look at the two games against West Lincoln might be a good place to start. During the Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener in September, the Blue Devils were pushed around by West Lincoln for 273 yards on the ground as the Rebels held the ball for over 30 minutes. However, it was a key stop by the defense on third and then fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter that proved crucial in the tie game.

Last week, Maiden needed no such heroics, as the Blue Devils held West Lincoln to 136 yards of total offense and scored the first six times they had the ball during a 47-0 rout. It was the second week in a row the Blue Devils ran up a big league after scoring the first 37 in a first-round win over Mount Pleasant. Chris Culliver had his second game with 100-plus receiving yards in the playoffs (10 catches, 232 yards in two games) and Ben Gibbs ran for 124 yards on 24 carries.

A win tonight would put Maiden into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.