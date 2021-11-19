Maiden, Hibriten football look to reach regional semifinals

High school football programs know it has been a special season when teams are scheduled to have practice over Thanksgiving week. That experience will be at hand should they win tonight’s games in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
After the completion of the first two rounds, one team from each of the five conferences in which area schools are affiliated remain in the hunt for a state title.
Focusing on the two games with local connections, one game is a rematch from last spring’s COVID season playoffs, while the other is an intriguing game between two of the better programs from the area over the past few seasons.
In this week’s preview, area coaches were asked what has set their teams apart in getting to this level and what concerns they have about their upcoming opponent.
(Note: Some comments have been edited for clarity.)
2A West
No. 6 Salisbury (11-0) at No. 3 Maiden (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
About Maiden (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 49-39, 1 state title (1978)
Coach: Will Byrne
Key offensive players: QB: Ethan Rhodes, Sr.; RB: Ben Gibbs, Jr.; Korbyn Lawing; OL: Gerald Danner, Fr.; Jackson Hensley, Jr.; Aaron Lefevers, Sr.; Dru McClough, Sr.; DJ Spring, Jr.; Quinn Rembert, Jr.; WR: Chris Culliver, Jr.; Alec Hall, Jr.; Jacob Sigmon, Jr.
Key defensive players: DL: Tron Navarro, Jr.; Lefevers; Spring; Hensley; LB: Hall; Rembert; Sigmon; DB: Chayson Bass, Sr.; Culliver; Gibbs; Cameron Gore, Sr.
If an observer were wondering about the improvement of the Blue Devils over the course of this season, a look at the two games against West Lincoln might be a good place to start. During the Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener in September, the Blue Devils were pushed around by West Lincoln for 273 yards on the ground as the Rebels held the ball for over 30 minutes. However, it was a key stop by the defense on third and then fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter that proved crucial in the tie game.
Last week, Maiden needed no such heroics, as the Blue Devils held West Lincoln to 136 yards of total offense and scored the first six times they had the ball during a 47-0 rout. It was the second week in a row the Blue Devils ran up a big league after scoring the first 37 in a first-round win over Mount Pleasant. Chris Culliver had his second game with 100-plus receiving yards in the playoffs (10 catches, 232 yards in two games) and Ben Gibbs ran for 124 yards on 24 carries.
A win tonight would put Maiden into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
Byrne’s comments: "I think the defense has really put this team in the position we are in, allowing us to compete at a high level with anyone. Our defensive staff — Fore Rembert, Mark Herman, Hugh McCall, Keith Henry, Greg Pound and Derrick Ikard — those guys meet and watch film and gel together more than any group I’ve ever coached with, and our players feed off them and have responded tremendously. Our defense is the heart of this team and they don’t get enough credit.
"The biggest concern playing Salisbury is being able to stop the run, not giving up big plays on defense and taking care of the ball offensively. They are a big-play team on both sides. If we can limit those, we believe we have a chance to win."
About Salisbury (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 32-18, 2 state titles (2010, 2020-21)
Coach: Brian Hinson
Key players: QB Mike Geter, RB JyMikaah Wells, WR Deuce Walker, WR/LB Jalon Walker.
Salisbury had too much size and speed for Bunker Hill last week, and the Hornets took a step towards defending their 2AA state title with a 49-0 romp. This season, the Hornets haven’t so much beaten opponents, inasmuch as they have destroyed them. Ten of their 11 wins have reached the running-clock margin of 42 points or more. Salisbury has allowed 33 points this season, 13 of those in fourth-quarter garbage time in a 28-point victory over Thomasville. Since that mini-spurt by the Bulldogs, Salisbury has allowed 12 points in seven games.
Mike Geter threw for 238 yards and accounted for five touchdowns last week. JyMikaah Wells ran for 109 yards before he was pulled in the third quarter. Jalon Walker was a man against boys, catching three balls for 115 yards and wreaking havoc from his outside linebacker position.
One concern from the Bunker Hill game was the number of fumbles by Salisbury. The Hornets put five on the ground, many of those unforced.
Series history: Depending on the perspective, last season’s playoff meeting was memorable for various reasons. Salisbury intercepted three of Maiden's first seven passes, among the five in the game, and had four sacks in the first half that led the Hornets to a 52-12 win. On offense, Salisbury had 470 yards on the ground.
Given how the Maiden defense was pushed around in that game, a large focus this season has been on shoring up that side of the ball. The Blue Devils will not have a 6-foot-5, 372-pound left tackle to contend with, but Salisbury does bring speed to the skill positions. Maiden will need to match those skill positions and continue to roll on offense, especially early, to take pressure off the defense. Given the outcome of last season’s rout, it seems important that Maiden punches first.
Next up: No. 7 Monroe (8-1) or No. 2 East Surry (11-0)
3A West
No. 7 Hibriten (8-3) at No. 2 Statesville (11-0), 7 p.m. (stream available at NFHSNetwork.com)
About Hibriten (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 35-22, 1 state title (2017)
Coach: Sam Mackey
Key offense players: QB: Coby Wilson, Jr.; RB: Sadharri Moore, Sr.; WR: Jabee Powell, Sr.; Entire Offensive Line.
Key defensive players: DE: Matt Warhurst, Jr.; DT: Jose Romero-Garcia, Sr.; LB: Dillan Earp, So.; DB: Jabee Powell, Sr.; Jesse Taylor, So.
For the second week in a row, Hibriten was able to use a key play late in the game to get the win and advance. Down seven late, Concord had the ball with less than three minutes left in the game and a chance for the tying score. However, Jabee Powell returned a fumble for a touchdown that turned into the final margin of 27-14. Powell also hauled in a 50-50 ball on a pass and took it 40 yards for a touchdown. Dillan Earp and Coby Wilson added scoring runs for the Panthers.
With the playoff game on the road, Hibriten is looking to extend its winning streak away from home to 29 in a row. The last defeat came at Kings Mountain on Nov. 27, 2015. A win tonight returns the Panthers to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, which was the last of a four-year string of making it to the regional finals.
Mackey’s comments: "What has helped us is continuing to trust the process and working hard each week. We must eliminate mistakes, as we turned the ball over way too many times last Friday. We’ll have to contain Statesville’s speed and maintain drives."
About Statesville (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 35-31)
Coach: Randall Gusler
Key offensive players: QB: Zamari Stevenson, Sr.; RB: JZ Harrison-Connor, Sr.; OL: Steven Hamby, Jr.; K/P Sam Buckner, Jr.
Key defensive players: DT: Sam Chacon, Sr.; LB: Quantay Brown, Sr.; Elijah Munoz, Sr.; DB: Zamari Stevenson, Sr.
Statesville had little trouble putting away Western Foothills 3A Conference rival East Lincoln. After East Lincoln kicked a field goal at the start, the Greyhounds put up the next 42 unanswered. Quarterback Zamari Stevenson, a Wake Forest commit, threw for one score and ran for three more. JZ Harrison-Connor ran for 157 yards on 13 carries in the win, including a 50-yard scamper for a score that sewed up the win in the first half. A win tonight puts Statesville into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.
Gusler’s comments: "We have a good group of players and coaches that have put in the work to get here. Hibriten controls the clock with their offense, so we have to make stops and get our defense off the field on third downs."
Next up: No. 11 Kings Mountain (10-2) or No. 3 Dudley (11-1)
Other games from area conferences: