Maiden girls win tug of war with Mustangs

MAIDEN — The East Lincoln and Maiden girls basketball teams went head-to-head and toe-to-toe on Tuesday night and it was the Blue Devils who did the little things to win their first game of the season. Maiden came away a 53-48 winner in a game that featured 13 lead changes and six ties.
“The others have been so close. We lost by one, then we lost by two, and then we lost by six,” said Maiden coach Frank Snider about his team’s 0-3 start to open the season. “The parity is so close in this league (South Fork 2A) right now. I thought we played our best game overall, particularly defensively tonight, and we did a nice job closing it out.”
There were multiple reasons the Blue Devils pulled out the win — and multiple players making key contributions.
Snider’s reference to closing things out were in large part to some clutch free throw shooting in the fourth quarter — the only quarter in which Maiden did not trail at one point or another. The difference in the game, literally and figuratively, came at the charity stripe where the Blue Devils outscored East Lincoln 12-7.
Maiden was 6-of-9 at the line in the fourth quarter, while the Mustangs were 1-of-3.
“That’s better than 2-for-10, which we have been,” noted Snider. “We made enough.”
Trailing 25-22 at the half, Maiden’s deficit quickly grew to nine points in the third quarter, 31-22, as the Mustangs made the most of Maiden’s turnovers against pressure traps on the ball. But the Blue Devils clawed and scratched back with Maggie Andrews, Lainee Hentschel and Marley Mingus leading the charge.
A big part of that was Maiden battling with the taller Mustangs on even terms on the glass.
“We did our best job rebounding we’ve done all year,” Snider said. “Marley Mingus, Lainee Hentschel both had a lot of rebounds. Morgan Bohemier did a good job on the boards.”
Mingus scored in the lane and Hentschel finished off a fast break to make it a two-point game. Another Hentschel drive knotted the score at 33-all with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter. Mingus took a dish from Hentschel moments later to put Maiden back out in front, 35-33.
A steal and layup by Andrews sent the two teams to the final period with Maiden in front, still by two points, 40-38.
Although Maiden never trailed in the final quarter, East Lincoln did tie the score twice — once in the quarter’s first minute at 40-all, and again at 48-all with 1:06 to go on a drive by Abbie Hege.
Alyssa Keener hit two clutch free throws with 46.8 seconds on the clock to put the Blue Devils in front to stay. After an East Lincoln miss, Hentschel went to the line for two free throws with just 16 seconds to play.
Hentschel converted the first but missed the second. Mingus was there for the rebound, however, and cashed in to give the Blue Devils an insurmountable five-point lead that seconds later became the final score, 53-48.
East Lincoln’s Taliyah Thomas led all scorers with 27 points. However, she scored 19 of those in the first half. Down the stretch, Andrews took over the Maiden defense on her and prevented her from getting the ball in scoring position.
“Maggie’s our best defender,” Snider said of Andrews. “She’s quick as lightning. She plays really hard.”
The next highest scorer for the Mustangs was Hege with five points.
Conversely, the Blue Devils had three players in double figures — Hentschel and Andrews with 15 points apiece, and Mingus with 12.
“We get that many people in double figures and we score that many points — we’ve done a good job,” said Snider. “And Alyssa (Keener) did a good job handling the ball.”
Hentschel turned in an outstanding performance in several phases of the game.
“Lainee Hentschel really had a good ballgame,” Snider said. “She had 15 points and 12 rebounds and she had eight assists. That’s nearly a triple double. That’s hard to do.”
Maiden is now 1-3 and will play at home Friday against Newton-Conover. East Lincoln is 1-2 and will play at North Lincoln on Thursday.
East Lincoln: 10 15 13 10 — 48
Maiden: 12 10 18 13 — 53