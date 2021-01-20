Maiden girls win tug of war with Mustangs

MAIDEN — The East Lincoln and Maiden girls basketball teams went head-to-head and toe-to-toe on Tuesday night and it was the Blue Devils who did the little things to win their first game of the season. Maiden came away a 53-48 winner in a game that featured 13 lead changes and six ties.

“The others have been so close. We lost by one, then we lost by two, and then we lost by six,” said Maiden coach Frank Snider about his team’s 0-3 start to open the season. “The parity is so close in this league (South Fork 2A) right now. I thought we played our best game overall, particularly defensively tonight, and we did a nice job closing it out.”

There were multiple reasons the Blue Devils pulled out the win — and multiple players making key contributions.

Snider’s reference to closing things out were in large part to some clutch free throw shooting in the fourth quarter — the only quarter in which Maiden did not trail at one point or another. The difference in the game, literally and figuratively, came at the charity stripe where the Blue Devils outscored East Lincoln 12-7.

Maiden was 6-of-9 at the line in the fourth quarter, while the Mustangs were 1-of-3.

“That’s better than 2-for-10, which we have been,” noted Snider. “We made enough.”