Maiden girls upset Bandys in OT; Blue Devils roll in boys’ game

MAIDEN — The Maiden and Bandys girls basketball teams entered Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference game heading in completely different directions. The Blue Devils were looking to snap a six-game losing streak, while the Trojans were in search of their seventh straight win.
In the end, the Blue Devils delivered perhaps their best performance of the season. It took overtime, but Maiden was able to end its skid with a 53-49 victory over the Trojans, who dropped to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in league play.
On the other side, Maiden improved to 3-10 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A. The win was the Blue Devils’ first since beating North Lincoln 41-23 on Dec. 8 in Maiden.
“Two of our things with our girls, tenets of our program, is we want to first of all play with joy and secondly play harder than the other team, and if you do those two things we feel we can be competitive with anybody,” Maiden coach Stephen Hensley said. “Teams may be more skilled than you are and you can’t always control that, but you can control those two things and I think we did both of those things tonight.
“Take nothing away, (Bandys) Coach (Nicki) Brittain does an excellent job and her players are skilled and play hard and are one of the better teams in this area, and we just were able to find a way,” he added. “Everybody stepped up for us. Everybody when they went in found a way to contribute something, and it might not always be directly on the scoreboard, but they found ways to contribute. This was a team win.”
Caroline McIntosh gave Bandys an early lead on a driving layup before Maiden scored five straight points on a free throw from Callie Stamey and putbacks from Kennedie Noble and Sophia Beal. Following a timeout, the Trojans’ Annie Andrews converted a wide-open layup before Stamey registered a fast-break basket and Noble drilled a 3-pointer to make it 10-4 in favor of the hosts.
Bandys scored eight of the next 10 points — including Macy Rummage’s first six points of the night — to tie the score. But Alyssa Keener hit a free throw with 47.6 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to give Maiden a 13-12 edge after one.
After the Trojans grabbed a 14-13 advantage on a layup from Rachel Anderson to start the second period, a coast-to-coast layup from Noble followed by a putback from Rachel Fitzpatrick put the Blue Devils back in front. A Logan Dutka putback cut Bandys’ deficit back to one before Beal and Dutka traded 3s, while Keener made a layup and then Rummage nailed a free throw with no time remaining to leave Maiden with a 22-20 lead entering the half.
Dutka got things going in the third quarter, registering nine points to match the output by Maiden’s entire team in the period. Rummage chipped in two foul shots and Andrews notched a putback, which helped the Trojans take a 33-31 lead into the final frame.
Following a couple of early ties in the fourth quarter, Bandys scored five consecutive points on a layup from Rummage and a left-corner 3 from Kate Dutka to build a 40-35 lead with 4:50 remaining. But a 5-0 run by the Blue Devils moments later that included a Stamey putback and a triple from Beal pushed Maiden back in front by a 42-41 score with 2:25 to play.
After a Bandys timeout, Stamey picked off a pass and was fouled on the other end, converting 1 of 2 free throws. Kate Dutka answered with another left-corner trey for the Trojans to retake the lead, but early in the final minute Stamey pulled down an offensive rebound and was hacked on the successful putback by Logan Dutka, whose fifth foul forced her to the bench for the remainder of the contest. Although Stamey was unable to complete the three-point play, she did dive on the floor for the offensive board and was fouled again before hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 50.4 seconds left.
Rummage quickly went the other way for a layup, while an Anderson free throw with 12.2 seconds remaining gave Bandys a 47-46 advantage. Keener was fouled with 3.2 seconds left and proceeded to make 1 of 2, while Maiden knocked away the Trojans’ last-second inbounds pass to send the game to overtime.
The Blue Devils controlled the extra session, scoring the first five points on a coast-to-coast layup from Stamey, a fast-break layup from Noble and a foul shot from Keener. A layup by Bandys’ Andrews made it a one-possession game again with 44 seconds to play, but the Trojans were unable to draw any closer as a Keener free throw with 4.9 seconds remaining ultimately sealed the win for Maiden.
“We’ve lost six in a row and we had to play three 9 a.m. games in a Christmas tournament, and that’s tough on a team,” said Hensley. “And to be able to come back and do something like that is special and for these girls it’s a night that I hope they’ll remember for a long time, and I hope they’ll at the same time sort of put it behind them and then move on to Bunker Hill (Maiden’s next opponent).
“We’ve got such a tough league,” he continued. “... This Bandys team beat East Burke, East Burke beat Newton. I mean, you’ve got to strap it up every week with this league, so we’re blessed to have an opportunity to do it.”
Stamey led all scorers with 18 points, and she also unofficially pulled down 19 rebounds. Noble added 11 points, while Keener had nine and Beal finished with eight.
Dutka paced Bandys with 15 points despite being saddled with foul trouble throughout, while Rummage scored 13. Andrews was the Trojans’ next highest scorer with eight points.
“Callie, not taking away from anybody else in this school, she is also a top 10 hurdler in the state, she’s maybe the best female athlete in our school overall,” said Hensley. “But along with that she brings an intensity that when she plays like that other people feed off of that. ... And there are nights where she doesn’t do a lot statistically for us, but she always bring the same energy and she’s a really good teammate.
“This group of girls, they rally around each other,” he added. “Tonight it was Callie, next time it’s gonna be Alyssa, next time it’s gonna be Kennedie. “It’s the next person up and they’re all cheering for each other.”
Maiden hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Bandys entertains Newton-Conover.
BOYS
Maiden 61, Bandys 33
A close game in the early moments turned into a comfortable win for the Blue Devils, who had nine players score including three in double figures as they bounced back from a 68-51 road loss to West Caldwell earlier in the week. Maiden’s Mason Lowman was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Ben Gibbs had 12 and Raheem Misher finished with 10.
Alec Hall added seven points for the Blue Devils and Ethan Rhodes chipped in six off the bench, all in the first quarter. Maiden led 15-6 at the end of the opening frame before increasing its advantage to 31-14 at halftime and 46-24 through three periods.
Micah Slaughter was Bandys’ leading scorer with 12 points, while Jacob Loftin added six for the Trojans, who are now 3-11 overall and 1-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A. Meanwhile, Maiden is tied for second in the conference at 9-5 overall and 3-1 in league contests — first-place West Caldwell is 7-7 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Lincolnton is 5-8 and 3-1.
“The last two days have been really good practices after a tough one at West Caldwell,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said. “Hopefully we’ve kind of reached a little turning point. The kids are just playing hard, I think they’re being a little smarter, playing a little bit more under control. Playing hard and under control is gonna go a long way for us.”
Brittain added that playing without Chris Culliver, Dru McClough and Jalen Robinson, all of whom missed Friday’s game due to injury, has strengthen Maiden’s bench.
“We’ve kind of figured out who can play,” said Brittain. “... It makes it easier for me when those guys are playing hard and they’ve got to come out. I think that’s big for us.”
Maiden will remain at home for the next five games beginning with Tuesday’s contest against Bunker Hill. The Blue Devils are 3-1 at home this season, and Brittain enjoyed the atmosphere during Friday’s game.
“It was a good atmosphere out there,” said Brittain. “Maiden-Bandys, it was electric, it was fun. Kind of from the get-go I thought our kids responded to it.
“We haven’t had that kind of crowd due to COVID in two-plus years, so I was kind of curious how the kids were gonna react to it,” he continued. “But I thought they handled the pressure well and got off to a good start.”
Bandys hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Bandys;12;08;13;14;02;—;49
Maiden;13;09;09;16;06;—;53
Bandys — Logan Dutka 15, Macy Rummage 13, Annie Andrews 8, Kate Dutka 6, Caroline McIntosh 4, Rachel Anderson 3.
Maiden — Callie Stamey 18, Kennedie Noble 11, Alyssa Keener 9, Sophia Beal 8, Aleah Ikard 3, Rachel Fitzpatrick 2, Kynsea Pugh 2.
BOYS
Bandys;06;08;10;09;—;33
Maiden;15;16;15;15;—;61
Bandys — Micah Slaughter 12, Jacob Loftin 6, Parker DeHart 5, Bobby DelGuercio 3, Parker Styborski 2, Tyler Tuxbury 2, Easton Ledford 1, Grant Parham 1, Dominic Robinson 1.
Maiden — Mason Lowman 16, Ben Gibbs 12, Raheem Misher 10, Alec Hall 7, Ethan Rhodes 6, Carson Foard 4, Jackson Hensley 2, Jacob Sigmon 2, Chance Stull 2.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.