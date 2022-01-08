Maiden girls upset Bandys in OT; Blue Devils roll in boys’ game

MAIDEN — The Maiden and Bandys girls basketball teams entered Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference game heading in completely different directions. The Blue Devils were looking to snap a six-game losing streak, while the Trojans were in search of their seventh straight win.

In the end, the Blue Devils delivered perhaps their best performance of the season. It took overtime, but Maiden was able to end its skid with a 53-49 victory over the Trojans, who dropped to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in league play.

On the other side, Maiden improved to 3-10 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A. The win was the Blue Devils’ first since beating North Lincoln 41-23 on Dec. 8 in Maiden.

“Two of our things with our girls, tenets of our program, is we want to first of all play with joy and secondly play harder than the other team, and if you do those two things we feel we can be competitive with anybody,” Maiden coach Stephen Hensley said. “Teams may be more skilled than you are and you can’t always control that, but you can control those two things and I think we did both of those things tonight.