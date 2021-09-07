 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maiden football adds road game at Monroe
0 Comments
top story

Maiden football adds road game at Monroe

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alec Hall and Ethan Rhodes
David Scearce/Record File Photo

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Maiden's Alec Hall, 3, and Ethan Rhodes, 12, celebrate after a score during the Blue Devils' 47-0 win over Watauga on Aug. 27 in Maiden. After its road game against St. Stephens was canceled last Friday due to the Indians being under a COVID-19 quarantine, Maiden (2-0) has picked up a nonconference road contest for this Friday against Monroe (1-1). Friday's game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert