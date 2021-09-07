Maiden football adds road game at Monroe

Maiden's Alec Hall, 3, and Ethan Rhodes, 12, celebrate after a score during the Blue Devils' 47-0 win over Watauga on Aug. 27 in Maiden. After its road game against St. Stephens was canceled last Friday due to the Indians being under a COVID-19 quarantine, Maiden (2-0) has picked up a nonconference road contest for this Friday against Monroe (1-1). Friday's game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.