Maiden-East Burke football postponed

Friday’s varsity football game between Maiden and East Burke, which was scheduled to be played at the Cavaliers’ Danny Williams Field in Icard, has been postponed. East Burke has too many varsity players quarantined to participate in the contest, and no makeup date has been announced at this time.

Thursday’s JV football game between the two schools will still be held at Maiden, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover’s JV team will now host Freedom on Thursday at 7 p.m. after the Red Devils’ original opponent, West Caldwell, had to cancel.

Also added to the schedule for Thursday at 7 p.m. is St. Stephens’ first JV football contest of the season, a road game at Bunker Hill. The original schedule had St. Stephens and Bunker Hill hosting West Iredell and Lincolnton, respectively.

With Maiden (3-0) at East Burke (1-1) now postponed, here’s a look at Friday’s current varsity football schedule for teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties:

East Lincoln at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at West Iredell, 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 7:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.