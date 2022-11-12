Maiden dominates Tigers in Round 2, sets up rematch with Bunker Hill

MAIDEN — From a 30-yard run by running back Ben Gibbs on the first snap until a chest-high pancake smash by backup Coleman Williams on the game’s last play, Maiden dominated physically thoroughly and completely on Friday night. The Blue Devils were never threatened seriously in a 46-13 rout of Mount Pleasant in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's 2A state football playoffs at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

It was the second year in a row that West No. 5 seed Maiden (11-1) routed the Tigers in the postseason, following a 37-7 romp in the first round last fall.

The win over the 21st-seeded Tigers (8-4) sets up a showdown with Catawba Valley 2A Conference rival Bunker Hill (11-1), the No. 13 seed, next Friday night in Maiden, where the Blue Devils rallied to beat the Bears 36-33 last month. Bunker Hill knocked off fourth-seeded Community School of Davidson 41-40 on Thursday.

Unofficially on the stat sheet, Maiden outgained the Tigers 488-215 in total offense, including nine plays of 20 or more yards by the Blue Devils, whose defense had eight tackles for losses, including four sacks.

But the measurable stats only hint at the unmeasurable physical tone of the game that can best be described by a play early in the third quarter. With the Tigers at the Maiden 29-yard line on fourth down, Blue Devils nose guard DJ Spring came through the line and shoved a Mount Pleasant blocker onto his back before catching Lawson Little for a sack.

“This game was won in the trenches on both sides of the ball,” said Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne. And those guys — Jackson Hensley, Quinn Rembert, DJ Spring, Tron Navarro, Mack Adams and Gerald Danner. It's incredible, and even talking about defensively Alec Hall, Jacob Sigmon on the edge, Josh Stover over on the edge, Korbyn Lawing and Zane Williams are playing really good at inside linebacker. Our defense is getting better.”

Starting with the initial Gibbs run, Maiden chose to stay between the tackles much of the first half. The senior running back ran through, around, past, and, on his first touchdown in the second quarter, over the pile. The result was 153 yards in the first half.

About the only hiccup for the offense came when the game’s initial 10-play drive stalled on downs at the Tigers’ 6. But after a three-and-out and punt, Maiden resumed at the 50 with the quick drive ending on a 29-yard post pass from Wesley Thompson to Sigmon. Carson Foard’s point-after kick made it 7-0.

Another three-and-out by Mount Pleasant set up Gibbs’ hurdle and run for a score from the 7 to end a nine-play drive.

“We're just doing a good job of running it,” Byrne said. “And they kept hanging outside, so we had numbers in the box and whenever you can chew out X amount of minutes in 10 plays or 12-play drives and score, and then turn around and come get them in a three-and-out or basically have to punt after one first down and get the ball back, and then do it again and another methodical drive. A run-heavy team like them, when you get ahead, it's hard for them to come from behind.”

The Tigers got their offense going early with a 13-play drive in the second quarter that moved to the Blue Devils’ 6. However, Gibbs showed his defensive chops by breaking up a pass in the end zone that turned the ball over on downs.

As well as the Blue Devils ran the ball, the air game had its moments in the first half, with none bigger than a 50-yard missile from Thompson to Chris Culliver, who outfought two defenders for the ball along the left sideline. The play highlighted a 10-play drive in the two-minute drill that ended with Gibbs' TD run from the 3, a scamper during which he blew up the opposing linebacker on the way for the score to make it 20-0 at the half.

Thompson’s pass to Culliver was a prelude for the second act, which put the game away. After Spring’s bull-rush sack ended the Tigers' first drive, the first play for Maiden was a 63-yard scoring strike between the two seniors.

Another three-and-out and a shanked punt set up another quick score, a 44-yard pass play in which Culliver shrugged off a tight double team. The two touchdown passes were the only plays run by Maiden in the third quarter and increased the lead to 33-0.

Thompson finished the game 9-of-15 passing for 294 yards and the three touchdowns. Culliver caught four balls for 166 yards.

“Wesley throws a good deep ball and Chris is phenomenal,” said Byrne. “I mean, he catches almost everything that's thrown to him.”

Keegan Moose (20 carries, 158 yards) burst through the line for a 52-yard run that set up Mount Pleasant’s first score, a 1-yard plunge by Dylan Coln. The Tigers recovered an onside kick that eventually led to a 9-yard scoring pass from Colin Black to Colton Scott early in the fourth quarter.

However, Maiden answered with a Thompson scramble that turned into a 15-yard touchdown run, as well as Williams' run from the 3 to provide the final margin.

“When you're in third round,” Byrne said of the upcoming game against Bunker Hill, “you're going to be playing a really good football teams, so we’ve got to limit the mistakes.”

When asked about the atmosphere of two Catawba County schools playing for the right to get to the 2A state quarterfinals, Byrne simply said, “It’s going to be electric. I can’t wait. It’s exciting. This place will have about eight to 10 thousand people, I hope.”

MAIDEN 46, MOUNT PLEASANT 13

Mount Pleasant;00;00;06;07;—;13

Maiden;07;13;13;13;—;46

First Quarter

M – Jacob Sigmon 29-yard pass from Wesley Thompson, (Carson Foard kick), 4:27

Second Quarter

M – Ben Gibbs 7-yard run (Foard kick), 10:59

M – Gibbs 3-yard run (pass failed), :10

Third Quarter

M – Chris Culliver 63-yard pass from Thompson (pass failed), 7:43

M – Culliver 44-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 6:30

MP – Dylan Coln 1-yard run (pass failed), 2:36

Fourth Quarter

MP – Colton Scott 9-yard pass from Colin Black (David McEachern kick), 11:52

M – Thompson 15-yard run (Foard kick), 10:01

M – Zane Williams 3-yard run (kick failed), 5:03

Team Stats

First Downs: Mount Pleasant 12, Maiden 18

Rushes-yards: Mount Pleasant 50-188, Maiden 32-194

Comp-Att-Int: Mount Pleasant 3-10-0, Maiden 9-16-0

Passing yards: Mount Pleasant 27, Maiden 294

Fumbles-Lost: Mount Pleasant 1-1, Maiden 2-0

Penalties-yards: Mount Pleasant 6-38, Maiden 14-111

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Mount Pleasant: Keegan Moose 20-128, Kolby Cook 14-42, Lawson Little 8-(-19), Ethan Dempsey 3-30, TJ Blackwelder 2-7, Dylan Coln 1-1 and 1 TD, Gavin Adkins 1-1, Team 1-(-2). Maiden Ben Gibbs 24-154 and 2 TDs, Wesley Thompson 3-18 and 1 TD, Coleman Williams 2-15, Zane Williams 2-5 and 1 TD, Cohen Jenkins 1-2.

PASSING — Mount Pleasant: Little 2-6-0 for 18 yards, Colton Black 1-3-0 for 9 yards and 1 TD, Blackwelder 0-1-0. Maiden: Thompson 9-15-0 for 294 yards and 3 TDs, Team 0-1-0.

RECEIVING — Mount Pleasant: Austin Kee 1-18, Colton Scott 1-9 and 1 TD, Blackwelder 1-0. Maiden: Chris Culliver 4-166 and 4 TDs, Raheim Misher 2-64, Jacob Sigmon 2-43 and 1 TD, Gibbs 1-21.