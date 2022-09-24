Maiden defeats West Lincoln in another close battle

MAIDEN — For the second year in a row, the Maiden football team got a key stop in the fourth quarter in support of a high-powered offense to fend off visiting West Lincoln 27-17 in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) matchup Friday night at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

The Blue Devils (4-1 overall, 2-0 CVAC) won their third straight overall and extended their conference winning streak to 18 in a row dating back to a loss on Oct. 18, 2019 at North Lincoln in the former South Fork 2A Conference. It is also the 12th straight conference win at home dating back to another loss to North Lincoln on Oct. 12, 2018. In the early CVAC standings, only the Blue Devils and Bunker Hill stand at 2-0.

In the series, it is the fourth victory in a row for Maiden over West Lincoln (4-1, 1-1) — including a 2021 playoff game — and the fourth regular season game in four seasons in which the outcome was decided in the fourth quarter.

With Maiden leading 20-17 late in the third quarter, West Lincoln started a drive at its own 20-yard line, looking for its third score in three possessions. As expected, much of the work by the Rebels came on the ground, as they entered the game averaging over 400 yards per game rushing.

Mason Avery was the workhorse much of the night (27 carries, 195 yards), as he squared his shoulders for punishing runs, especially on the left side behind tackle Dayne Harrelson and guard Camden Sain. On the decisive drive that stretched into the final quarter, Avery took the ball six of the 10 plays, highlighted with runs of 32 and 13 yards, the second of which put the ball at the Maiden 23. A run on second down by Jaylin Winnex moved the ball to the 16, setting up third-and-3. Avery’s run over right tackle netted a yard.

Rather than take a shot at a 32-yard field goal to tie the game, a timeout was called by West Lincoln, which chose to put the ball in the hands of Avery. However, Maiden's Caron McDaniel read the sweep to the left and made the first hit on the senior runner before several other teammates joined in for the stop that turned the ball over on downs.

Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne recalled a similar situation on the goal line in the fourth quarter in the win at West Lincoln in 2021.

“I’m just so proud of these kids,” said Byrne. “When they needed to make a stop, they bowed it up just like last year. Kudos to West Lincoln. There’s just a great freaking team. They’re well-coached — Coach (Darren) Ponder’s a great coach — but I’m just so proud of our kids for sucking it up and getting the stops that we needed to, whether it’d be third or fourth down, or to make them punt to get the ball back.”

West Lincoln finished with 287 yards on the ground, which is a season low.

“Before the game,” said Maiden linebacker Jacob Sigmon, who had a bigger role in the game on offense, “we watched the video and he (Byrne) really preached that we didn't come this far just to come this far. We just knew that we had done everything before the game, and it wasn't time to quit then. So we set a bar there to get the stop.”

The defensive stop supported an offense that clicked much of the night, though the group created its own adversity at times.

Maiden took the opening kick and needed 3:29 of game clock to go 58 yards and take the first lead, which occurred when Wesley Thompson connected on a quick out to Chris Culliver, who took the catch-and-run 26 yards for a touchdown. Davis Higgins’ extra-point kick made it 7-0.

After a quick West Lincoln punt, Maiden drove down the field quickly, but stalled at the Rebels' 4. The drive came up empty as Higgins missed a 21-yard field goal.

The Rebels finally perked up and moved to the Blue Devils’ 34 after a 23-yard pass play from Jordan Truesdale to Gideon Allen — West Lincoln’s only completion of the game. But a holding call stalled the drive and Maiden’s defense eventually held the line on fourth down at the 25.

With the stop in hand, Maiden struck quickly on a 75-yard post route from Thompson to Culliver. However, a holding call nullified the play and the next throw gave West Lincoln new life, as Thompson’s pass from his own end zone was picked off by J.J. Ponder near the 4. Winnex ran in for the score on the first play with Joel Sellers kicking the point-after to tie the game.

However, the Blue Devils shrugged off the miscue and commenced firing on offense, as they trimmed over six minutes of clock and chewed up 68 yards on 13 plays. On the drive, it was Thompson and Sigmon that began to work in sync, connecting on four passes for 58 yards, including a 34-yarder that dug Maiden out of a first-and-27 on its own end of the field.

With the Rebels worried about the speed and size of Culliver, Sigmon described the adjustments made that had a game-long impact that led the slot receiver to make 13 catches for 186 yards for the game.

“The coaches were noticing that when they put me and Chris on the same side,” Sigmon said, “they would notice the safety is going over to Chris more. So, any seams down the middle were open. Then, on the out routes, the cornerbacks were bailing and the out routes were there, and it was a good connection between me and Wes.”

Byrne said the extra work Thompson and Sigmon put in together outside of practice has paid off, especially for the senior receiver.

“He’s got great hands and he runs great routes,” said Byrne. “He works his butt off. He's the hardest worker in the weight room, practice, off the field, nutrition, everything, that I've ever seen in a high school football player. He really is and he deserves to get some credit and have a big game like this.”

Ben Gibbs had the final four carries of the drive, including a run from the 2 that put Maiden ahead 13-7 after a blocked PAT.

Byrne was pleased with how his team responded to adversity in that moment, and throughout the game.

“We talk to them all the time about adversity,” said Byrne. “Just play the next play and forget about it, and that's what they did tonight.”

West Lincoln answered with a long drive to start the second half that took 14 plays over 7:31. However, a chop block stalled the march of the Rebels, who settled for a 26-yard field goal by Sellers.

The only punt of the game by Maiden followed and turned disastrous, as Thompson whiffed the ball on the kick with West Lincoln taking over on the Blue Devils’ 32. Three plays later, Avery scampered 25 yards for a TD and Sellers’ PAT made it 17-13 Rebels.

Culliver’s kickoff return set up Maiden at midfield, from where Thompson connected with Sigmon on the first play downfield to the 13. Despite a subsequent penalty, Maiden finished the quick drive on a 15-yard pass from Thompson to Gibbs to take the lead for good at 20-17.

After the key defensive stop of Avery and the Rebels on the ensuing drive, Maiden quickly salted the game away, as Thompson found Culliver running free in the post for a 60-yard completion and score.

Culliver went on to make two late-game interceptions, as West Lincoln tried to direct a pair of quick desperation drives.

Both teams return to CVAC play next week, as West Lincoln hosts Bunker Hill and Maiden travels to West Caldwell.

West Lincoln;00;07;10;00;—;17

Maiden;07;06;07;07;—;27

First Quarter

M – Chris Culliver 26-yard pass from Wesley Thompson (Davis Higgins kick), 8:31

Second Quarter

WL – Jaylin Winnex 4-yard run (Joel Sellers kick), 7:38

M – Ben Gibbs 2-yard run (kick blocked), 1:21

Third Quarter

WL – Sellers 26-yard field goal, 4:21

WL – Mason Avery 25-yard run (Sellers kick), 2:20

M – Gibbs 15-yard pass from Thompson (Carson Foard kick), :47

Fourth Quarter

M – Culliver 60-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 3:23

Team Stats

First Downs: West Lincoln 14, Maiden 20

Rushes-yards: West Lincoln 46-287, Maiden 28-86

Comp-Att-Int: West Lincoln 1-3-2, Maiden 20-26-1

Passing yards: West Lincoln 23, Maiden 310

Fumbles-Lost: West Lincoln 0-0, Maiden 2-1

Penalties-yards: West Lincoln 5-50, Maiden 6-55

Individual Stats

RUSHING — West Lincoln: Mason Avery 27-195 and 1 TD, Jaylin Winnex 14-83 and 1 TD, Jordan Truesdale 5-9. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 25-102 and 1 TD, Wesley Thompson 2-(-14), Team 1-(-2).

PASSING — West Lincoln: Truesdale 1-3-2 for 23 yards. Maiden: Thompson 20-26-1 for 310 yards and 3 TDs.

RECEIVING — West Lincoln: Gideon Allen 1-23. Maiden: Jacob Sigmon 13-186, Chris Culliver 4-102 and 2 TDs, Gibbs 2-17 and 1 TD, Korbyn Lawing 1-5.