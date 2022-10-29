Maiden defeats Newton-Conover to claim outright conference crown

NEWTON — Maiden left no doubt Friday night as to who the best football team in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference is this season. The Blue Devils dominated the contest from the beginning and cruised to a 47-13 win at Newton-Conover to conclude the regular season for both teams.

The win gives Maiden its eighth straight win and the conference crown outright with a record of 9-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. It is also the Blue Devils’ eighth consecutive win in the series with the Red Devils. Newton-Conover ends the season with an overall mark of 3-7 and a Catawba Valley 2A record of 2-5.

“Just so proud of these kids. Just a totally different group from last year,” said Maiden coach Will Byrne. “We brought a lot back and the expectation was to win it. But we missed some key guys. But we’ve had guys step up. We’ve had young guys step up. The starters that returned are continuing to produce at a high level. We’re getting better every week.”

Maiden quarterback Wesley Thompson continued to display a big arm and the ability to throw the ball all over the field. Thompson had five touchdown passes, two each to Chris Culliver and Raheim Misher and a fifth to Alec Hall. The senior signal caller completed 14 of 24 passes with a pair of interceptions for 295 yards.

“Wesley has gotten better every week. The more he’s in this system and understands what’s going on, the better he’s throwing the ball,” Byrne said. “He’s throwing it to other people.”

Thompson connected with five different receivers in Friday’s win.

Although Maiden claimed the opening kickoff and marched down the field, that drive came up empty when Newton-Conover’s Aiden Luangkhot made a diving interception at the Red Devils’ 5-yard line. But the Maiden defense refused to yield and got the ball back for the offense at the Newton-Conover 25 after a quick three-and-out.

The Blue Devils moved in for the score from there in just three plays with Ben Gibbs taking a pitch on the right side into the end zone from 17 yards out. It was the first of two rushing touchdowns for Gibbs, who also scored from the wildcat formation on a 4-yard touchdown slash in the third quarter.

After the game’s initial score, the Maiden defense raised up again. Following a long kickoff return by Jordan Henze to the Maiden 20, the Blue Devils defenders pushed the Red Devils back 5 yards in four plays.

Maiden’s offense took over, or rather Thompson and Culliver did. Culliver blew past the Newton-Conover defense and Thompson dropped the ball into his hands for a 54-yard scoring strike to make the score 14-0 in the first quarter.

Newton-Conover again had a short field after a blocked punt, but to no avail. In all, the Red Devils ran 23 plays in Maiden territory in the first half and came up empty.

“Maiden’s a good football team,” acknowledged Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack. “We did miss a few opportunities early. We’d like to play better.”

Early in the second quarter, Maiden’s Jackson Hensley made back-to-back plays that characterized the Blue Devils’ defensive dominance. On third down from the Maiden 11, Hensley sacked Luangkhot for a 7-yard loss. Then on fourth down he blocked the Red Devils’ attempt at a field goal.

“Coach Rembert and the defensive staff do a good job mixing stuff up and finding tendencies,” Byrne said. “Great job defensively.”

Two bombs, a 77-yarder to Culliver and a 51-yard missile to Misher, made the score 27-0 at the half for Maiden.

The Blue Devils came out with 20 points in the third quarter to open up a 47-0 lead. The scoring plays included a 6-yarder from Thompson to Misher, a 13-yard pass to Hall and Gibbs’ 4-yard blast up the middle.

Newton-Conover got on the board on the ensuing kickoff when Rakim Moore raced 95 yards for a score.

“They won’t quit. That’s not what we’re made of,” said Pack. “Rakim is a great player. He led the conference in interceptions last year and he’s going to be right up there again this year.”

Moore had one of three picks by the Red Devils.

Newton-Conover got into the end zone on the final play of the game on a 14-yard pass from Logan Adair to Ty Miller.

Adair finished the night with 97 passing yards to lead the Red Devils’ offense. Trey Stinson had 68 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Brackets for the 2A state playoffs were announced on Saturday, with fifth-seeded Maiden set to host 28th-seeded Polk County (5-5) in next Friday’s first round.

MAIDEN 47, NEWTON-CONOVER 13

Maiden;14;13;20;00;—;47

Newton-Conover;00;00;07;06;—;13

First Quarter

M – Ben Gibbs 17-yard run (Carson Foard kick), 8:23

M – Chris Culliver 54-yard pass from Wesley Thompson (Foard kick), 4:55

Second Quarter

M – Culliver 77-yard pass from Thompson (kick failed), 5:20

M – Raheim Misher 51-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 3:02

Third Quarter

M – Misher 6-yard pass from Thompson (kick failed), 8:52

M – Alec Hall 13-yard pass from Thompson (Foard kick), 5:18

M – Gibbs 4-yard run (Foard kick), 3:04.

NC – Rakim Moore 95-yard kickoff return (Dax Shannon kick), 2:45

Fourth Quarter

NC – Ty Miller 14-yard pass from Logan Adair (No PAT attempted), :00

Team Stats

First Downs: Maiden 16, Newton-Conover 12

Rushes-yards Maiden 22-73, Newton-Conover 19-75

Comp-Att-Int: Maiden 18-30-3, Newton-Conover 17-35-2

Passing yards Maiden 357, Newton-Conover 128

Fumbles-Lost: Maiden 1-0, Newton-Conover 1-0

Penalties-yards: Maiden 4-35, Newton-Conover 7-66

Individual Stats

RUSHING – Maiden: Ben Gibbs 15-62 and 2 TDs, Wesley Thompson 2-6, Korbyn Lawing 1-12, Jalen Robinson 3-(-4), Josh Stover 1-(-3). Newton-Conover: Trey Stinson 12-68, Aiden Luangkhot 6-(-5), Ethan Okoro 1-12.

PASSING – Maiden: Thompson 14-24-2 for 295 yards and 5 TDs, Chris Culliver 1-1-0 for 21 yards, Josh Stover 3-5-1 for 41 yards. Newton-Conover: Luangkhot 10-23-0 31, Logan Adair 7-12-2 for 97 yards and 1 TD.

RECEIVING – Maiden: Culliver 8-202 and 2 TDs, Jacob Sigmon 1-9, Raheim Misher 5-121 and 2 TDs, Bryson Foard 2-5, Alec Hall 1-13 and 1 TD, Will Stover 1-7. Newton-Conover: Ryder Bush-Ivanko 2-1, Ty Miller 3-45 and 1 TD, Jordan Henze 1-14, Maleec Fleming 5-27, Stinson 3-(-5), Jason Brawley 3-46.