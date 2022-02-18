Maiden boys win low-scoring game against Lincolnton

Maiden’s boys basketball team squandered a fast start, but got back to its roots late in the game and won a 35-34 nailbiter over Lincolnton in Thursday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference semifinal held at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
Seeded second, Maiden (19-6) moves on to face top-seeded West Caldwell (17-9) in tonight’s championship, which will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. With the two squads finishing the regular season as co-champions, tonight’s winner will claim the league’s top bid for the 2A state playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
The ending had little resemblance to the start, as Maiden scored the first 10 and led 13-2 with 62 seconds left in the opening quarter. The Blue Devils had little trouble getting inside either with post passes or with the dribble drive. Chance Stull had five points with Jalen Robinson (10 points) adding four. Leading scorer Mason Lowman (12 points) opened up the floor with a 3-pointer that gave Maiden what was the largest lead of the game.
“The kids were ready,” said Blue Devils head coach Justin Brittain. “The kids got locked in and ready. ... We got off to bad start a couple weeks back against Bunker Hill and ever since then, I think that's kind of been a point of emphasis for us, to just not have that happen again. Let's make sure we get locked in and get off to a better start and not dig ourselves a hole.”
As hot as Maiden was at the start, the offense stalled much of the remainder of the game. It took 16 minutes, 7 seconds to score the next 13, as third-seeded Lincolnton (13-11) inched back into the contest. Neither team shot well on the night — Lincolnton hit 16 of 39 shots, Maiden 16 of 37 after starting 5 of 10 — and the sides combined for 30 turnovers, many of those unforced.
Brittain felt each side was effectively denying passes inside, which disrupted the opposition’s offensive flow.
“We know they didn't want to make it easy on our guards to feed the bigs,” said Brittain. “I know they got a big guy down there and they're pretty good at getting to him. So, that was kind of my point of emphasis, and I think it was their point of emphasis.”
The big guy for Lincolnton was Will Blackburn (14 points), who was able to get free for a stretch. Starting at the end of the first quarter, the center scored eight straight for the Wolves, which cut the deficit to 15-13 with 3:24 left in the first half.
Neither team led by more than four the rest of the way. Lincolnton finally tied the game at 21-all midway through the third quarter when Deandre Smith fed Blackburn for a fast-break layup. Then the two switched positions with Blackburn hitting Smith on a cut to take the lead.
Jacob Sigmon then sank a 3 to return the lead to Maiden at 26-23.
The Blue Devils held firm until the Wolves retook the advantage at 32-31 on a steal and end-to-end layup from Khamoni Heath (10 points) with 5:06 left in the game.
With a timeout soon after, the charge from Brittain to his team was to re-emphasize the importance of getting the ball inside.
“Let’s do what got us here,” said Brittain. “Keep feeding the bigs. I would just say keep feeding the bigs. At some point, it's going to work for us. It's just that's kind of our identity right now.”
Out of the timeout, the ball went inside to freshman Raheim Misher for a bucket and the lead. After the Wolves' next possession went out of bounds and the teams traded missed shots, the ball again found Misher, who banked in a short turnaround jumper from the left side to put Maiden up 35-32 with two minutes left.
Britton Burney returned fire with a similar shot to get the Wolves within one.
After Maiden missed a 3, the Wolves played for the last shot through a series of timeouts for both sides. As time wound down, Blackburn found an open avenue for a layup, only to be met by Stull, who swatted the shot out of bounds with 6.9 seconds left. As play resumed, Jacob McGill’s runner found iron on the right side with Maiden securing the rebound and the win.
GIRLS
East Burke 56, Bunker Hill 41
The second-seeded Cavaliers (15-7) focused on keeping Bunker Hill (10-14) out of the post and it worked like a charm much of the night.
Leading wire-to-wire, East Burke built a 15-3 lead after one quarter and kept the third-seeded Bears looking long range for points.
Isenhour and Damireona Burch combined to score 30 in the Bears' win over East Burke back on Feb. 1. So, the focus for the Cavaliers was to cut off that avenue of offense as much as possible.
“We were definitely wanting to double their post,” said Cavaliers head coach Crystal Bartlett. “Fortunately, we had the bigs that can help you.”
Giving help with the double team was guard Braelyn Stilwell, who was a menace in the post, finishing with five steals on the night. It was her ability to create turnovers and start transition buckets that led the way. Unofficially, she finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“Braelyn did a great job on 14 (Faith Isenhour),” Cavaliers head coach Crystal Bartlett. “And then scoring-wise, taking it to the hole. She doesn't stop.”
Bunker Hill head coach Lee Swanson agreed the Cavaliers’ strategy made life tough for the Bears.
“Obviously, they make it tough on us doubling Damireona on the post and Braelyn is a good on-the-ball defender,” said Swanson.
Bunker Hill’s best run came at the end of the first half, as 3-pointers from Olivia Ellis (13 points) and MyKiyah Lafone highlighted a 10-2 run that brought the Bears within 25-20 at the half.
However, back-to-back 3s from Ally Moore over a 52-second span stretched East Burke’s lead back to 31-20 and the Cavaliers were never seriously threatened again.
“We got some stops at the start of the third quarter,” said Swanson. “But then they hit two shots and we just went a long time without scoring.”
East Burke led by as many as 19 in the final quarter to put the game away.
Aubree Grigg had 12 points and Taylor Bostain finished with 10 for East Burke. The Cavaliers will face top-seeded Newton-Conover (21-2) in tonight's championship game at 6 p.m.
Isenhour led the Bears with 14 points.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill;03;17;06;15;—;41
East Burke;15;10;13;18;—;56
Bunker Hill — Faith Isenhour 14, MyKiyah Lafone 13, Olivia Ellis 9, Vanessa Morales 3, Damireona Burch 2.
East Burke — Braelyn Stilwell 21, Aubree Grigg 12, Taylor Bostain 10, Ally Moore 6, Kassie Turner 5, Kamiyah Lawing 2.
BOYS
Lincolnton;04;11;08;11;—;34
Maiden;13;06;07;09;—;35
Lincolnton — Will Blackburn 14, Khamoni Heath 11, Deandre Smith 5, Britton Burney 2, DJ Danner 2.
Maiden — Mason Lowman 12, Jalen Robinson 10, Raheim Misher 4, Chance Stull 4, Jacob Sigmon 3, Ethan Rhodes 2.