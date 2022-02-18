Maiden boys win low-scoring game against Lincolnton

As hot as Maiden was at the start, the offense stalled much of the remainder of the game. It took 16 minutes, 7 seconds to score the next 13, as third-seeded Lincolnton (13-11) inched back into the contest. Neither team shot well on the night — Lincolnton hit 16 of 39 shots, Maiden 16 of 37 after starting 5 of 10 — and the sides combined for 30 turnovers, many of those unforced.

Brittain felt each side was effectively denying passes inside, which disrupted the opposition’s offensive flow.

“We know they didn't want to make it easy on our guards to feed the bigs,” said Brittain. “I know they got a big guy down there and they're pretty good at getting to him. So, that was kind of my point of emphasis, and I think it was their point of emphasis.”

The big guy for Lincolnton was Will Blackburn (14 points), who was able to get free for a stretch. Starting at the end of the first quarter, the center scored eight straight for the Wolves, which cut the deficit to 15-13 with 3:24 left in the first half.