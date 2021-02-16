Maiden boys take advantage of cold-shooting Red Devils

NEWTON — It has been an up-and-down year for both the Maiden and Newton-Conover boys basketball teams. On Tuesday night, Maiden was up and Newton-Conover was down. The visiting Blue Devils took advantage of the Red Devils' shooting woes and pulled away in the second half for a dominant 58-39 victory.

The win snaps a three-game skid for Maiden, now 7-6, and moves the Blue Devils ahead of the Red Devils in the South Fork 2A Conference standings. It also gives the Blue Devils a season sweep in the series as they won the first contest as well, albeit in double overtime.

“We needed that one. It’s a tough time of year,” said Maiden coach Justin Brittain, noting the unusual overlap in sports seasons at the current time thanks to the COVID-related schedule adjustments. “(We) just competed as a team tonight, see what happens and that’s the bottom line.”

Like Maiden, Newton-Conover came into the game with a 6-6 record, but dropped its third straight to fall to 6-7 with one game to play in the season.

“It’s real simple: they outcoached us, they outplayed us and they outcoached us again,” said Red Devils coach Matt Wilkinson. “It’s on me. I didn’t have my kids ready to play.”