Maiden boys overcome 23-point deficit, top Bears

“We knew Raheem was their go-to guy to get the ball inside. We tried to front the post and deny the ball,” Church said. “But Raheem is a great player on the inside. We knew he was going to score. We just tried to limit him. He did a great job pounding it in on us.”

After Maiden’s Mason Lowman and Bunker Hill’s Kaden Robinson traded treys late in the third quarter, Jacob Sigmon stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for the easy layup before the buzzer to cut the Bears’ once insurmountable lead to 42-38 with eight minutes to play.

“I’ll be honest. This is a game of momentum and it’s a game of runs, and it’s a game of energy,” Church said. “The momentum shifted pretty quickly in the second half. Again, it’s contagious. You have to slow down that momentum when it’s going on. Kudos to Maiden for coming back and doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Maiden owned the fourth quarter like the Bears had owned the first half. The second of two Jalen Robinson 3-pointers in the final period gave the Blue Devils the lead, 46-45, with 5:32 to go. They never surrendered the advantage and continued to pull away for the win.