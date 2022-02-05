Maiden boys overcome 23-point deficit, top Bears

CLAREMONT — Basketball hadn’t even been invented when Charles Dickens penned, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ... it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” Even so, Dickens’ words accurately described the well-spring of emotion experienced on both sides in the Maiden boys' unbelievable and remarkable comeback for a 55-48 win at Bunker Hill on Friday night.
And while Friday’s game may not have been a “Tale of Two Cities,” it was by all accounts a tale of two halves. The first half was all Bunker Hill as the Bears led 34-11 at intermission, a score that doesn’t accurately depict the domination of the Bears.
Offensively, the Bears scored the first 12 points of the game, including a breakaway layup off the opening tip by Andrew Moore, and drilled six first-half 3-pointers. Defensively, Bunker Hill limited the Blue Devils to just three first-half field goals — none in the first quarter.
Yet no one bothered to tell the Blue Devils they were in an unwinnable situation.
“That’s it to a T. I told my kids we were better than they were. If they would come out with energy, I knew we would be all right,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said. “I know that sounds bad to say we’re better than people, but I just feel like we’ve got a pretty good team back here. When they play with heart, they can be pretty good.”
Bunker Hill simply stole the first half on Senior Night when coach Anthony Church started five final-year players. The Bears shot the basketball with precision, they rebounded with ferocity and they played defense with a laser focus.
“We had our seniors step up and get us off to a great start. Everybody on the team was off to a great start the first half. We could feel the emotion, you could feel the energy,” said a crestfallen Church. “The message at halftime was let’s continue that — it’s a brand new ballgame, 0-0 at this point. There’s a lot of time left.”
Church could not have foreseen just how clairvoyant his message would prove to be.
Maiden's Raheem Misher opened the second half by sticking back his own miss. It was the opening salvo in a barrage that was to be repeated over and over. Misher owned the paint on that half of the Bunker Hill court like it was his own personal playground. Limited to four points and one field goal in the first half, the Blue Devils’ post scored 12 points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth.
“Our guys were finding him (Misher) the ball. They know he’s really good,” Brittain said. “They love to find him the ball and I think we shared the ball really good right there.”
Church said his team was well aware of Misher’s talents, having previously played Maiden twice this season.
“We knew Raheem was their go-to guy to get the ball inside. We tried to front the post and deny the ball,” Church said. “But Raheem is a great player on the inside. We knew he was going to score. We just tried to limit him. He did a great job pounding it in on us.”
After Maiden’s Mason Lowman and Bunker Hill’s Kaden Robinson traded treys late in the third quarter, Jacob Sigmon stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for the easy layup before the buzzer to cut the Bears’ once insurmountable lead to 42-38 with eight minutes to play.
“I’ll be honest. This is a game of momentum and it’s a game of runs, and it’s a game of energy,” Church said. “The momentum shifted pretty quickly in the second half. Again, it’s contagious. You have to slow down that momentum when it’s going on. Kudos to Maiden for coming back and doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Maiden owned the fourth quarter like the Bears had owned the first half. The second of two Jalen Robinson 3-pointers in the final period gave the Blue Devils the lead, 46-45, with 5:32 to go. They never surrendered the advantage and continued to pull away for the win.
“I told our kids at half, ‘We’ve got two options: we can either bury it in and call it quits, or we can battle and find our way out of this thing,’” Brittain said. “The kids responded very, very well. We had a bunch of fighters in there.”
Misher scored 18 of his team-high 22 points for the Blue Devils in the second half. Lowman finished with 11 points and Robinson had 10.
“At the end of the day, we’ve had this same problem all year, not putting together four quarters. It’s still a lesson we’re learning every day,” said Church. “It’s a tough lesson we had to learn again tonight, being able to finish when we had the opportunity.”
Devin Brice led the Bears with nine points, while both Quentin Hoover and Robinson had eight. Hoover and Robinson were two of the seniors honored for Bunker Hill, with Moore, Mack Little and Brady Speaks also being recognized.
The victory keeps Maiden, now 14-6 overall and 8-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, in the thick of the conference race at just two games back of league-leading West Caldwell (13-7, 10-0 Catawba Valley 2A). Bunker Hill is now 4-14 and 2-7.
Maiden hosts West Caldwell today before entertaining Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill travels to East Burke on Monday before visiting Newton-Conover on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 56, Maiden 45
The Bears overcame some early offensive woes to down Maiden for the third time this season at home Friday night.
Bunker Hill is now 7-11 overall and 5-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A, just one game behind league-leading Newton-Conover (17-2, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A) in the loss column. The Blue Devils fell to 5-14 and 3-6.
“Credit to Maiden. They play hard,” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said of the game’s intensity. Coach (Stephen Hensley) has done a good job with them. It’s hard to beat a team three times.”
Behind Kennedie Noble’s three first-quarter baskets, Maiden held a 12-7 lead after the initial period. But even then, the Bears’ inability to convert at the free-throw line was a problem. Bunker Hill was just 2 for 8 in the first quarter from the charity stripe and 6 of 21 in the first half.
“It wasn’t that we played that bad. We just couldn’t score, we couldn’t make a basket,” Swanson said. “But I’ve got faith in these guys, Faith (Isenhour) and Olivia (Ellis), our senior leadership. I felt fine about it even though we were struggling.”
Down 26-23 at the half, the Bears solved the puzzle to their offense and went on a 14-3 run in the third quarter to go up 37-29. Key in the rally was a pair of 3-pointers by Ellis as well as punishing play inside by Bunker Hill post Damireona Burch.
“We just made the shots,” Swanson said. “Olivia hit a big shot, Faith made a couple of baskets, Mira (Burch) was big in there on the glass and got a couple of touches,” Swanson said. “We just found a way. They know us pretty well, it wasn’t a secret.”
Maiden, to its credit, refused to fold after its lead disappeared. Down 40-37 after three quarters, Maiden kept the score differential in the three-point range thanks to Callie Stamey’s fourth-quarter work. Stamey scored six of her seven points in the final period.
But while the foul line had been a source of frustration for the Bears in the first half, they turned it into an oasis in the final quarter. Bunker Hill went 10 of 13 at the line over the last eight minutes to secure the win on Senior Night.
“I’m really happy for Faith and Olivia (the two Bunker Hill seniors). They’ve done so much for our school and our program,” Swanson said. “They make me look a lot better than I am.”
Isenhour led the way with 20 points and Ellis had 18. Burch was also in double figures with 14 points.
Noble was the key to the Maiden offense with 18 points.
Bunker Hill will be at East Burke on Monday and Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Maiden;12;14;11;08;-;45
Bunker Hill;07;16;17;16;-;56
Maiden – Kennedie Noble 18, Aleah Ikard 7, Callie Stamey 7, Rachel Fitzpatrick 6, Kynsea Pugh 4, Sophia Beal 2, Alyssa Keener 1.
Bunker Hill – Faith Isenhour 20, Olivia Ellis 18, Damireona Burch 14, Emily Moose 4.
BOYS
Maiden;02;09;27;17;-;55
Bunker Hill;20;14;08;06;-;48
Maiden – Raheem Misher 22, Mason Lowman 11, Jalen Robinson 10, Ben Gibbs 5, Jacob Sigmon 5, Chance Stull 2.
Bunker Hill – Devin Brice 9, Quentin Hoover 8, Kaden Robinson 8, Elijah Boston 6, Mack Little 5, Andrew Moore 5, Oaklee Watts 5, Brady Speaks 2.