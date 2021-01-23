Maiden boys, Newton-Conover girls collect victories

“When his motor gets going, he’s a tough load,” said Brittain. “That’s a key for him is to get that motor going. He’s dangerous when he brings that energy and aggressiveness:”

After Redmond missed a shot, Maiden sought to run out the clock before Javon Barber stole a kickout pass and raced to the other end to score with 48 seconds left. A play after a Maiden timeout with 4.8 seconds left yielded nothing for the Blue Devils.

Maiden took charge in the second overtime with fast-break layups by Culliver and Morgan. A steal and layup by Davis pulled Newton-Conover within 63-61, but Maiden was able to make 5 of 8 free throws over the final 1:11 to put the game away.

Also key to the win was the ability to finally stop Redmond, who did not score over the last 6:29 of the game and took just one shot.

“He’s so tough and so long,” said Brittain. “He’s a hard guard for anybody in our conference to face…He got a lot of points tonight, but I thought we did a really good job on the other guys. That’s what we told them. Zane Redmond is going to get his, but we need to limit his and keep others in check.”

GIRLS

Newton-Conover 59, Maiden 42