MAIDEN — Maiden’s boys basketball team showed fight in the second half. However, the first half by East Surry was too much to overcome, as the visiting Cardinals advanced with a 57-52 win over the Blue Devils in Tuesday night's first round of the 2A state basketball playoffs.

Losers of seven of the last 10 heading into the postseason, the West’s No. 22 seed advanced to the second round on Thursday, when East Surry (13-12) will travel to No. 6 Salisbury (20-5) after the Hornets routed 27th-seeded Pine Lake Prep 80-48.

Maiden, the tournament’s 11th seed, wrapped up a strong season with back-to-back losses and ended the year 22-5.

“The kids have had a great season,” said a disappointed Blue Devils head coach Justin Brittain. “But a tough way to end it, back-to-back against Newton (a 59-42 loss last Thursday) and then this. I just don't feel like that was our team for the year and I think that's why it's a little more upsetting than others. I just don't feel like we've played anywhere close to where we were at, or where we should have been the last two games of the year.”

The tone for the first half was set early on Tuesday. After Chris Culliver hit a short jumper to give the Blue Devils their only lead, it was bombs away for the Cardinals. In response, Daniel Creech drilled a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc to give East Surry the lead for good. Maiden missed a couple of opportunities down low and East Surry made the Blue Devils pay with back-to back 3s from leading scorer Jordan Davis (24 points) to make it 9-2. Davis added another long-range dagger from the left wing and Luke Brown finished a fastbreak with a layup to end the game’s initial spark.

“We definitely wanted to get the ball out,” said East Surry head coach Chad Motsinger. “And get into transition a little bit and do the things we've done all year. Jordan Davis got going early for us and hit a couple big 3s, then Creech hit a big 3 early, and that opened things up for us a little bit.”

Chris Culliver (19 points) had all eight points for Maiden, which trailed 18-8 after one quarter. But with the game seemingly getting away early, the Blue Devils tried to match the Cardinals’ air attack with their own. However, Maiden went 0 for 6 from behind the arc in the first quarter and 1 for 11 in the first half.

Brittain admitted the early shot attempts from long range was a flawed trait of the team this year.

“We haven't been willing to work to get good looks against zones,” said Brittain. “When we do, we get pretty good looks. I mean, in the second half we were attacking them and getting it inside and obviously seeing the results. It's hard sometimes to get 18-year-old kids to fully understand and see the big picture of shooting 70% from inside the 3-point line and shooting 30% out here.”

With Maiden trying to guard the perimeter closer, it left the Blue Devils open for backdoor cuts, as well as offensive rebound opportunities in the second quarter. East Surry scored five second-chance points in the second. Brown scored six down low in the quarter, as East Surry led by as many as 18 in the first half and settled for a 36-20 lead at the halftime buzzer.

“We were doing a good job on the boards,” Motsinger said. “Boxing out, getting rebounds and being strong with the basketball. That was one of our missions: be strong with the basketball and rebound at a high level.”

Brittain admitted the energy level by the Cardinals in the first half surpassed what his team was able to bring early.

“I knew that East Surry was going to play really hard,” Brittain mused. “Everything I've seen or heard on them is how hard they play and how physical they are. They’ve got a couple of kids who can score. They’ve got high IQ kids. I knew what we needed, and I didn't have our kids prepared.”

Two more 3s by Davis maintained the apex of the lead at 42-24 halfway through the third quarter before Maiden began a charge back. A 3 from Landon Teague started a 12-3 run that included a putback from Culliver. Foul trouble by East Surry sent Maiden to the line in the bonus late in the quarter with a pair of free throws each from Teague and Jalen Robinson, who closed out the quarter with a 3 from the right corner to get Maiden back within single digits at 45-36.

Brittain said the halftime talk was simply about whether the team would put up a challenge in the second half.

“I just had to get on them and obviously let them know,” recalled the Blue Devils' head coach. “I mean, I think they came to the realization that they had 16 minutes left to figure out what they were going to do. If they were going to be playing spring sports or playing another game of basketball this week. I think they're willing to at least try to fight for Maiden.”

A steal and end-to-end layup by Ben Gibbs cut the deficit to seven and Robinson’s dribble-drive and layup made it 53-48 with 2:23 left. However, Maiden missed a pair of opportunities down the stretch to make it a one-possession game. A baseline layup off an inbounds pass by Davis increased the score to 57-50 with 43 seconds left to seal the game.

Unofficially, Maiden outrebounded the Cardinals 24-12 in the second half and pounded the ball inside to lead to 7-for-18 shooting in the final quarter. But the difference in the game was beyond the arc with East Surry making 9 of 21, while Maiden hit 4 of 21.

EAST SURRY 57, MAIDEN 52

East Surry;18;18;09;12;—;57

Maiden;08;12;16;16;—;52

East Surry — Jordan Davis 24, Luke Brown 15, Daniel Creech 10, Folger Boaz 3, B. Davis 3, Brett Clayton 2

Maiden — Chris Culliver 19, Jalen Robinson 14, Landon Teague 8, Raheim Misher 7, Ben Gibbs 2, Parker Pait 2.