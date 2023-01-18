Maiden boys edge Red Devils for second time

NEWTON — When the Maiden and Newton-Conover boys basketball teams faced off in the semifinals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic last month, the Blue Devils escaped with a five-point win. Therefore, another thriller was expected when the squads renewed their rivalry on Tuesday night with sole possession of second place in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference on the line.

In the end, a thriller was exactly what ensued. And it was Maiden that once again earned the win, with the Blue Devils defeating the host Red Devils 51-49 in a contest that came down to the final possession.

Maiden collected its fourth straight win as it improved to 15-2 overall and 6-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play, while Newton-Conover is now 10-7 and 5-2 after having its own four-game winning streak snapped. Both teams are looking up at first-place West Caldwell, which is 14-2 overall and 7-0 in league games after routing East Burke 77-36 on Tuesday.

“I think obviously the rivalry itself speaks enough for itself, whether they’re good or bad as always you’re gonna get their best shot,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said. “And it was fitting that both teams were 5-1 in this conference and just made for a little bit bigger game. ... That’s a pretty good team over there, they’ve got some talent, they’re gonna get there. It was one of those nights where things got off to a good start, we just tied the knot and held on.”

“I thought our kids played really hard,” added Newton-Conover coach Nick Wilson. “We’ve spent a lot of time the last year and a half since last season on rebounding and defense, those were kind of our key concepts coming into the year is that we wanted to try to defend every shot, never give up a wide open look, and our kids are doing that. ... They’ve (Maiden) just got so many weapons — they can drive you, they can shoot on you — so I’m proud of our kids, I thought their defensive effort was very good.”

Maiden scored the game’s first six points on a 3-pointer from Jalen Robinson and a three-point play from Ben Gibbs before Newton-Conover’s Trey Stinson drilled a 3 from the left wing around 3 1/2 minutes in. However, the Blue Devils responded with a putback from Chris Culliver and a triple from Landon Teague to open up an 11-3 lead.

Following a foul shot and a basket from the Red Devils’ Landen Lyerly, Maiden freshman Tae Maze came up with a steal that led to his layup on the other end before Newton-Conover’s Owen Cannon knocked down a 3 to pull the Red Devils closer. But Maze answered with a trey of his own to make it 16-9 in favor of the visitors at the end of the first quarter.

Newton-Conover quickly erased the deficit with a 12-2 run to start the second period. Zyon Chambers began the quarter with a layup before Stinson knocked down a 3 off an assist from Cannon. A straightaway jumper from Maze followed, but back-to-back layups from Chambers and Javier Lineberger and a triple from Zion White gave the Red Devils their first lead at 21-18.

Robinson countered with a three-point play at the other end, while two free throws from Gibbs allowed Maiden to regain the advantage with 2:17 remaining in the opening half. A Lyerly layup evened the score at 23-all before a 3 from Robinson and a goaltending call on the Blue Devils that awarded two points to Newton-Conover’s Luke Wilkinson resulted in a 26-25 Maiden lead at the half.

By the end of the third quarter, it was Newton-Conover that enjoyed a one-point lead. Lineberger and Stinson — a junior and senior, respectively — combined for 15 of the Red Devils’ 17 points in the frame as they carried a 42-41 advantage into the final period. Lineberger had nine points on a pair of putbacks, a jumper and a straightaway 3, while Stinson nailed two 3s for his six points.

The fourth quarter began with a basket from Maiden’s Chris Culliver, which was followed by a Newton-Conover turnover. The Blue Devils took their time on their next possession and ultimately received a layup from Raheim Misher, who was held scoreless in the first half before scoring eight points over the final two quarters.

Cannon tied things at 45 apiece with a right-wing 3 on the Red Devils’ next possession, but Parker Pait responded with a left-wing trey for his only points of the night and a 48-45 Maiden lead with 3:41 to play. Lyerly cut the deficit to one with a layup, but free throws accounted for the rest of the scoring.

Lyerly gave Newton-Conover a 49-48 advantage with a pair of foul shots at the 1:36 mark, while Teague went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line 12 seconds later to even the score. Maiden pulled down the offensive rebound after Teague missed the second foul shot and was able to run over a minute off the clock before Gibbs was fouled with 10.7 seconds left. The senior guard made the first free throw and missed the second, but Culliver grabbed the miss and was fouled with 6.6 seconds remaining before also converting 1 of 2.

Trailing 51-49 with 5.4 seconds remaining following a timeout, Newton-Conover inbounded the ball and advanced it up the court a bit before calling another timeout with 3.5 seconds to play. After the stoppage, Stinson found Lineberger, who attempted a deep 3 from the right wing that was off line as time expired.

“Everybody’s kind of got a role on this team,” said Brittain of getting contributions from a lot of different players during Tuesday's victory. “A lot of them understand it and when they get in there they’re more than willing to do it, and I keep preaching to them, ‘Guys, get in there and whatever your role is just be the best at that role.’ And if you’ll do that obviously everything else grows and evolves from that.

“I think buying into that led to us getting some of those breaks late, not being mad when somebody was subbed out for defense or whatever,” he continued. “And if we’re able to do that, offense for defense, rebounding, all those things, if we’ve got guys who will play their role and be unselfish then you get a lot more of those breaks I feel like at the end of ballgames.”

Maiden was led by Robinson’s game-high 13 points, with Misher’s eight-point effort being joined by seven points apiece from Maze and Culliver and six points from Gibbs. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover received 12 points from Stinson on four 3s, 11 points from Lineberger, nine points from Lyerly and six points from Cannon.

“I‘m really excited about this group,” said Wilson. “I think this group if they stick together has got a lot of potential. These kids have really bought in to what I’ve tried to ask them to do and I couldn’t ask for any more as a coach from a young group. ... If you’re gonna play conference championship basketball, sometimes you’ve got to lose games like that to win them down the road, and I think our kids are following the right direction.”

Despite the loss, Newton-Conover held the Blue Devils to 51 points for the second straight month after falling 51-46 at Catawba Valley Community College last month. The Blue Devils came in averaging 62.1 points per game, but with the win they are now 8-0 in true road games.

GIRLS

Newton-Conover 59, Maiden 37

Cassidy Geddes nearly recorded a quadruple-double in the Red Devils’ 22-point victory over the Blue Devils, finishing with a game-high 19 points to go with 11 rebounds, nine steals and eight assists. Lizzie Sain added 12 points and 11 boards, while Alaysia Hewitt had nine points and four rebounds and Sara Sain tallied eight points and six rebounds.

Kennedie Noble was the leading scorer for Maiden (7-10, 4-3 Catawba Valley 2A) with 15 points, while Khiara Culliver finished with nine points. The Blue Devils trailed 7-0 before their first basket came on a jumper from Neeley Campbell midway through the opening quarter, which ended with Maiden facing a 17-8 deficit.

Newton-Conover (14-3, 6-1) led 33-12 at halftime and 47-22 through three periods en route to its fourth consecutive win. During their current four-game winning streak, the Red Devils are outscoring opponents by an average of 30.3 points per game.

Maiden had won five games in a row prior to Tuesday’s loss. The Blue Devils have now lost the last 13 meetings with the Red Devils since a 68-42 victory on Jan. 9, 2018.

Newton-Conover hosts West Caldwell on Friday, while Maiden will play four of its next five games at home beginning with Friday’s contest against East Burke.

GIRLS

Maiden;08;04;10;15;—;37

Newton-Conover;17;16;14;12;—;59

Maiden — Kennedie Noble 15, Khiara Culliver 9, Neeley Campbell 5, Raegan Rembert 5, Sophia Beal 3.

Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 19, Lizzie Sain 12, Alaysia Hewitt 9, Sara Sain 8, Hadleigh Swagger 6, Grayson Rowe 5.

BOYS

Maiden;16;10;15;10;—;51

Newton-Conover;09;16;17;07;—;49

Maiden — Jalen Robinson 13, Raheim Misher 8, Chris Culliver 7, Tae Maze 7, Ben Gibbs 6, Landon Teague 4, Parker Pait 3, Jacob Sigmon 3.

Newton-Conover — Trey Stinson 12, Javier Lineberger 11, Landen Lyerly 9, Owen Cannon 6, Zion White 5, Zyon Chambers 4, Luke Wilkinson 2.