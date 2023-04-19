MAIDEN — The Maiden baseball team never trailed during Tuesday night’s game against visiting Bandys, scoring two runs in the opening inning and two more in the second. But the victory was far from easy for the Blue Devils, who escaped with a 4-3 triumph over their Catawba Valley 2A Conference rivals to provide some cushion at the top of the league standings.

Maiden moved to 12-6 overall and 10-1 in league contests. The Blue Devils now have a two-game lead over the second-place Trojans, who fell to 11-7 overall and 8-3 in Catawba Valley 2A play.

“Obviously it was a big win, put a little distance between us and Bandys at the top of the conference,” Maiden coach Dustin Hull said. “Also, with going into the playoffs and going into conference tournaments and things like that, you always want to be playing your best at the end of the season. So that was always our plan was to come out and control the things we can control, give our best effort, pitchers give their best performances, and those guys did that tonight.”

After Maiden starting pitcher Tyler Hedgepeth worked around a two-out error in the top of the first inning, the Blue Devils’ bats went to work in the bottom half. Hedgepeth doubled into the right-field gap to begin the frame before moving to third on an error. Hunter Townsend was then hit by a pitch to load the bases before a forceout at the plate and a strikeout gave Bandys a chance to get out of the inning unscathed, but Hayden Fleury walked and Collin Chappel was hit by a pitch to force in two runs before a strikeout ended the inning.

The Trojans got a two-out single from Dawson Tucker in the second, but were unable to do further damage, allowing Maiden to come back to the plate. Bandys’ Cade Spencer struck out the first two batters, but back-to-back singles from Zane Williams and Townsend were followed by a two-run double from Nick Jarosynski that increased the Blue Devils’ advantage to 4-0.

Bandys put its first leadoff batter on base courtesy of a walk to Easton Ledford to begin the third, while a single from Dominic Robinson and the ensuing throwing error put runners at second and third. After the next two hitters were retired, Scotty Miley came through with a two-run double before an RBI single from Jacob Loftin pulled the Trojans to within a run. The Bandys threat continued with a walk to Spencer, but Hedgepeth got the next batter to fly out to center, leaving the score at 4-3.

From there, the game would turn into a pitchers’ duel. Bandys stranded at least one runner in every inning and even loaded the bases with one out in the seventh on a walk to Alex Robinson, a single from Miley and a fielder’s choice that allowed Loftin to reach, but Chappel escaped the jam thanks to a popup to short and a strikeout.

“He’s just a sophomore, that’s’ a huge game to play in,” said Hull of Chappel. “… He works very, very hard in the offseason, really all year long, so glad to see him have success right there. He’s got good stuff, and he came in and did what he’s supposed to do.”

Maiden also had additional opportunities to tack on runs, but was unable to do so. Hedgepeth was the winning pitcher following six innings of three-run, six-hit ball with six strikeouts and three walks, while Chappel notched the save.

On the other side, Spencer settled down after the first two innings and ended up striking out 10 to go with one walk and three hit batsman. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings before giving way to Alex Robinson, who threw a scoreless, hitless sixth.

“Cade has thrown great all year for them, so we knew runs were gonna be hard to come by, but we knew if we could have some success early, we can probably build on that,” said Hull. “That would lead over into our defense and our guy on the mound did a great job too, Tyler Hedgepeth. So we knew that building that momentum early was gonna be big because he (Spencer) is a very good pitcher and he’s hard to score off of.”

Zane Williams registered two hits to lead Maiden, which also got one hit apiece from Hedgepeth, Townsend, Jarosynski and Seth Williams. Meanwhile, the Trojans received three hits from Miley and one each from Robinson, Loftin, Tucker and Mitchell Whelchel.

“I told them tonight doesn’t mean anything if we don’t finish the job the rest of the way out,” said Hull of what he wants to see from his team to finish the regular season. “So if we get lackadaisical or something like that, or lose focus, any of these teams that we’ve got left to play can beat us. We’ve got to play good baseball, we’ve got to take care of our business, and hopefully we’ll come out on top if we do that.”

Maiden hosts nonconference Patton tonight before traveling to Bunker Hill on Friday, while Bandys has a home game against nonconference South Iredell tonight before hosting Newton-Conover on Friday.

MAIDEN 4, BANDYS 3

Bandys;003;000;0;—;3;7;2

Maiden;220;000;X;—;4;6;1

WP: Tyler Hedgepth

LP: Cade Spencer

Sv: Collin Chappel