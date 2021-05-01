Maiden baseball outlasts Bandys in 8 innings

MAIDEN — Friday night’s matchup between Maiden and Bandys wasn’t the cleanest baseball game ever played, as the teams combined for seven errors and numerous passed balls and wild pitches. But the contest certainly involved some dramatic moments, with the Blue Devils ultimately topping the Trojans 5-4 in eight innings for their second win of the week over their Catawba County rivals.

Maiden improved to 2-0 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while Bandys fell to 0-2 in both after also falling by a 7-3 final during Tuesday’s season opener at home. The Blue Devils have now won three of the past four meetings between the squads dating back to the 2019 season.

“I thought we came out a little flat. Even some of our other coaches said it early on, we just didn’t look like our heads were really in it,” Maiden coach Dustin Hull said. “We pitched good enough, but we struggled at times, put some runners on and then didn’t execute when we had some runners on which caused us to give up those runs early. But the one thing I can say is these guys never quit ... and that’s something we talk about too is the game’s never over until that third out is made in the last inning, so I’ve got to give kudos to them.