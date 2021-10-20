Maiden, Bandys cruise past semifinal opponents, set up another showdown

CATAWBA — Volleyball in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference has been dominated by Maiden and Bandys this season. Nothing changed during Tuesday night's semifinals held at Bandys, as both plowed through their opponents to set up tonight's conference tournament final.

Top-seeded Maiden swept No. 4 West Lincoln 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 before the second-seeded Trojans routed No. 6 Lincolnton 25-13, 25-7, 25-9.

The Trojans will host Maiden at Bost-Matheson Gym tonight starting at 7 p.m. Maiden (17-7) has defeated Bandys (17-6) twice during the regular season, both by 3-1 margins.

Neither team had much difficulty defeating teams they had dominated in recent seasons. The Blue Devils won their 20th straight over West Lincoln since 2013, the 19th by a 3-0 sweep, while the Trojans' win was the 21st in a row over Lincolnton going back to 2012, the 20th by a sweep.

In the first set of the opener, Maiden’s Grace Kilby put down four of the first six points for her team to help build an early 6-3 lead. Setters Annalee Smith and Aleah Ikard masterfully set up Kilby (6 kills) on the right side and both Ilysa Barr and Savannah Lail on the left side of the net. Smith had seven assists and Ikard had four to lead the offense. Maiden led by as many as 13 in the set.