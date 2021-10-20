Maiden, Bandys cruise past semifinal opponents, set up another showdown

CATAWBA — Volleyball in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference has been dominated by Maiden and Bandys this season. Nothing changed during Tuesday night's semifinals held at Bandys, as both plowed through their opponents to set up tonight's conference tournament final.
Top-seeded Maiden swept No. 4 West Lincoln 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 before the second-seeded Trojans routed No. 6 Lincolnton 25-13, 25-7, 25-9.
The Trojans will host Maiden at Bost-Matheson Gym tonight starting at 7 p.m. Maiden (17-7) has defeated Bandys (17-6) twice during the regular season, both by 3-1 margins.
Neither team had much difficulty defeating teams they had dominated in recent seasons. The Blue Devils won their 20th straight over West Lincoln since 2013, the 19th by a 3-0 sweep, while the Trojans' win was the 21st in a row over Lincolnton going back to 2012, the 20th by a sweep.
In the first set of the opener, Maiden’s Grace Kilby put down four of the first six points for her team to help build an early 6-3 lead. Setters Annalee Smith and Aleah Ikard masterfully set up Kilby (6 kills) on the right side and both Ilysa Barr and Savannah Lail on the left side of the net. Smith had seven assists and Ikard had four to lead the offense. Maiden led by as many as 13 in the set.
In the second set, West Lincoln (14-11) tied the match at 4, 6 and 8 apiece before the Blue Devils put together a 17-4 run to close it out. Ikard quarterbacked the attack with five assists, three of those going to Barr, who picked apart the Rebels during the key run. Kilby added a pair of kills from the right side. Led by libero Parker Sweet, Maiden allowed just three kills in the second set.
West Lincoln put up a fight to try and avoid the sweep. Tied at 14-all, Evangelia Williams hit a right-side shot and added a block to give the Rebels their first lead of the match. However, three straight hitting errors helped Maiden get even at 17-all. From there, Smith tapped in a kill and Ikard added an ace to give Maiden the lead for good. Kilby led the Blue Devils with three kills in the set. West Lincoln frustrated much of its efforts with 16 errors in the set, five on service errors.
The win was the 17th straight for Maiden after dropping its first seven this season.
Blue Devils coach Marsha Davis said the journey from the tough early-season start to now was a difficult one.
“It been a great journey,” Davis said. “But it’s been hard. The things that we learned in nonconference helped us. I felt like we finally came together and started playing together as a team.”
With Lincolnton (9-12) entering its match on the heels of an upset over No. 3 Newton-Conover Monday, Bandys made sure not to give the Wolves any hope in the nightcap. Bandys led 8-0 in the first set, 14-0 in set two and 16-4 in the match’s finale.
“That was our goal,” said Trojans coach Carlee Belk. “I think we’ve seen that if you give a team momentum, they can be dangerous. So, our goal with teams like Lincolnton, teams that are really well-coached especially, is to not give them that momentum.”
Setting the tone throughout was senior setter Bailey Reynolds. She had eight assists in the first set, setting up six different hitters around the net. Reynolds also started the match at the serving position, putting down an ace and keeping the Wolves' attack off-balance, which led to five hitting errors in the match’s initial 8-0 run.
“She is my consistent,” Belk said of Reynolds. “A lot of players have highs and lows, but she is very dependable and so I like to start the game with her.”
In set two, Reynolds had three aces and three assists during the initial 14-0 run. Bayli Bryan and Logan Dutka each had three points before the Trojans cleared the bench.
Alexis Bolding controlled the middle at the start of the final set, putting down two kills and a block in the set’s initial run. Bolding also added back-to-back aces that built a 12-2 lead. Marley Beegle came off the bench to add a kill and two aces late before Bolding closed out the match with a kill.