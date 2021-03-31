Maiden avenges last week's loss to West Lincoln

MAIDEN — In its second meeting with West Lincoln this season, the Maiden softball team secured a come-from-behind win over the Rebels on Monday night to tie West Lincoln and Catawba County rival Bandys for second place in the South Fork 2A Conference. The Blue Devils won 4-3 on a two-run home run from Aleah Ikard in the bottom of the sixth inning, avenging last week’s 4-0 road loss to the Rebels.
Maiden, West Lincoln and Bandys all entered Tuesday at 3-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. The Blue Devils outhit the Rebels 8-7 during Monday’s contest, with Morgan Bohemier picking up the win in the pitcher’s circle after tossing six innings of three-run (two earned), seven-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks.
Rachel Cooke earned the save for Maiden after pitching a scoreless seventh inning during which she allowed no hits and struck out one with no walks. She also had a hit out of the cleanup spot.
Other players recording hits for the Blue Devils included Ikard with three, Kyley Callahan with two and Macy Michael and Kaley Kiser with one apiece. On the other side, West Lincoln was led by two hits each from Emma Bumgarner and Eva Williams and one apiece from Carolina Robinson, Conner Avery and Kayla Wehunt.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cooke led off with a single and Ikard followed with a two-run homer that scored courtesy runner Miranda Valerio with the tying run and Ikard with the go-ahead tally. Maiden’s other runs came on an RBI single from Michael in the second and a sacrifice fly from Michael in the fourth.
“Tonight’s game with West Lincoln was a big game,” Maiden head coach Hugh McCall said. “It was really good because it was a must-win to stay in contention in the conference this year. The girls played well. We have a great group of seniors leading a group of athletes.”
“I feel we did great this game,” added Cooke. “We made the corrections that we needed to from last game, and we were able drive in runs as well.”
Maiden visited Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday before hosting the Knights on Thursday, while West Lincoln traveled to Newton-Conover on Tuesday before hosting the Red Devils on Thursday.
West Lincoln: 000 111 0 — 3 7 2
Maiden: 010 102 X — 4 8 1
WP: Morgan Bohemier
LP: Gracie Elmore
Sv: Rachel Cooke