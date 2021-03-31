Maiden avenges last week's loss to West Lincoln

MAIDEN — In its second meeting with West Lincoln this season, the Maiden softball team secured a come-from-behind win over the Rebels on Monday night to tie West Lincoln and Catawba County rival Bandys for second place in the South Fork 2A Conference. The Blue Devils won 4-3 on a two-run home run from Aleah Ikard in the bottom of the sixth inning, avenging last week’s 4-0 road loss to the Rebels.

Maiden, West Lincoln and Bandys all entered Tuesday at 3-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. The Blue Devils outhit the Rebels 8-7 during Monday’s contest, with Morgan Bohemier picking up the win in the pitcher’s circle after tossing six innings of three-run (two earned), seven-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks.

Rachel Cooke earned the save for Maiden after pitching a scoreless seventh inning during which she allowed no hits and struck out one with no walks. She also had a hit out of the cleanup spot.

Other players recording hits for the Blue Devils included Ikard with three, Kyley Callahan with two and Macy Michael and Kaley Kiser with one apiece. On the other side, West Lincoln was led by two hits each from Emma Bumgarner and Eva Williams and one apiece from Carolina Robinson, Conner Avery and Kayla Wehunt.