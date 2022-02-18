Maddox, Hickory boys slay Knights in WFAC semifinals

DENVER — The North Lincoln boys basketball team never stopped fighting during Thursday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament semifinal matchup with top-seeded Hickory. But the fourth-seeded Knights never led as the Red Tornadoes earned a 77-62 win to advance to tonight’s championship game against tournament host East Lincoln.
Jayden Maddox scored 24 points and Jamien Little and Zane Redmond added 19 and 11, respectively, as Hickory nabbed its 19th consecutive victory since suffering a 50-47 home loss to East Lincoln on Dec. 10. The Red Tornadoes will battle the second-seeded Mustangs (22-4) for the third time tonight at approximately 7:30 p.m. after beating them by a 56-49 final on Feb. 2 at East Lincoln.
North Lincoln fell to 15-10 on the season despite getting double-figure scoring performances from Jack Waggoner (21 points), Connor Carson (18) and Reed King (11). As for Hickory, it improved to 24-1 overall and 13-0 away from home.
“They’ve got so many guys,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of North Lincoln. “They’re a little undersized, but they’ve got so many guys that can break you down off the dribble and when we couldn’t keep them in front of us we were having to help, and that was leaving the guy open for the kick-outs. They made eight 3s, that’s probably about the most 3s we’ve given up all year, and we really take pride in guarding the 3-point line. Their dribble penetration hurt us a little bit tonight, but that’s something we’re gonna have to work on, we talked about it.
“But our energy was really good, we sped the game up, which is what we’re best at,” he added. “We still missed too many layups, otherwise I thought the gap would’ve been a little bit bigger. But North Lincoln plays hard, we play hard, and it was just a tournament atmosphere which is great this time of year.”
Maddox made his first five shots for Hickory as he scored 14 points in the opening quarter, including a layup to start the contest. While a jumper from Carson tied things at 2-all, the Red Tornadoes responded with an 8-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Maddox and a layup from Rico Walker off a Maddox steal and assist.
Maddox drilled two more triples in the first period, but the Knights also showed off their ability to hit from long range. Carson made two 3s over the first eight minutes, while Waggoner added one late in the opening frame to help North Lincoln pull within a single point at 25-24 by quarter’s end.
“Jayden’s offense is what jumpstarted us that first quarter and he played well,” said Willis. “The guys played hard again in an intense environment from the game before (East Lincoln defeated third-seeded North Iredell 47-46 in the other semifinal) and we knew North Lincoln was going to come out and play hard, they do. ... Our ball movement was unbelievable in the first quarter and that’s how Jayden got all those open 3s.”
After struggling with his shot in the first quarter, Little scored nine points in the second. Hickory’s leading scorer at 14.4 points per game, the freshman guard garnered a steal and the subsequent layup to begin the period before adding a pair of putbacks moments later and a 3 in the closing seconds of the half. As the teams headed to their respective locker rooms at intermission, the Red Tornadoes found themselves with a 44-37 advantage.
Hickory threatened to run away with the game early in the third period, as they scored the first nine points on a Walker layup, a Maddox 3, a Little layup and a Redmond putback. North Lincoln called a timeout down 53-37 with 5:28 remaining in the quarter, and by the time the final frame arrived, the Knights had cut the deficit to 11 at 58-47.
Nevertheless, Hickory’s defensive pressure continued to lead to baskets on the offensive end as the fourth quarter progressed. Late in the contest, the Red Tornadoes had to prove their mettle at the free-throw line, where they made 11 of 15 attempts down the stretch to cap a 15-point victory.
“We made a little adjustment at halftime with our pressure,” said Willis. “They were getting some open looks in the first half, so a little adjustment with our pressure kind of kept them from getting as many open looks and that was important. The guys did a great job adjusting, and then we kind of sat down and guarded a little better.
“The tempo was where we wanted it, the speed of the game was where we wanted it,” he continued. “I thought we did a decent job taking care of the ball tonight. Last time we played in this gym we had 30 turnovers, so we had to do a little bit better tonight.”
North Lincoln;24;13;10;15;-;62
Hickory;25;19;14;19;-;77
North Lincoln – Jack Waggoner 21, Connor Carson 18, Reed King 11, Kellen Karr 9, Nate Lykins 2, Luke Custer 1.
Hickory – Jayden Maddox 24, Jamien Little 19, Zane Redmond 11, Josh Fisher 6, Tyquan Hill 6, Landan Maddox 4, Rico Walker 4, Eli Rose 3.
