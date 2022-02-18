Maddox, Hickory boys slay Knights in WFAC semifinals

Jayden Maddox scored 24 points and Jamien Little and Zane Redmond added 19 and 11, respectively, as Hickory nabbed its 19th consecutive victory since suffering a 50-47 home loss to East Lincoln on Dec. 10. The Red Tornadoes will battle the second-seeded Mustangs (22-4) for the third time tonight at approximately 7:30 p.m. after beating them by a 56-49 final on Feb. 2 at East Lincoln.

“They’ve got so many guys,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of North Lincoln. “They’re a little undersized, but they’ve got so many guys that can break you down off the dribble and when we couldn’t keep them in front of us we were having to help, and that was leaving the guy open for the kick-outs. They made eight 3s, that’s probably about the most 3s we’ve given up all year, and we really take pride in guarding the 3-point line. Their dribble penetration hurt us a little bit tonight, but that’s something we’re gonna have to work on, we talked about it.