Lyall’s gem, Bandys’ 5-run innings down Maiden

CATAWBA — Sophomore Owyen Lyall was right in the middle of the Bandys softball team’s success during Tuesday night’s game against visiting Maiden. In addition to a dazzling performance in the pitcher’s circle, she also recorded a game-high three hits in the Trojans’ 10-0, five-inning victory.

Lyall threw a complete-game one-hitter against the Blue Devils, striking out nine and issuing no walks. At the plate, she had a pair of doubles, a single and two RBIs.

“Owyen’s really stepped up her game, I think, since about the fourth game, and she’s really come to play every game,” Bandys coach Todd Smith said. “One-hitter right there and I just can’t say enough about how well she’s been playing, and her hitting has really come a long way. She’s making it tough for me to even keep her out of the lineup when she isn’t pitching.”

Bandys’ first of two five-run innings came in the bottom of the second. Riley Fox led off with a single before Avery Alexander reached on a fielding error with one out and Haven Helton loaded the bases with a base hit to left on the first pitch she saw. Another fielding error by the Blue Devils (8-6, 7-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) resulted in the Trojans’ first run as Paige Barrymore reached and courtesy runner Sydni Knuckles scored on the play.

Bandys (15-3, 10-1) extended its lead on an RBI groundout from Annie Andrews, while a two-run triple from Caroline McIntosh and an RBI double from Lyall made it 5-0 entering the third.

“I feel like there’s a weight off my shoulders,” said Lyall of pitching after her team’s five-run outburst in the second. “That feels so much better and it’s like, ‘It’s OK if we mess up, we’ve still got it.’”

Another leadoff single began a five-run inning for the Trojans in the fourth. Barrymore slapped a base hit over third base to start the frame before Andrews doubled into the left-field gap and Barrymore scored on a wild pitch. McIntosh followed with an RBI single up the middle, while Lyall also registered an RBI base hit to give the hosts an 8-0 advantage.

Adie Goble followed with the biggest blow of the night for Bandys, cranking a two-run home run to left-center on the first pitch of her final at-bat. After a fielding error that allowed Fox to reach and a single by Kenley Rembert, Maiden relief pitcher Madison Herms — whose first batter faced was Rembert — retired the next three batters including two via strikeout to keep the deficit at 10-0.

Lyall capped the night with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth, striking out the final batter she faced. The only base runner she allowed came on a leadoff single from the Blue Devils’ Averie Waddell in the second.

According to Lyall, “my drop and my curve” were working well on Tuesday. She added that she’s having “a lot of fun” with this year’s team.

“They’re a fun group,” said Lyall. “We definitely have a great time.”

In addition to Lyall’s three-hit night, Bandys also received two hits apiece from McIntosh and Rembert and one each from Andrews, Goble, Fox, Alexander, Helton and Barrymore.

“We’ve been working hard on getting on top of the ball more,” said Smith. “We’ve been having quite a bit of popups and they did a great job tonight, and any time we’re hitting the top half of the ball, hitting those line shots, I think we’re tough to beat. I think they all worked hard on that this week and it showed tonight.”

Winners of four straight following Tuesday’s triumph, the Trojans visit Newton-Conover tonight. On the other side, the Blue Devils hosted Bunker Hill on Wednesday before taking part in an Easter tournament at Hibriten next week.

Maiden;000;00;—;0;1;3

Bandys;050;5X;—;10;13;0

WP: Owyen Lyall

LP: Tristan Smalling

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.