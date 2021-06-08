Lowman named St. Stephens’ next head football coach

Coaching football is in Kyle Lowman’s blood.

His father, Randy, was the head coach at Bandys High for 26 years before retiring following the 2012 season. His younger brother, Trent, coached the Trojans for the next five seasons before accepting the head coaching job at East Surry High, where he is 35-6 in three seasons with state championship appearances the past two seasons including a 1AA state title in 2019.

Now Kyle Lowman, who has been an assistant at Bandys since 2000 including 12 years as offensive coordinator (2005-14, 2016, 2017), will get his first head coaching opportunity at another Catawba County school. The 1998 Bandys graduate was approved by the Catawba County Schools’ Board of Education as St. Stephens High’s next head coach during a meeting Monday night.

Also a 2002 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University where he majored in math education, Lowman replaces Wayne Hicks, who stepped down in April after eight seasons as St. Stephens’ head coach. The Indians were 30-56 overall and 18-36 in conference play during Hicks’ tenure, winning a 3A state playoff game in 2015 while finishing with a 7-6 record.

