LONG TIME COMING: Red Tornadoes take down Indians in boys lacrosse

“He’s a sophomore. He got his first taste last year,” Indians coach Eric Mendel said of Sylvester. “We’ve been working with him to be more aggressive. He finally stepped it up and was aggressive out there. It paid off for him, so hopefully he’ll continue to do that as we move forward.”

With the score tied at 4-all, Britt Rumbaugh launched a rocket for Hickory from the top of the circle to put the Red Tornadoes back in front. But as they had the entire first half, the Indians responded. Jacob Sierzenga took a pass in stride from Thomas and scored three minutes before intermission for a 5-all score that lasted until the third period.

“I think offensively we have a lot of young kids and even some new kids. We continue to work every day on just catching and throwing,” Mendel said. “They try so hard to make a perfect pass. Sometimes you just need to relax and throw the ball.”

Spearheaded by goalkeeper David Pritchard, the Red Tornadoes' defense controlled one end of the field during a third-quarter shutout and Miles Schramm handled the offense with three consecutive Hickory goals for an 8-5 lead heading into the final period.