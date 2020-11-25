LOFTY GOALS: Alexander Central's Craig has major aspirations on the gridiron

I feel like we will get a win over Clemson. This 2021 class is different. I feel that all of us have the same mindset to come in and change the program. We have a bunch of good kids coming in this year. I don’t see another 2021 class that has the heart and courage like us.

Recently there have been high school and college guys opting out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did that thought ever go through your head?

It kind of went through my head, but after discussing it with my coaches and my cousin Keenan Boston they said that you can’t get your senior year back. College will be great and it’ll be a different time in your life, but you can never get that senior year back. So I decided to stay and play my senior season, and to help out the team and make it to states.

How do you want your legacy to be remembered at AC?

I want to be remembered as somebody that’s always laughing, a good guy, someone who’s always in a good mood. And also someone when it’s time to get serious he gets serious and when it’s time to go to work isn’t afraid to get dirty to get the job done.

Throughout your football career, starting as a kid who would you say pushed you the most to get you to where you are today?