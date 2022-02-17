Local wrestlers vying for state titles this weekend

GREENSBORO — The banner year for high school wrestling in this area concludes this weekend with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual state championship at the Greensboro Coliseum. The three-day event starts today with the championship matches for all 14 weight classes in all four classifications scheduled for Saturday evening.

Of the schools within the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record — Northwestern 3A/4A, Western Foothills Athletic 3A and Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (CVAC), plus Patton and Draughn — 22 of the 24 programs will send at least one wrestler to the tournament with a total of 58 from the area hitting the mats.

Leading the pack is Fred T. Foard, which will send 10 wrestlers from its 3A West Regional championship team to Greensboro. The Tigers, who finished second last year, return the only defending champion from the area, Brayden Mejia, who won a title at the 2A tournament last June. Along with four champions from Foard, the Western Foothills has seven No. 1 seeds.