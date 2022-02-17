Local wrestlers vying for state titles this weekend

GREENSBORO — The banner year for high school wrestling in this area concludes this weekend with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual state championship at the Greensboro Coliseum. The three-day event starts today with the championship matches for all 14 weight classes in all four classifications scheduled for Saturday evening.
Of the schools within the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record — Northwestern 3A/4A, Western Foothills Athletic 3A and Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (CVAC), plus Patton and Draughn — 22 of the 24 programs will send at least one wrestler to the tournament with a total of 58 from the area hitting the mats.
Leading the pack is Fred T. Foard, which will send 10 wrestlers from its 3A West Regional championship team to Greensboro. The Tigers, who finished second last year, return the only defending champion from the area, Brayden Mejia, who won a title at the 2A tournament last June. Along with four champions from Foard, the Western Foothills has seven No. 1 seeds.
Bandys, the 2A West tournament champions, will send eight to Greensboro with four taking their regional titles into a No. 1 seed in their bracket. As a whole, the CVAC is sending a total of 34 wrestlers with Bunker Hill and West Lincoln each bringing seven, and the conference has 11 No. 1 seeds in the tournament.
In the 4A championship, Alexander Central is sending four, led by West No. 1 seed Furquan Maynard.
Below are the capsules for each participant.
NCHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Today-Saturday, Greensboro Coliseum
SCHEDULE:
Today
3 p.m. 3A First Round
5 p.m. 4A First Round
7 p.m. 2A First round
Friday
9 a.m. First Consolation Round (2A, 3A, 4A)/Quarterfinals (2A, 3A, 4A)
2 p.m. 1A Quarterfinals/Second Consolation Round (2A, 3A, 4A)
6 p.m. Semifinal (All Classes)
Saturday
9 a.m. First Consolation Round (1A)/Third Consolation Round (2A, 3A, 4A)
Consolation Semifinals (All classes)
Third & Fifth place matches
4 p.m. Parade of Champions, Championship Finals
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
BANDYS TROJANS
State championships: 3 (2004, 2005, 2006)
Last individual champion: Colby Teague (145 lb., 2019)
Coach: Justin Adams
Wrestlers (8):
Boedi Kirkland, Fr. (120, 2A West Champion, 27-4, 19 pins) First state appearance. Defeated Bunker Hill’s Raul Hernandez 2-1 in regional semifinal. Two losses are to regional champions, another to Tennessee regional champion. Was not pinned this season. 1st-round opponent: Carter Minton of West Wilkes (Midwest 4th).
Joey Levix, Sr. (126, 4th 2A West, 33-9, 19 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. Will have rematch with Bunn’s Scottie Spencer, who pinned Levix in state dual final. 1st-round opponent: Scottie Spencer of Bunn (Mideast champion).
Bryson Burkett, Sr. (132, 2A West Champion, 37-9, 27 pins) Third state appearance, reached consolation third round in 2019, lost in the first round last season. Has won 14 of the last 15. Held off Luke Heavner of West Lincoln to win 3-2 in regional championship. 1st round opponent: Damarius Langley of Washington (East 4th).
Will Nix, Jr. (138, 2A West runner-up, 31-12, 23 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. At regionals, had a pair of pins and a 9-3 decision to reach the final before a loss in sudden-victory period to John David Curtis of Burns. 1st round opponent: Alexander Ball of North Wilkes (Midwest 3rd)
Caleb Moore, Sr. (160, 2A West champion, 44-2, 31 pins) Second state appearance, finished third last season. Named Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2A State Dual Tournament final. Only in-state loss to Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck (4A Mideast champ) in Holy Angels Tournament in Charlotte. Has not been pinned since freshman season. Had 15 losses as a freshman, nine losses since. Had a pin, two tech falls and a major decision at regionals with combined 40-0 margin. 1st round opponent: Elias Martinez of JM Robinson (Midwest 4th).
Ian Moore, So. (170, 2A West 3rd, 22-4, 18 pins). First state appearance. Qualified for tournament by defeating Newton-Conover’s Jordan Henze in sudden-victory period during consolation semifinal round. Three of four losses came at Red Devils Super Duals in December, won 17 of 18 since. 1st round opponent: Marcos Guzman of N.C. School of Science and Math. (Mideast 2nd).
Raydyn Moore, So. (182, 2A West champion, 28-8, 19 pins) First state appearance. Win over Alex Ashley (Hendersonville) in West final was a repeat of Maiden Christmas tournament final that Brooks won. Three of four wins at regionals were by pin. 1st round opponent: Gavin Pierce of Holmes (East 4th).
Zackory Evans, So. (195, 2A West runner-up, 22-5, 19 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. Had three pins at regionals prior to loss in West final. Three of his five losses are to regional champions. 1st round opponent: Daniel Villasenor of East Surry (Midwest 3rd).
BUNKER HILL BEARS
Last individual champion: Kyle Goins (220 lb., 2014)
Coach: Michael Mays
Wrestlers (7):
Lawson Vang, Sr. (106, 2A West champion, 34-3, 21 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round to Riley Shaw, who handed Vang one of his three losses this season. Named 2A West Most Outstanding Wrestler after scoring a pin and two tech falls during tournament. Wrestled at 113 much of the season, defeated 2A West champ (113) Isaiah Pittman of Newton-Conover. 1st round opponent: Bryson Gresham of J.F. Webb (Mideast 4th).
Christian Garcia, Sr. (120, 2A West 3rd, 37-6, 11 pins) First state appearance. Started season 33-4. Suffered only pin this season in regional semifinal but rallied from 7-2 deficit in consolation semis to win 10-8 and gain state spot.
1st round opponent: Gavin Yanez of South Lenoir (East 2nd).
Raul Hernandez, Sr. (126, 2A West 3rd, 38-6, 14 pins) Third state appearance, finished fourth last season, lost both matches in 2020. Has not been pinned this season and just once since his sophomore year. Defeated his first-round opponent, Forbush’s Edwin Pozo, in overtime back in November. Defeated 2A West 126-lb. champ Caleb Deaton of Lincolnton twice this season. Five of his six losses are to regional champions. 1st round opponent: Edwin Pozo of Forbush (Midwest 2nd).
Brian Bouttavong, Sr. (132, 2A West 4th, 25-18, 19 pins) First state appearance. Lost first-round bout as a ninth seed at regionals, then won three straight, including a revenge match against first-round opponent Landon Robinson of Owen to earn a trip to Greensboro. 1st round opponent: Walker Bell of West Craven (East champion).
Alex Betancourt, Sr. (145, 2A West runner-up, 40-5, 30 pins) First state appearance. Started season 10-3, went 30-2 since, which included a loss in the West final on a last-second escape. Defeated state qualifiers Quinlan Hunter, Will Nix and Caleb Johnson-White during the season. 1st round opponent: Jaheim Hartsfield of J.F. Webb (Mideast 3rd).
Brayden Guess, Sr. (160, 2A West 3rd, 40-4, 22 pins) Third state appearance, won one match each of the previous two trips. Won the Greyhound Classic tournament at Statesville in December, beating current 3A West runner-up Kelvin Espinoza-Romero in the final. After 24 losses his freshman season, has lost 11 the last three years with only two pinfall losses as a junior and senior. 1st round opponent: Karson Crouse of Surry Central (Midwest 2nd).
Donta Davis, So. (170, 2A West 4th, 15-10, 7 pins) First state appearance, rode an eighth seed into the regional semifinal by avenging a regular season loss to Bandys’ Ian Moore in the quarterfinal. Lost in the semifinal but got the state ticket with a 1-0 win in the consolation semis. Was a medical forfeit in the third-place match. 1st round opponent: Jackoby Casselman of Bartlett-Yancey (Mideast champion).
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last individual champion: London Page (220 lb., 2016)
Coach: Mark Boyd
Wrestlers (1):
Caleb Johnson-White, Sr. (145, 2A West champion, 24-4, 9 pins) Second state appearance, lost in quarterfinal last season. Started season 3-3, went 21-1 since. Lost twice to Bunker Hill’s Alex Betancourt, but avenged the losses with an escape with seven seconds left to win the regional title. 1st round opponent: Dakota Wall of Bartlett-Yancey (Midwest 4th).
LINCOLNTON WOLVES
Coach: Brent Gates
Wrestlers (4):
Caleb Deaton, So. (126, 2A West Champion, 36-7, 12 pins). First state appearance. Avenged a regular season loss to West Lincoln’s Chade Norman in an ultimate tiebreaker to win region title. Lost four of six matches in mid-December, has won the last 16. 1st round opponent: Maddock Cody of Seaforth (East 4th).
Quinlan Hunter, Sr. (145, 2A West 3rd, 39-7, 27 pins). Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. Avenged loss to Brevard’s Jaxon Turner in quarterfinals to win third-place match in sudden-victory period. 1st round opponent: Elijah Collins of Cummings (Mideast 2nd).
Josh White, Jr. (160, 2A West runner-up, 33-9, 25 pins). First state appearance. Avenged earlier loss this season to Bunker Hill’s Brayden Guess in the region semifinals. Had 10 straight wins, all by pin, before losing to Caleb Moore in the regional final. 1st round opponent: Mekhi Hairston of Morehead (Midwest 3rd).
Bernard Wingate, Sr. (220, 2A West 4th, 38-7, 25 pins). First state appearance. Lost regional quarterfinal in an ultimate tiebreaker, was a medical default in the third-place match. Had 25-1 stretch prior to tiebreaker loss in regular season finale. 1st round opponent: Gavin Collield of N.C. School of Science and Math. (Mideast champion).
MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Sean McGovern
Wrestlers (1):
DJ Spring, Jr. (285, 2A West champion, 25-1, 19 pins). First state appearance. Scored an escape and takedown with 43 seconds left to win regional title 3-2. Has won 22 straight matches. Won three separate in-season tournaments. 1st round opponent: Adam Turner of South Lenoir (East 4th).
NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS
Last individual champion: Ryan Walker (285 lb, 2021)
Coach: Eddy Clark
Wrestlers (5):
Isaiah Pittman, So. (113, 2A West champion, 44-5, 27 pins) First state appearance. Eked out a takedown with one second left in the first period and made it stand up for a 2-1 win in the regional final. Won Great Smoky Mountain tournament. Started season 41-4. 1st round opponent: Bailor Peebles of Ayden-Grifton (East 4th).
Camden Spencer, Sr. (120, 2A West runner-up, 41-5, 27 pins) Second state appearance, advanced to quarterfinals as a freshman. Saw 17-match win streak end in regional final. Defeated state qualifiers Caleb Deaton and Raul Hernandez during season. 1st round opponent: Cole Waddell of West Stokes (Midwest 3rd).
Jason Brawley, Jr. (152, 2A West 4th, 41-8, 34 pins) First state appearance. Lost in regional semifinal in overtime. Last three losses came on overtime or by a point. Has been pinned once in two seasons. 1st round opponent: Jeremiah Jones of SW Onslow (East champ).
Owen Clark, Jr. (195, 2A West champion, 43-2, 29 pins) Second state appearance, placed fourth in 2021, lost in semifinal in sudden victory. Won second regional title in a row. Is 71-3 the last two seasons. Both losses this season against regional champions. Has not been pinned since freshman season. 1st round opponent: Clay Sugg of SW Randolph (MW 4th).
Joseph Lioret-Tutty, Jr. (220, 2A West 3rd, 46-6, 25 pins) First state appearance. Started season 26-1 before a loss in sudden victory to Foard’s Dylan Smith. Three of his losses this season came in overtime, two against regional champions. Dealt Zackory Evans of Bandys one of his five losses. 1st round opponent: Gabriel Soto of Bunn (Mideast 2nd).
PATTON PANTHERS
Coach: Jake Kittrell
Wrestlers (1):
Dilan Patton, Sr. (152, 2A West champion, 35-2, 12 pins) Fourth state appearance, made it to “blood round” as a freshman and sophomore, lost in first round last year. Defeated 170 2A West champion Richard Post in conference tournament. Has won 24 in a row. Been pinned once in three seasons. 1st round opponent: Jacob Williams of West Craven (Midwest 4th).
WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS
Last individual champion: Shykale Steptoe (220 lb., 2017)
Coach: Aaron Annas
Wrestlers (1):
Rakeem Smith, So. (138, 2A West 4th, 29-15, 14 pins). First state appearance. As a ninth seed, lost regional first round, but won consolation third round in overtime then held on the last 11 seconds to win a 4-3 decision in consolation semifinal and earned trip to Greensboro. 1st round opponent: David Makupson of Trinity (Midwest champion).
WEST LINCOLN REBELS
Last individual champion: Xander Pendergrass (138 lb., 2020) & Canon Bridges (152 lb., 2020)
Coach: Butch Ross
Wrestlers (7):
Andy Saine, Jr. (106, 2A West runner-up, 26-7, 20 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. Led 6-3 at one point in regional semifinal but had to ride out the final two minutes to hold on to 6-5 win. Won Gaston/Lincoln County tournament. 1st round opponent: Bernardino Garcia of Heide Trask (Mideast 3rd).
Eli Leatherman, Jr. (113, 2A West 4th, 18-9, 8 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. Qualified for state tournament by avenging a regular season loss to Matthew Davis of Lincolnton in the consolation semifinal. 1st round opponent: Dakota Peele of North Lenoir (East champ).
Chade Norman, Sr. (126, 2A West runner-up, 26-10, 9 pins) Third state appearance, made it to consolation second round in 2020 and quarterfinal last season. Lost regional final in ultimate tiebreaker to Caleb Deaton. 1st round opponent: Nicholas Johnson of Heide Track (Mideast 3rd).
Luke Heavner, Sr. (132, 2A West runner-up, 28-6, 15 pins) First state appearance. Scored three pins in regional before 3-2 loss in the final. Had won 11 straight before the defeat. 1st round opponent: Jensen Miller of SW Onslow (East 3rd)
Mason Avery, Jr. (152, 2A West 3rd, 30-8, 18 pins) First state appearance. Avenged loss to Newton-Conover’s Jason Brawley in the regional quarterfinal by holding off a large charge and winning a 4-3 decision in the third-place match. Started season 3-4. 1st round opponent: Bryant Smith of Washington (East 2nd).
Patrick Goins, Jr. (160, 2A West 4th, 17-10, 14 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. Started season 5-6 but worked his way to regional semifinals before a loss to Caleb Moore. Won by pin in consolation semis to earn return trip to state. 1st round opponent: Julius Miller of Reidsville (Midwest champion).
Braxton Young, So. (182, 2A West 3rd, 24-11,18 pins) First state appearance. Started season 8-9 before a 12-2 stretch heading into the regional tournament. After regional quarterfinal loss, won four straight matches by pins to qualify for state. 1st round opponent: Tanner Whitehead of SW Onslow (East 2nd).
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES
Last individual champion: Zachariah Bare (220 lb., 2019)
Coach: Brandon and Danny Dillard
Wrestlers (1):
Matthew Peterson, Jr. (160, 3A West 4th, 34-6, 23 pins) Second state appearance, lost in 2A quarterfinals last season. Won Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament. Upset by 14th seed in regional first round, had to win five straight for repeat trip to state. Did so with two pins to close out tournament. 1st round opponent: Brock Sullivan of Union Pines (Mideast champion).
EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS
Last individual champion: Jeremy Tarleton (170 lb., 2013)
Coach: Derek Ashley
Wrestlers (1):
Devean Huskey, Sr. (113, 3A West 4th, 25-7, 9 pins) First state appearance. After losing in regional quarterfinals, rebounded with a tech fall and pin to get to consolation semis, where a forfeit clinched a spot to state. 1st round opponent: Xavier Santos of Asheboro (Midwest champion).
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS
State championship: 2 (2011, 2018)
Last individual champion: Brayden Mejia (106 lb., 2021) and Landon Foor (182 lb., 2021)
Coach: Mike Carey
Wrestlers (10):
Karter Floyd, Fr. (113, 3A West runner-up, 35-4, 17 pins) First state appearance. Lost 5-4 decision in regional final to Charlie Sly, who placed fourth at last season. Was 30-1 and had won 16 in a row before regional final loss. Two losses are to out-of-state opponents. Tech falled 2A West 113 champ Isaiah Pittman and decisioned 2A West 106 champ Lawson Vang among his wins. 1st round opponent: Adam Salazar of East Guilford (Midwest 3rd).
Brayden Mejia, So. (120, 3A West champion, 40-3, 21 pins) Second state appearance, won 2A title at 106 pounds, going 29-0 last season. Has not lost to an in-state opponent in high school career. Used an escape in third period to defeat West Henderson’s Damon Landreth 6-5 in regional final. 1st round opponent: Braden Crawford of Orange (Mideast 4th).
Hunter Clark, So. (132, 3A West runner-up, 33-11, 15 pins) Second state appearance, was 2A state runner-up last season at 113 with his only loss last year in the state final. After an 8-9 stretch midseason, won 21 straight prior to loss in regional final. 1st round opponent: Shayden Edwards of East Rowan (Midwest 3rd).
Dawson Cody, Sr. (138, 3A West 4th, 33-11, 23 pins) First state appearance. Reached regional semifinal as a 10th seed, which included a major decision over Statesville’s Antonio Caldwell, last year’s 132 3A state runner-up. Scored a 3-0 decision in consolation semifinals to punch ticket to state. 1st round opponent: Carson Boisvert of Cape Fear (Mideast champion).
Brock Carey, Jr. (145, 3A West 3rd, 39-4, 24 pins) Third state appearance, was 2A state runner-up as a freshman at 106 and was third at 126 in the 2A state last year. Named Most Outstanding Wrestling in 3A state dual final due to his win over Union Pine’s Gaige Lloyd after suffering a knee injury. Could meet Lloyd again in second round. 1st round opponent: Justin Root of Dixon (East 2nd).
Conner Weaver, Sr. (152, 3A West runner-up, 33-13, 22 pins) Second state appearance, lost in 2A first round last season. Advanced to regional finals by scoring a reverse with 21 seconds left to win 8-7 in semifinal. Has not been pinned in four years of varsity. 1st round opponent: Colin Lutz of Central Academy (Midwest 3rd).
Zane Birtchet, Jr. (160, 3A West Champion, 33-2, 15 pins) Third state appearance, was 2A runner-up at 132 two seasons ago and third at 170 last season. Has three regular season losses in two seasons. Only loss in-state was to last year’s 3A 170 runner-up Aiden McCafferty. A match-up with two-time defending 2A state champ Aiden Curry could be ahead in the final. 1st round opponent: Ethan Kuball of Northwood (Mideast 3A).
Evan Steiger, Sr. (182, 3A West 4th, 31-7, 23 pins) Second state appearance, made it to second consolation round in 2020. Lost in regional semifinals but pinned conference foe Jonte Bailey of North Iredell to advance to state. Has not been pinned since sophomore season. 1st round opponent: Brady Ross of Central Academy (Midwest champ, defending state champ).
Colby Mace, Jr. (195, 3A West champion, 34-2, 23 pins) Second state appearance, lost in 2A first round last season. Edged Peyton Fisher of Kings Mountain 7-5 in regional semis, then won in overtime in the final over Jadon Mintz of Tuscola. Has eight losses with two pins in three seasons, one to last year’s state champion Levi Kluttz of Mt. Pleasant. 1st round opponent: Jeremiah Lumpkin of Williams (Mideast 4th).
Dylan Smith, Jr. (220, 3A West champion, 42-1, 29 pins) Second state appearance, lost in 2A first round last season. Rampaged through regional with three pins and a major decision in the final to win the title. Only loss this season was to Tennessee wrestler, is 66-3 the last two seasons.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Coach: Billy Whisenant/Rick Smith
Last individual champion: Spencer Leonhardt (145 lb., 2019)
Wrestlers (1):
Kalvin Khang, Sr. (145, 3A West 4th, 16-6, 7 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. After a loss in the regional semifinals, won in sudden victory in consolation semifinals to qualify for state. 1st round opponent: Ryan Fisher of Currituck Co. (East champion).
HIBRITEN PANTHERS
Last individual champion: Hayden Wyke (160 lb., 2018)
Coach: Josh Woodruff
Wrestlers (1):
Ross Watts, Jr. (132, 3A West 4th, 32-7, 17 pins) Second state appearance, lost in 2A state quarterfinal last year. Was second at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament. Started season 21-1. 1st round opponent: Marcus Jackson of Central Cabarrus (Midwest champ).
NORTH IREDELL RAIDERS
Last individual champion: Adam Blackwelder (145 lb., 2003)
Coach: Bryan Tutterow
Wrestlers (2)
Bray Trivette, Fr. (138, 3A West champion, 37-1, 27 pins) First state appearance. Had three pins and a 6-3 decision to complete as regional sweep. Has won 33 straight since a loss to 4A West runner-up Greg Merriman of Mooresville. 1st round opponent: Andrew Kimbrel of Northwood (Mideast 4th).
Eddie Flores, Jr. (220, 3A West 4th, 25-7, 19 pins) Second state appearance, lost in 3A first round last year at 285. Won tiebreaker in regional consolation semifinals to qualify for the state tournament. 1st round opponent: Lance Deane of Havelock (East champion)
NORTH LINCOLN KNIGHTS
Last individual champion: Jorden Schlossman (106 lb., 2020)
Coach: Matt Avery
Wrestlers (1):
Joseph Plyler, Sr. (170, 3A West runner-up, 44-7, 27 pins) Third state appearance, was fourth last season in the 2A tournament and went to consolation third round in 2020. Advanced to regional final before a 6-2 loss to Tucker Marshall of East Henderson. Defeated 182 3A champ, Andre Britt, on his home mat to win Indian Classic at St. Stephens. 1st round opponent: Blake McCabe of Croatan (East 3rd).
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS
Last individual champion: Salvador Gilvaja (195 lb., 2019)
Coach: Billy Baker
Wrestlers (3):
Cesar Chavez Alonzo, Jr. (120, 3A West 4th, 37-9, 20 pins) First state appearance. Lost to Foard’s Brayden Mejia for the second time in regional semifinal but rebounded in consolation semifinal to gain state slot. Started season 34-5. Eight of his nine losses are against state qualifiers, six of those against regional champions. 1st round opponent: Christian Rothrock of Douglas Byrd (Mideast champion).
Andrew Kehoe, Jr. (170, 3A West 4th, 37-8, 24 pins) First state appearance. An escape with 40 seconds left in quarterfinal round earned him an 8-7 win and a semifinal slot. After a loss to North Lincoln’s Joseph Plyler there, Kehoe clinched state spot with a pin in the consolation semis. Pinned just once this season. 1st round opponent: Cole Reynolds of West Carteret (East champion).
Andre Britt, Sr. (182, 3A West champion, 38-5, 25 pins) Third state appearance, reached quarterfinals last season and the second consolation round in 2020. Repeated regional championship, held off a late charge in final to edge top seed Johnathan O’Shea 11-9. Opened season 15-0, then after a 2-3 stretch, went 21-2. 1st round opponent: Blake Shinault of Oak Grove (Midwest 4th).
STATESVILLE GREYHOUNDS
Last individual champion: Markus Cromwell (170 lb., 2012)
State championship: 1 (1992)
Coach: Andrew Collins
Wrestlers (2):
Parker Galliher, Sr. (126, 3A West champion, 48-2, 29 pins) Second state appearance, lost in first round last season. Easily skipped through regional tournament with three pins and a 15-2 major decision in the final. Enters state tournament with 31 wins in a row. 1st round opponent: Tommy Williams of Croatan (East 4th).
Steven Hamby, Jr. (285, 3A West 4th, 33-4, 19 pins) First state appearance. After a loss in the regional semifinals to break a 21-match winning streak, avenged one of his two regular season losses against Hibriten’s Daniel Baker in the consolation semifinals to advance to state. 1st round opponent: Jamier Ferere of SW Guilford (Midwest 4th).
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP ALEXANDER CENTRAL COUGARS
Last individual champion: Isaac Chapman (285 lb., 2018)
Coach: Josh Williamson
Wrestlers (4):
Kanon Harrington, Sr. (132, 4A West 3rd, 32-14, 21 pins) First state appearance. After a loss in the regional semifinal, put together a tech fall and pin to claim a trip to Greensboro. Was 7-7 heading into regionals. 1st round opponent: Richard Williams of Gray’s Creek (Mideast 2nd, defending 3A state champ at 126).
Dylan Dalton, Jr. (152, 4A West 4th, 20-6, 12 pins) First state appearance. After regional semifinal loss, bounced back with a pin to claim trip to Greensboro. Started season 10-0. 1st round opponent: Jackson Buck of Lumberton (Mideast champion).
Nathaniel Dahlstrom (182, 4A West 3rd, 42-5, 23 pins) First state appearance. Won 16 straight, which included the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship, before a loss in the regional semifinals. Scored a pin in the consolation semis and decisioned Alexander Jones of South Meck for third. 1st round opponent: Caleb Joines of Jordan (Midwest 2nd)
Furquan Maynard, Sr. (285, 4A West champion, 26-4, 11 pins) First state appearance. After two first-period pins to start regionals, got a sudden-victory win over South Caldwell’s Kevin Pereira in the regional semifinal, then worked an escape with five seconds left to outlast McDowell’s Bryson Stines 5-4 in the final. 1st round opponent: John Domencic of Green Hope (Mideast 4th).
SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS
Last individual champion: Carl Guess (152 lb., 2016)
Coach: Dusty Smith
Wrestlers (2):
Jonah McBurney, Sr. (120, 4A West 3rd 30-12, 17 pins) Third state appearance, looking for his first win at the state level. Reached regional semifinal before losing a decision. Won 8-4 over Ardrey Kell’s Jaylen Purvis to clinch the state spot and pinned McLean Gaston of Charlotte Catholic to wrap up third. Won Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament. Potential second-round bout could feature rematch either with Weddington’s Carter Bockenstedt or Pinehurst’s Matt Rowland (34-0), both of whom defeated McBurney at the Holy Angels Tournament in December. 1st round opponent: Ethan Lenyszyn of D.H. Conley (East 2nd).
Kevin Pereira, So. (285, 4A West 4th, 13-8, 10 pins) First state appearance. After dropping an overtime match to Furquan Maynard of Alexander Central, Pereira pinned Christian Corranza of Olympic in the consolation semis to get to state. Lost another overtime match in consolation final. 1st round opponent: Rylan Vann of Cary (Mideast champion).
WATAUGA PIONEERS
Last individual champion: Demetre Kostis (132 lb., 2014)
Coach: Zach Strickland
Wrestlers (1):
Daniel Russom, Sr. (138, 4A West 4th, 26-15, 8 pins) First state appearance. Started the season 6-6. After a loss in the regional quarterfinal, the seventh seed rang up two pins to get to the consolation semifinals before receiving a forfeit that clinched the state spot. 1st round opponent: Tyler Tracy of Cardinal Gibbons (Mideast champion).