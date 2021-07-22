Local trio takes part in East-West football game

GREENSBORO — The 73rd North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game was played on Wednesday night at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium. When all was said and done, the West team defeated the East 7-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run from 2021 Eastern Guilford High graduate Hezekia Newby at the 8:13 mark of the third quarter.

Three players with local ties represented the West in the contest, as St. Stephens High’s Zak McLauchlin, Alexander Central High’s Blake Martin and Hibriten High’s Marcus Jones all recorded defensive statistics. McLauchlin finished with a solo tackle, while Martin had a solo tackle and two assisted tackles and Jones registered two assisted tackles and a pass breakup.

Former St. Stephens head coach Wayne Hicks served as an assistant coach for the West, which finished with minus-2 yards rushing but had 157 passing yards. On the other side, the East had 30 rushing yards and 120 passing yards.

The game’s only turnover came when the West’s Marc Golden of A.C. Reynolds High intercepted a pass by East quarterback DeAndre Spencer in the third quarter. Golden also tallied two solo tackles and four assisted tackles to go with a tackle for loss.

The game’s offensive MVP was T.C. Roberson High’s Rodney McDay, while Burns High’s Alphonso Goodson was the defensive MVP. Both played for the West, with McDay catching three passes for 77 yards and Goodson finishing with six total tackles (three solo, three assisted) including two tackles for loss and 1 ½ sacks.