Hickory and St. Stephens will head up a strong contingent from Catawba County this weekend, as they play in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state individual tennis tournament.

The single-elimination format in both doubles and singles play begins today with the first two rounds, followed by the semifinals and finals on Saturday.

Heading to Burlington for the 3A state tournament, the Red Tornadoes and Indians took three of the four slots in doubles during last week’s 3A West Regional tournament. Hickory is looking to send a team to the 3A doubles final for the third year in a row, with Griffin Lovern involved with each of the previous two, which included the 2021 state championship.

The lone 3A singles qualifier is St. Stephens’ Ajay Swisher, who made it to the semifinals last spring.

At the 2A state tournament held in Holly Springs, Maiden’s Cooper Houser and Lincolnton’s Piero Rovalino held the banner for the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, earning two of the four singles spots available out of the 2A West Region.

Below are capsules for all three singles players and doubles teams, plus comments from each of the coaches about their entries.

NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL BOYS TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today: First and Second Round, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Semifinals and Finals, 9 a.m.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT Burlington Tennis Center

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Doubles: Griffin Lovern, Sr. and Graham Powers, Fr. (3A West Champion, Western Foothills 3A Champion)

Coach: Jon Graham

First-round opponent: William Broderick, Sr. and Stone Ramey, So. of Rocky Mount (3A Mideast Fourth Place)

Graham’s comments: “In seven matches played during the conference and regional tournaments, they have only dropped two games. They are undefeated this season and will be a No. 1 seed at state this weekend. They each have strong serves, superb volley skills and excellent on-court communication.”

About Lovern and Powers: Lovern, who will play collegiately at Queens University, is making his third trip to the state tournament. Paired up with Costen Holtzman the last two seasons, they won the 2021 3A state title and finished second last spring. Powers will make his first trip to state. If the pair gets through their first-round opponent, a pair of rematches might ensue. Hickory could face part of the West Carteret duo it eliminated last year in the second round. If the Red Tornadoes make it through, they could face part of the defending 3A state championship pair from Carrboro, Jonathan Baddour.

Doubles: Clint Powers Jr. and Will Moore, Jr. (3A West Runner-Up, Western Foothills 3A Third Place)

First-round opponent: Sam Durham, Sr. and Luke Durham, Fr. of Western Alamance (3A Mideast Third Place)

Graham’s comments: “They each have strong serves, good volleys and excellent court coverage.”

About Powers and Moore: This is Powers’ second trip to the state tournament, reaching the second round with then-partner Lewis Tate before a loss to the eventual state champions from Carrboro. Moore is at his first state tournament. Powers and Moore went 3-1 at No. 2 doubles during the regular season. All three losses by the duo are against players in the state tournament, including their teammates, Lovern and Graham Powers, in the 3A West finals.

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS Singles: Ajay Swisher, Sr. (3A West Runner-Up, Western Foothills 3A Champion)

Coach: Patrick Smith

First-round opponent: Jacob Womble, Sr. of Lee County (3A Mideast Third Place)

Smith’s comments: “Swisher is our motor. He has been the leader that a coach dreams of, on and off the court. I am very excited to see him compete at the highest level. Ajay will leave as one of, if not the most, decorated tennis players in St. Stephens history. He has a career individual record of 38-9 with two of those years cut short to COVID.”

About Swisher: The senior closes his career with back-to-back Western Foothills 3A singles championships in tow. He is looking to become the first St. Stephens player to win an individual title. Swisher went 8-1 during the regular season against players that qualified for regionals in singles or doubles. This is his second 3A state tournament, after reaching the state semifinals last year. If he reaches the semifinals, Swisher’s opponents could include Josh Mayhew of Cedar Ridge, who eliminated Swisher in the semifinals last year; Abhi Parimi of Lake Norman Charter, who Swisher beat in the first round last year; or South Point’s James Dover, who lost in the other 3A semifinal last year. Womble, Swisher’s first-round opponent, lost in the first round last spring.

Doubles: Jackson VanBeurden, Sr. and Bradley Markland, Jr. (3A West Fourth Place, Western Foothills 3A Runner-Up)

First-round opponent: Jonathan Baddour, Sr. and Theo Buchholtz, Fr. (3A Midwest Champion)

Smith’s comments: “Bradley and Jackson are one heck of a team. Jackson may be one of the hardest working athletes I have ever coached. His talent is all based on the work ethic he has put into everything at this point. Bradley is an amazing athlete that has developed in tennis very quickly. He has an amazing big serve and soft touch at the net. We are extremely excited to watch these guys get a chance to play at the highest level Friday and Saturday. They are amazing young men.”

About VanBeurden and Markland: After reaching regionals for the first time, the two will add a first state tournament to their ledger. They went 7-0 at No. 2 doubles during the regular season before a loss to Hickory’s Griffin Lovern and Graham Powers in the WFAC finals. They’ll take on part of the 3A defending state champions, as Jonathan Baddour returns with new partner Theo Buchholtz. Baddour also played in the 2A doubles final in 2021.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT Ting Park, Holly Springs

MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS

Singles: Cooper Houser, Jr. (2A West Fourth Place, Catawba Valley 2A Runner-Up)

Coach: Becky Godfrey

First-round opponent: Alphonso Sison, So. of Franklin Academy (2A Mideast Champion)

About Houser: After starting 2-3 this season, Houser has won 11 of his last 15 matches, with three of the losses coming to CVAC champion Piero Rovalino of Lincolnton. This is the first state appearance for Houser, who is seeking to become the first Maiden player to win a state title. He is the first Blue Devils player to make the field since 2018. Houser’s first-round opponent, Sison, has just one loss this season, which came against Ryan Hill of Raleigh Charter, who will play Rovalino in the first round. Sison avenged that loss in the 2A Mideast Region final.

Godfrey’s Comments: “Cooper had a hard-earned match at regionals last week, defeating the four seed in three sets (1-6, 6-3, 6-2) to qualify. Cooper has shown tremendous growth in shot placement and making adjustments to his opponents’ play.”

LINCOLNTON WOLVES

Singles: Piero Rovalino, Sr. (2A West Third Place, Catawba Valley 2A Champion)

Coach: Quinton Heavner

First-round opponent: Ryan Hill, Sr. of Raleigh Charter (2A Mideast runner-up)

Brent Gates (Lincolnton AD) comments: “Peiro Rovalino is pretty much what every coach could want in a student-athlete. He works hard, but he’s also a competitor. He takes this mentality to practice, matches, off-season workouts and pretty much anything else that he does on a daily basis. He has been a joy to be around during his four years at Lincolnton High School. He’s always been looking for a way to ‘get just a little better.’ This winter, he was a member of the Lincolnton wrestling program, because he understood that it would strengthen his core, help with his footwork and balance, and mentally prepare him for his upcoming tennis season.”

About Rovalino: Rovalino ran the table in the Catawba Valley regular season, then lost just five total games — four of those to state qualifier Cooper Houser of Maiden — to sweep his three matches in the conference tournament. He was swept in the 2A West semifinals before rebounding in the third-place match. This will be Rovalino’s second trip to state, but the first as a singles player. He and Zach Zagorski were unbeaten until losing in the 2A state second round last spring. He is seeking to become Lincolnton’s first state champion. Rovalino will have a tough challenge in the first round, as Hill will make his third state tournament trip, the second in singles after reaching the semifinals in 2021. He paired up with Alex Hong to make the finals in doubles last year.