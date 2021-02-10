Local swimmers ready to hit the pool for state championships

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its state swimming and diving championships over a four-day period, beginning today.

The 3A schools start the week with the diving portion of their meet today, held at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh. The 1A/2A schools hit the water there on Thursday and the 4A schools on Friday. Competition begins each day at 12:30 p.m.

Most of the area participants will compete in the swimming portion of the championships starting on Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

The 3A schools swim on Thursday followed by the 1A/2A classes in a combined meet on Friday, followed by the 4A schools on Saturday. The first event starts at 2 p.m. each day.

From local area conferences, 22 swimmers and divers will compete in individual events plus 11 relay teams. Most of them will swim in the 1A/2A meet with 19 individuals and 10 relay teams hitting water on Friday. None of the 4A swimmers from the area advanced to the state meet.

Swimmers reached the finals by finishing in the top three at one of three regionals held last weekend across the state. After the automatic qualifiers, three additional swimmers were added based on the top times from all three regionals.