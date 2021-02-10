Local swimmers ready to hit the pool for state championships

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its state swimming and diving championships over a four-day period, beginning today.
The 3A schools start the week with the diving portion of their meet today, held at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh. The 1A/2A schools hit the water there on Thursday and the 4A schools on Friday. Competition begins each day at 12:30 p.m.
Most of the area participants will compete in the swimming portion of the championships starting on Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The 3A schools swim on Thursday followed by the 1A/2A classes in a combined meet on Friday, followed by the 4A schools on Saturday. The first event starts at 2 p.m. each day.
From local area conferences, 22 swimmers and divers will compete in individual events plus 11 relay teams. Most of them will swim in the 1A/2A meet with 19 individuals and 10 relay teams hitting water on Friday. None of the 4A swimmers from the area advanced to the state meet.
Swimmers reached the finals by finishing in the top three at one of three regionals held last weekend across the state. After the automatic qualifiers, three additional swimmers were added based on the top times from all three regionals.
Below are the capsules of the swimmers and the relay teams. Names listed for the relay teams were those who competed at regionals, plus the order in which they swam. Alternate replacements can be made to the relay teams prior to the race. Times are from the regionals followed by the seed for each race at the state meet.
NCHSAA SWIMMING & DIVING STATE MEET
Diving: Pullen Aquatic Center, Raleigh. Swimming: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary
3A STATE FINAL (Diving: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m.; Swimming: Thursday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m.)
ST. STEPHENS
Boys
Elijah Godfrey, Jr.: 500 Freestyle (4:53.75, 8th). Finished fifth at last week’s regional, advanced with a top-three time after automatic qualifiers. Will swim in his third state meet, but the first in this event was 13th and 16th in the 200 individual medley the last two years.
Girls
Katie Parmenter, So.: 200 Freestyle (1:56.31, 10th), 500 Freestyle (5:02.57, 4th). Had the highest finish of any Catawba County swimmer in the 2020 state meet after she was third in the 500 freestyle as a freshman. Added an eighth-place finish in the 200. At last week’s regional, she was fourth in the 400 and sixth in the 200. Advanced with a top-three time after the automatic qualifiers.
WATAUGA
Girls
Lauren Patterson, Fr.: 50 Freestyle (24.33, 6th). Took fifth at last week’s regional, advanced with a top-three time after automatic qualifiers. This is her first state meet.
Virginia St. Clair, So.; Greta Klein, Jr.; Emma Kent, Jr.; Patterson: 200 Freestyle Relay (1:43.33, 10th). Finished sixth at last week’s regional, advanced with a top-three time after automatic qualifiers. This is the first state meet for all four swimmers.
1A/2A STATE FINAL (Diving: Thursday, Feb. 11, 12:30 p.m.; Swimming: Friday Feb. 12, 2 p.m.)
DRAUGHN
Boys
Jaxon Smith, Sr.: 100 Freestyle (48.24, 6th), 100 Backstroke (53.53, 5th). Took 1A/2A West titles in both events last weekend. Will swim the backstroke for the fourth year at the state meet. Finished 15th as a freshman and sophomore, improved to seventh in the event last year. Also swimming in the 100 freestyle for the third straight year after 18th and seventh-place finishes the last two years.
Girls
Georgia Goulding, Sr.: 50 Freestyle (26.17, 11th). Finished fifth at last weekend’s regional, advanced with a top-three qualifying time after regionals' automatic qualifiers. Swimming in her third state meet in the event, she took 15th two seasons ago and was 12th last year.
Goulding, Sr.; Abby Wood, So.; Gigi Smith, So.; Rhyannon Reasoner, So.: 400 Freestyle Relay (4:06.94, 10th) Goulding and Smith were a part of the team that finished 11th in 2020. Reasoner is in her second state meet after swimming on the 200-medley relay last year. This is Wood’s first state meet. The team was fifth at regionals and advanced with a top qualifying time after the automatic qualifiers.
EAST LINCOLN
Boys
Sam Brooks, Sr.: 200 Freestyle (1:53.47, 10th), 500 Freestyle (5:12.46, 11th). Was third at regionals in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle. This is his third state meet with a 19th-place finish in the 200 free last year.
Brooks; Owen Barrineau, Jr.; Zachary Clendenning, So.; Jordan Fisher, Sr.: 200 Medley Relay: (1:49.59, 10th). The quartet advanced with a third-place finish at last week’s regional. All four swam together last year in the 200 freestyle relay.
Girls
Devin Poteat, Jr.: 100 Freestyle (55.34, 7th), 100 Breaststroke (1:10.82, 5th). The junior will swim in her third state meet in three years after finishing runner-up in regionals in both events last week. She was 18th and 10th in the breaststroke the last two years and 13th in the 100 freestyle as a freshman.
FRED T. FOARD
Boys
Ethan McCosh, Jr.: 100 Butterfly (52.04, 2nd), 500 Freestyle (4:47.97, 3rd). After taking 1A/2A West Region titles in both events last week, he will swim in the butterfly at the state meet for the third year in a row and return to the 500 freestyle and shifting away from the event last year. As a freshman, McCosh was third in both these events at the 2019 state meet, then dropped to eighth in the butterfly last year.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Boys
Eli Agosto, Sr.: 100 Butterfly (57.51, 11th). Will swim the butterfly at the state meet for the fourth time after advancing with a third-place finish at last week’s regional. Was disqualified at the 2020 state meet, while his best finish is 14th in 2019.
Kyle Hawkins: 200 Individual Medley (2:10.55, 11th). Was fourth in the event at last week’s regionals, advanced to his second state meet after a top-three qualifying time outside of the automatic qualifiers. He was 11th in the 200 IM at the 2020 state meet.
Ethan Hill: 500 Freestyle (5:12.38, 10th). Shaved 10 seconds off his regional time to finish third and advance to state. Is in his second state meet, was 16th in this event in 2020.
Sean Odell: 1 meter diving (429.45 points, 5th). Will compete in his third state meet after finishing fourth at last week’s regionals. Was fifth at the 2019 state meet and third a year ago.
Harrison Powe, Sr.: 200 Freestyle (1:44.67, 2nd), 100 Breaststroke (58.20, 2nd). The lone area swimmer to win a state title last year, he is back to defend his 200 freestyle after winning last week’s West Regional champion. Powe was also regional runner-up in the breaststroke. This is his fourth state meet and the third time swimming the breaststroke, with third-place finishes the last two years.
Hayden Schroeder: 1 meter diving (450.75 points, 3rd). Will dive in his first state meet after claiming runner-up in the West Regional.
Hawkins; Powe; Agosto; Devin Buckler: 200 Medley Relay: (1:41.79, 6th). The team was the regional runner-up last weekend. The same group was fifth in this event at last year’s state meet. Powe and Agosto are on this relay team for the fourth time after finishing fourth as freshmen and 10th their sophomore seasons.
Agosto; James Burroughs, Fr.; Hill; Powe: 200 Freestyle Relay (1:33.74 5th). The quartet was runner-up at last week’s regional. It is the fourth year on this relay for Powe, who teamed up for a third-place finish in 2018. Agosto joined him the last two years and wound up fifth and ninth.
Hawkins; Buckler; Christopher Franklin; Hill: 400 Freestyle Relay (3:31.14, 7th). The team was the regional runner-up last week. Hawkins is added to the team after the other three swam to a 15th-place finish last year.
Girls
Georgia Chura, Sr.: 1 meter diving (238.45 points, 8th). Will dive in her third state meet after qualifying with a sixth-place finish at last week’s regional. She was 12th and 11th at state the last two seasons.
Presley Horton: 200 Individual Medley (2:18.69, 7th). Will swim in her first meet after a runner-up finish at last week’s regional.
Jennifer Schimmoller, Sr.: 100 butterfly (1:00.94, 7th), 500 Freestyle (5:19.67, 5th). This is the fourth meet for the senior and she will repeat the same events from 2020, during which she was ninth in the butterfly and seventh in the 500 freestyle. She swam the 500 free all three previous meets with her best finishing coming as a freshman, when she took sixth. At regionals, was runner-up in the freestyle and third in the butterfly to advance.
Madilyn Varnum: 1 meter diving (363.35 points, 3rd). Won the West Regional diving title to advance to her first state meet.
Kaylin Creel Sr.; Jade Dotoli, Sr.; Schimmoller; Anika Kolano, Jr.: 200 Medley Relay: (1:59.40, 7th). Finished fourth in this event at regional and advanced with a top-three qualifying time outside the automatic qualifiers. Scihimmoller and Kolano swam the last two legs in this race last season with the team finishing sixth. This is the third state meet for Kolano.
Megan Wozniak, Jr.; Kristina Rooney; Horton; Kolano: 200 Freestyle Relay (1:48.64, 11th). Finished fourth in this event at regional and advanced with a top-three qualifying time outside the automatic qualifiers. Wozniak was the lead swimmer for the team in event at state last year, which was disqualified in the preliminaries. This is the first state meet for Rooney.
Sara Freeman, Fr.; Dotoli; Horton; Schimmoller: 400 Freestyle Relay (3:55.93, 6th). Finished third at last week’s regional to advance. Schimmoller swam the lead leg on the team last year, which finished fifth at state. Freeman is making her state meet debut.
NEWTON-CONOVER
Girls
Valeria Hernandez-Pena, Jr.: 200 Freestyle (2:01.84, 7th), 100 Freestyle (55.87, 9th). Swimming in the second group-of-four in the 100 freestyle at last week’s regional, she shaved over three seconds off her seed time to finish and advance. Before that, she clipped nearly seven seconds off her seed time in the 200 freestyle to come in third. This is the junior’s second state meet and she’ll swim the same events as before, when she was fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100.
Chloe Hedrick, Jr.: 100 Backstroke (1:05.91, 11th). Finished fifth at last week’s regional and advanced with a top-three time after the automatic qualifiers. This is her second state meet at which she was 20th in this event last year.
PATTON
Girls
Caroline Lucas, Sr.: 200 Freestyle (2:01.77, 6th), 100 Freestyle (55.00, 6th). Claimed the West Regional title in the 100 freestyle and was second in the 200. Competing in her fourth meet, swimming in the 100 all four seasons with a best finish of eighth last year. Was 12th in the 200 in 2020.
Kadira McClure, Jr.: 50 Freestyle (25.27, 6th), 100 Breaststroke (1:10.31, 4th). Had a repeat of 2020, as she won the 1A/2A West Regional title in the breaststroke and was runner-up in the 50 freestyle. Competing in her fourth state meet, the third time in both races. Her best finish was seventh in the 50 freestyle and eighth last year, both last year.
Lucas; Emma Sacchetti, Sr.; McClure; Ellie Sacchetti, Jr.: 200 Medley Relay: (1:59:32, 6th). Finished third in the event at last week’s regional. The first three will swim in the relay event for the fourth time with a best finish of sixth in 2019. Ellie Sacchetti is in her second state meet after swimming in the 400 freestyle relay in 2019.
McClure; Ellie Sacchetti; Emma Sacchetti; Lucas: 200 Freestyle Relay (1:45.33, 5th). Finished third in the event at last week’s regional. McClure, Emma Sacchetti and Lucas have teamed up for top-10 finishes in this event the last three years with a best of sixth in 2019.