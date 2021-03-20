Local soccer teams set for state quarterfinals

Five area conference schools went into the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament. All five advanced, setting up the possibility that the West Regionals could feature conference rivals.
Hickory and Watauga, co-champions of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference are both still alive and would face each other with wins on Saturday.
The same goes for Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion Hibriten and runner-up Fred T. Foard, which would square off with wins on Saturday. Hibriten will play South Fork 2A champion East Lincoln in the quarterfinal, which will assure that at least area conference school will play for the 2A West Regional for the fourth straight year. The previous three teams went to the state final.
Rain and severe weather played havoc with the second round as many schools in the state pushed matches scheduled on Thursday to Friday night. The quick turnaround could be a factor for those teams, especially against squads that played Thursday night.
Here is a look at Saturday’s state quarterfinals:
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Third Round: Saturday, March 21
Regional: Tuesday, March 23
Finals: Friday, March 26, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
2A
No. 12 East Lincoln (12-1-1) at No. 1 Hibriten (16-0), 6 p.m.
About Hibriten:
Coach: Jim Blanton
Key offensive players: David Franquiz, Gerardo Rodriguez, Kevin Rivera-Rios
Key defensive players: Mack Waters, Allen Meza
Playoff schedule: 3/16 vs. Smoky Mountain (6-2, OT), 3/19 vs. Hendersonville (4-0)
Outlook: After seeing leads get away in two of the last three matches, Hibriten put up a 4-0 lead against Hendersonville and never looked back. Led by a skilled frontline trio of Franquiz, Rodriguez and Rivera-Rios, the Panthers have the ability to score from anywhere on the pitch. As a team, Hibriten has scored 115 goals this season with athletic and quick ball handlers that keep defenses on their heels. As talented as they are offensively, the Panthers also play defense. Mack Waters is a two-year starter that is calm in the box behind a back line and midfield group that coach Blanton says “is the engine of our team. We put a lot on their shoulders to control the flow of the game.” The Panthers have allowed nine goals in 16 matches with 12 shutouts.
About East Lincoln:
Coach: Billy Howell
Key offensive players: Jackson Thrap, Blake Swanson, Landon Graden, Luke Felts
Defensive leaders: Chase Lynch, Will White
Playoff schedule: 3/16 vs. No. 12 Forbush (5-0), 3/18 vs. No. 13 Salisbury (4-1)
Outlook: It was thought that East Lincoln might be heading for a rebuilding year after the 2019 2A West champions graduated senior twins Chase and Logan Gilley, who combined for 117 goals in 28 matches. However, the Mustangs retooled as more of a defensive-minded squad, repeated as the South Fork 2A Conference champions, and have reached the 2A state quarterfinal round for the third straight season.
“There weren’t a whole lot of people that thought we’d have much of a chance this season to win the conference, or even make the playoffs,” said coach Billy Howell after Thursday’s win over Salisbury. “But these guys believed in themselves, their teammates, and what we set out to do. Now we’re in the quarterfinals. They’re the ones that have made us what we are. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Backed by goalkeeper Will White, East Lincoln has given up eight goals in 14 matches. Now, the offense has clicked with nine goals in the two playoff matches. Luke Felts has three goals and Blake Swanson has four assists in the playoffs to lead the Mustangs.
Recent series history: This is a rematch of the 2019 2A West final, which was won by East Lincoln 5-1.
No. 11 Fred T. Foard (14-2) at No. 7 Ledford (13-1-1) 7 p.m.
(Webstreamed on NFHS Network, subscription fee required)
About Fred T. Foard:
Coach: Scottie Goforth
Key offensive players: Irvin Martinez-Villa, Josue Leal, Connor Josey, Jordan Del Pilar
Key defensive players: Michael Duran, Carlos Erazo-Rijo, Erik Leal
Playoff schedule: 3/16 at No. 6 Owen (2-1), vs. No. 14 Shelby (2-1, OT).
Outlook: Foard is in the quarterfinals for the first time since getting to the 3A state final in 2014. Led by center back Erik Leal, the group of he, Jacob Faherty, Michael Betancourt and Carlos Erazo-Rijo play well defensively together and played a big part in limiting Shelby’s offensive attack in the win on Friday. Connor Josey is a solid option on set pieces, setting up teammates for scoring chances. Midfielders Irvin Martinez-Villa and Josue Leal do the dirty work on 50-50 balls, as well as put together quality shots. Jordan Del Pilar in the middle and Derek Chacon on the right muck up front and lead the attack.
What is curious about the Tigers is the ability to have players as interchangeable parts, as the need arises. Del Pilar has the speed to play up front and the size to drop back and play defense. Erazo-Rijo has the speed and size to keep up on the backline with the opposition’s forward, but will also move up for midfield duties and take penalty kicks, as the need arises. These and others give Foard the ability to adjust on the fly and use players as fits the situation.
“It certainly is a benefit for us,” said coach Scottie Goforth. “But then again, I put it back on the players and their ability and their experience in the game — guys like Jordan Del Pilar, who has a lot of experience, and Carlos (Erazo-Rojo). That’s two senior leaders right there and that’s what it takes.”
About Ledford:
Coach: John Blake
Key offensive players: Carlos Contreras, Justin Seelal, Pablo Campos, Bryson Sims
Key defensive players: Cooper Reich
Playoff schedule: 3/16 vs. No. 10 Newton-Conover (3-1), at No. 2 Forest Hills (1-0)
Outlook: The Panthers gave up 10 goals in their first two matches — eight in a loss to 4A playoff team Page — but only nine over the last 13. Winner of the Central Carolina 2A Conference, Ledford appears to have a balanced attack with 57 goals scored during the regular season. Four different players have double digit totals with Carlos Contreras leading with 14. Bryson Sims leads the team with nine assists.
After a series of early exits from 2012 to 2016, Ledford is in its third quarterfinal in four seasons. The Panthers were eliminated by eventual 2A state champion Dixon in the East Region semifinals in 2019.
Recent series history: Foard and Ledford have played nonconference matches the previous two seasons and each finished in a 1-1 tie.
3A
No. 16 Hickory (13-1) at No. 13 A.C. Reynolds (12-2-2), 6 p.m.
About Hickory:
Coach: Brian Jillings
Key offensive players: Carter Holt, Patrick Ceccato, Jose Vallecillos
Key defensive players: Ben Boston, Mackenzie Tonks, Spears Culpepper
Playoff schedule: 3/15 at No. 1 Forestview (5-4); 3/18 at No. 9 Marvin Ridge (2-0)
Outlook: After giving up four goals in the first-round win at Forestview, the Red Tornadoes' defense clamped down hard at Marvin Ridge and recorded its seventh shutout of the season. In Thursday’s win, Hickory allowed few clean looks at the goal, and the ones that were open were fielded easily by goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks. Hickory looks to make things happen on set-pieces and both goals on Thursday came out of corner kicks.
Senior center back Ben Boston is a key leader for the club on the back line, as well as on set pieces, mixing up in the muck. He scored the first goal in Hickory’s win on Thursday and had a goal in the opening playoff win at Forestview.
“Ben Boston obviously stands out with massive contributions at both ends of the pitch,” said coach Brian Jillings. “But credit goes to everyone for a disciplined, opportunistic team performance against a fantastic opponent.”
Carter Holt had three goals and two assists at Forestview and Jose Vallecillos has a goal and an assists in the two games.
The road warrior act continues Saturday, as the Red Tornadoes will play in their second state quarterfinal in two seasons. A win will place them in the 3A West final for the first time since 2012, when Hickory was the state runner-up.
About A.C. Reynolds:
Coach: Patrick Gladys
Key offensive players: Asa Blake, Lachlan McDougald
Key defensive player: Sean Green
Playoff schedule: 3/16 at No. 4 SW Guilford (1-0), 3/19 at No. 12 Concord (2-2, 3-1 PK)
Like Hickory, the Rockets have done all their playoff work on the road with the last match coming in a thrilling 3-1 shootout as they avenged a loss to Concord in the round-of-16 last season. The match was their fifth straight that ended in a tie or a one-goal margin. A.C. Reynolds finished third in the Western Mountain 3A Conference. One of their three ties game against champion T.C. Roberson, which helped them get an automatic playoff bid in the nine-team conference that got three bids. The Rockets return to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, when they won the 3A West Region.
Recent series history: Hickory and A.C. Reynolds have split four matches since 2013 with the Rockets winning the last one 5-3 in August 2019.
No. 3 Weddington at No. 2 Watauga (13-1), 6 p.m.
(Webstreamed on NFHS network, subscription required)
About Watauga:
Coach: Josh Honeycutt
Key offensive players: Hatch Sevensky, Ayden Franklin, David Sprague
Key defensive players: Reilly Riddle
Playoff schedule: 3/16 vs. No. 15 Mt. Tabor (5-1), 3/19 vs. No. 7 Cox Mill (5-0)
Outlook: Another match, another hero, as the Pioneers' juggernaut keeps marching along. David Sprague scored a hat trick in the opening-round win and Hatch Sevensky scored another in the win last night. Watauga won its 12th straight match and has given up just three goals during that time. The Pioneers have improved their playoff run each season under coach Honeycutt’s tenure. They lost in the second round in 2017, the third in 2018 and the quarterfinals last season. This is the first quarterfinal round since getting there as a 4A school in 2012.
About Weddington:
Coach: Powell Williams
Key offensive players: Gavin Scott, Tucker Roberson, Sean James, Brock Fraiser
Key defensive players: Jake Moraja
Playoff schedule: 3/16 vs. No. 14 North Iredell (8-0), 3/19 vs. No. 11 Stuart Cramer (2-0)
Jacob Wells and Jalen Simon each tallied a goal for Weddington in Friday’s win against Stuart Cramer. The Warriors have scored 84 goals this season with four different players in double-digits. Gavin Scott leads the team in goals and is second in assists, while Tucker Roberson leads in assists and is second in goals. Jake Moraja is the goalkeeper for the Warriors which has allowed 11 goals this season. The Warriors have yet to allow a goal in the playoffs and have three shutouts over the last four matches. This is the Warriors’ deepest playoff run since reaching the quarterfinals in 2016. They played in the 3A West final in 2014 and 2015 and won the state title in 2015.