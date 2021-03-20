Local soccer teams set for state quarterfinals

Outlook: After seeing leads get away in two of the last three matches, Hibriten put up a 4-0 lead against Hendersonville and never looked back. Led by a skilled frontline trio of Franquiz, Rodriguez and Rivera-Rios, the Panthers have the ability to score from anywhere on the pitch. As a team, Hibriten has scored 115 goals this season with athletic and quick ball handlers that keep defenses on their heels. As talented as they are offensively, the Panthers also play defense. Mack Waters is a two-year starter that is calm in the box behind a back line and midfield group that coach Blanton says “is the engine of our team. We put a lot on their shoulders to control the flow of the game.” The Panthers have allowed nine goals in 16 matches with 12 shutouts.