Local schools send swimmers to state meet

CARY — Schools from area conferences will be well-represented this weekend as 62 swimmers from 15 schools hit the pool at the Triangle Aquatic Center for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association swimming and diving state meet.
The event returns to a full meet after a season during which COVID-19 cut the field in half. Competitors from throughout the state will vie for individual championships in 24 separate events, as well as team titles in three separate classification events. The 4A class starts the swimming portion of the meet today with the diving already completed on Wednesday
Preliminary swimming events will take place in the morning session with the consolation and championship finals occurring in the afternoon.
The largest contingent from the area is from St. Stephens, which had 19 of its 27 entrants at the 3A West Regional advance.
Below is a capsule of all athletes scheduled to compete. Coaches were invited to comment on their expectations for their swimmers. Some comments were edited for clarity and brevity.
NCHSAA SWIMMING AND
DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Swimming: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary 9 a.m. preliminary rounds, 4:45 p.m. finals
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (Swimming today)
SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS
Coach: Brent Tomberlin
Boys
Luke Powell, Sr.: 500 Free (4:45.32, 21st). Won Northwestern 3A/4A Conference titles in the 500 free and butterfly. Took eighth in the 500 at regionals to advance.
Tomberlin’s comments: “His coaches are thrilled with the times he had on Saturday. Luke is an outstanding student and a hard worker in the pool. I’m very happy for him. It is what we talked about all year. We had a goal time in mind, something we thought he would need to make to get into the state meet, and he dropped two seconds below that. He swam his personal best time which propelled him into the state meet. He is swimming fast at the right time of his training year, and I could not be happier for him.”
WATAUGA
Coach: David Gragg
Girls
Lauren Patterson, So.: 100 Fly (56.09, 6th) 100 Breast (1:06.06, 14th). Won conference titles in both events last month. Was third in the butterfly and eighth in the breaststroke at regionals. Returns to the state meet after taking seventh in the 50 free last year.
Patterson, Emma Kent, Sr., Lindsey Williams, Sr., Virginia St. Clair, Jr. 200 Free Relay (1:40.59, 22nd). The group won the conference title in this event last month and was ninth at regionals. All but Williams swam in this event last year at state and finished 11th. Williams swam relays for Watauga in 2019.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
(Swimming Friday) EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS
Coach: Jon-Paul Barrineau
Boys
Zachary Clendenning, Jr.: 50 Free (22.75, 6th) 100 Fly (55.70, 6th). Won the 200 medley and was runner-up in the butterfly at the Western Foothills Athletic (WFAC) 3A championship meet. Won the 3A West Region title in the 50 free and was runner-up in the butterfly. This is his third state meet, the first in an individual event.
Owen Pridmore, Fr.: 100 Back (1:04.13, 19th). Was runner-up in this event at the WFAC meet and eighth at regionals. This is his first state meet.
Pridmore, Owen Barrineau, Sr., Clendenning, Kyan MacLeod, Sr. 200 Medley Relay (1:54.90, 19th) 200 Free Relay (1:40.71, 19th). The group was WFAC champion in the 200 free and runner-up in the medley. Was eighth in both races at regionals. This is Barrineau’s third state meet as a relay swimmer. MacLeod will make his debut at state.
Girls
Devin Poteat, Sr. :200 IM (2:15.75, 7th) 100 Free (55.21, 6th). Won the WFAC titles in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Was 3A West runner-up in the 100 free and third in the 200 IM. A four-time qualifier at state in multiple events, will skip the breaststroke (best finish 7th) for the first time but swim the 100 free for the third year in a row (best finish 9th). Was 18th in the 200 IM as a freshman.
Maddie Saunders, So., Devin Poteat, Deana Poteat, Sr., Eva Lachapelle, Fr.: 200 Medley Relay (2:10.02, 24th). Took third in this event at conference meet and 11th at regionals. All but Devin Poteat are making their debut at state meet.
Deana Poteat, Amelia Barrineau. So., Lachapelle, Devin Poteat: 200 Free Relay (1:55.11, 19th). Finished seventh at regionals. Barrineau is making her debut at state meet.
Barrineau’s comments: “To have both our men’s and women’s teams qualify in the medley relay and the 200 free relay was beyond our expectations, so we are thrilled to bring a great group of swimmers to compete and experience the atmosphere at a state level meet. For many of our relay swimmers, it is their first event of this magnitude.”
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS
Coach: Sarah Scronce
Emmalyn Buskirk: 200 Free (2:08.97, 16th) 500 Free (5:37.60, 13th). Was runner-up in both races at the WFAC meet. Took sixth in the 200 and fifth in the 500 at regionals. This is Buskirk’s first state meet.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Coaches: Dan St. Louis/Scott Lookadoo
Boys
Emerson Miller, Jr.: 50 Free (23.39, 14th) 100 Free (51.92, 12th). Was runner-up in both events at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet. At regionals, was sixth in the 50 and seventh in the 100. Returns to state meet after swimming relays as a freshman in 2020.
Noah Naylor, Sr., Asher Ellis, Jr., Austin Hunt, Sr., Miller: 200 Free Relay (1:40.08, 16th). Won NWC title in this event and took seventh at last week’s regionals. This is the first appearance at state meet for all except for Miller.
Nathaniel Carswell, Fr., Timothy Truitt, So., Caelan Houpe, So., Miller: 400 Free Relay (3:46.61, 20th). Was the NWC runner-up in this event and came in 10th at regionals. First state meet for all but Miller.
Girls
Maria Sic, Sr., Keyla Perez-Rodriguez, Sr., Maria Perez-Rodriguez, Fr., Kennedy Carswell, Sr: 400 Free Relay (4:30.32, 22nd). Was third at WFAC meet last week and 12th at regionals. All are making their first state final.
HIBRITEN PANTHERS
Coach: George Christas
Girls
Cassidy Lowe, Sr.: 200 IM (2:31.24, 23rd). Was third in the 200 IM in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet and qualified for state after finishing 13th in a fast heat at regionals. Was 19th in this event at state in 2020.
Christas’ comments: “I am very excited that Cassidy is getting the chance to end her career with a trip to states. She made it as a sophomore and would’ve made it last year but COVID shrunk the field, so she missed out. I told her going into regionals if she dropped six seconds she had a shot and she dropped seven seconds. I’m proud of how hard she’s worked and really excited she is getting the opportunity to swim one last meet.”
HICKORY RED TORNADOES
Coach: Cathy Hitchcock
Boys
Taylor Day, Sr.: 100 Free (53.94, 20th). Was runner-up at WFAC meet in 50 and 100 free. Took 11th place in both races at regionals. This is his first state meet.
Charles Fields, So.: 100 Breast (1:10.38, 21st). Was runner-up in this event and 500 free at WFAC championships. Finished 10th in the breaststroke at regionals. This is his first state meet.
Joseph Mogray, So.: 100 Fly (1:00.83, 21st). Was fourth in this event at the WFAC meet and ninth at regionals. This is his debut at state meet.
Jason Chapman, Fields, Mogray, Day: 200 Medley Relay (1:54.95, 21st). All but Chapman swam this event at WFAC meet and came in fourth. Chapman, in his first state meet. took the initial leg at regional with the team coming in ninth.
Girls
Colby Fields, Jr.: 50 Free (26.12, 16th) 100 Free (57.18, 11th). Won conference championship in the 50 free and came in third in the 500. At regionals, took seventh in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. This is her debut at state meet.
Ella Brett Hitchcock, Fr.: 200 Free (2:00.37, 6th) 100 Fly (1:00.46, 4th). Won the butterfly at WFAC and was the runner-up in the event at regional. Took third in the 200 free. This is her debut at the state meet.
Emma Pitts, So.: 200 IM (2:134.11, 4th) 500 Free (5:26.86, 8th). Was the runner-up at WFAC meet and the regionals in the 200 IM. Came in third at regionals in the 500. This is her first state meet.
Hitchcock, Pitts, Fields, Denise Olguin-Abreu, Sr.: 200 Medley Relay (2:00.74, 11th). 400 Free Relay (3:58.41, 5th). The quartet was the conference runner-up in the medley and was sixth in the same at regionals. The group ended regionals with a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay.
Hitchcock’s comments: “All eight regional qualifiers for Hickory High School qualified for the 3A state championships. I am thrilled that they these swimmers have the opportunity to compete again. Hopefully, a few of these swimmers can make it to the final heats of their events.”
NORTH IREDELL RAIDERS
Girls
Emily Campbell, Jr.: 100 Breast (1:20.33, 22nd). Was fourth in this event at the WFAC meet and ninth at regionals. This is her first state meet.
NORTH LINCOLN
Boys
Kyle Heise, Sr.: 50 Free (22.92, 7th) 100 Free (50.28, 7th). Won the WFAC championship in the 50 free and took third in the butterfly. Was regional runner-up in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. This is his second state meet, the first since swimming in a relay as a freshman.
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS
Coach: LeeAnn Privett
Boys
Cameron Broos: 200 Free (1:50.74, 5th) 200 IM (2:04.55, 7th). Won the WFAC title in the breaststroke and was runner-up in the IM. At regionals, finished fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 200 IM. Will make his state meet debut.
Jackson Broos: 500 Free (5:14.05, 11th) 100 Back (1:01.87m 15th). Won WFAC championship in both events. At regionals, took third in the 500 and placed sixth in the backstroke. This is his first state meet.
Sebastian Castellanos-Morales: 100 Fly (1:01.10, 22nd). Was WFAC runner-up in the 200 free event, and fifth in the butterfly. Turned in a 10th-place finish at regionals in the butterfly to advance. This is his first state meet.
Elijah Godfrey, Sr.: 200 IM (2:01.12, 5th) 500 Free (4:48.86, 2nd). Won conference titles in both the 200 IM and 200 free. Qualified for regionals in eight different events with the team’s top individual time in each. Was 3A West champion in the 500 free and third in the 200 IM. Qualified for individual events in all four seasons. Took sixth at 3A state last year in the 500. Will swim the IM for third time with his best finish at 14th in 2020.
Godfrey, Cameron Broos, Jackson Broos, Aidan Gorman: 200 Medley Relay (1:49.70, 10th) 400 Free Relay (3:35.16, 8th). Won WFAC championships in both events last month. At regionals, the quartet was sixth in the medley and fifth in the 400 free. Gorman will make his debut at state meet.
Girls
Riley Caudle, So.: 200 IM (2:27.72, 16th), 100 Fly (1:08.42, 23rd). Took third in the conference in the 200 IM and breaststroke. At regionals, was ninth in the IM and tenth in the butterfly. This is her first state meet.
Zoe Coburn: 200 IM (2:22.93, 13th) 100 Back (1:00.97, 5th). Won the conference title 100 freestyle and backstroke. Was regional runner-up in the backstroke and seventh in the medley. This is her first state meet.
Jovie Lee: 200 Free (2:16.58, 24th) 500 Free (6:10.08, 21st). Was third in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 at conference meet. Took 11th and eighth, respectively, at regionals. This is her first state meet.
Katie Parmenter, Jr.: 200 Free (1:55.08, 3rd) 500 Free (5:03.42, 2nd). Won 3A West and WFAC championships in both races, the only area swimmer to pull the trick. Swam the same two events the past two state meets with a best finish of third in the 500 in 2020. Took sixth in the 500 last season. Looking to become second St. Stephens girl to win an individual event (Monique Huynh 200 free in 2003).
Coburn, Caudle, Gruber, Parmenter: 200 Medley Relay (2:00.13, 10th). 400 Free Relay (4:02.73, 9th). Won conference championships in both races last month. At regionals, was fifth in the medley and sixth in the 400 free.
Privett’s comments: “My hopes are for a state champion. Two of my swimmers, Katie Parmenter and Elijah Parmenter, are seeded second. I have 10 swimmers that qualified and I am hoping all make it back to finals in the evening. Relays, we want to finish top eight. They have been swimming well and I can’t wait to see what Friday brings.”
1A/2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
(Swimming Saturday)
DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Coach: Fallon Peters
Boys
Jake Hudson, Sr.: 100 Fly (1:00.47, 14th) 500 Free (5:38.88, 16th). Was the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions in both races and sixth in both races at regionals. Returning to his third state meet after missing last season. Finished 17th in the 500 free in his only individual race in 2020.
Trey Jensen, Jr.: 50 Free (23.85, 16th) Won both 50 free and 100 breast in Western Highlands 1A/2A meet. Was seventh at the 50 free at regionals to advance. Is in his second state meet after swimming with the 200 medley relay in 2020.
Williams Abernathy, Fr., Jensen, Hudson, Brady Carswell, Jr.: 200 Medley Relay (1:57.23, 16th) 200 Free Relay (1:43.15, 22nd)
Won Western Highlands 1A/2A championship in both relays. Finished seventh in the medley and ninth in the 200 free at last week’s regionals. Abernathy and Carswell are in their first state meet.
Girls
Rhyannon Reasoner, Jr.: 500 Free (6:13.31, 24th) 100 Back (1:07.81, 21st). Won Western Highlands 1A/2A championship in the 500 free. At regionals, finished 10th in the 500 free and 9th in the 100 back. Is in her third state meet, but her first as an individual swimmer.
Gigi Smith, Jr.: 100 Fly (1:11.77, 22nd). Won Western Highlands 1A/2A championship in 50 and 100 fly. Was eighth at regionals in the 100 fly. She is in her third state meet, her second as an individual. Finished 23rd in the 50 free in 2020.
Reasoner, Sarah Mull, Jr., Smith, Allyson Auton: 200 Medley Relay (2:12.84, 19th) 200 Free Relay (1:56.64, 18th). The quartet won both races at conference championship. At regionals, they were 10th in the 200 medley and ninth in the 200 free. Mull and Auton are in their first state meet.
Peters’ comments: “My expectations for this weekend are for my kids to really enjoy this experience, take it all in and go out and do their best. I’m so proud of everything we have accomplished, now it is time to go and have fun.”
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Coaches: Haley Lail-Oxentine, Nikki Stamey
Boys
Landon Lennex: 500 Free (5:39.05, 17th). Won the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (CVAC) title in the 100 fly and 200 free. Missed the cut in the 200 free at regionals, but finished seventh in the 500 to advance. Was seventh in this race at regionals. This is his first state meet.
Lail-Oxentine’s comments: “Coach Nikki Stamey and I are extremely excited for Landon Lennex as he heads to Cary on Saturday to swim the men’s 500-yard freestyle. Landon has worked very hard each swim season to improve his skills. He has set his goals high and now that hard work is paying off for this extraordinary young man.”
NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS
Coach: Sydney Karre
Girls
Chloe Hedrick, Sr.: 200 IM (2:25.03, 13th) 100 Back (1:04.89, 11th). Won the CVAC title in the 100 back and was runner-up to Hernandez-Pena in the 200 IM. At regionals, took fourth in the backstroke and seventh in the IM. This will be her third state meet in the backstroke, finishing seventh last season.
Valeria Hernandez-Pena, Sr.: 200 Free (1:59.14, 2nd) 100 Free (55.28, 7th). Qualified for regionals in five different events. Won CVAC title in the 100 free and 200 IM. Was the regional runner-up in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 free last week. This is her third state meet, swimming the same two races previously. Was fifth in the 200 free the last two state meets. Looking to become the first female from the school to win a state title in swimming.
Abigail Walters: 100 Fly (1:11.71, 21st). Was runner-up in CVAC championship in both 50 free and 100 breast. Advanced to regionals in the butterfly on consideration time and advanced to state by placing eighth at regionals. This is her first state meet.
Hedrick, Walters, Angelica Aragon-Zamora, Sr., June Gordon: 200 Medley Relay (2:09.72, 14th) 200 Free Relay (1:54.81, 17th). The quartet won the 200 medley in the CVAC championship and placed sixth in the regional. They were seventh at regionals in the 200 free relay. Aragon-Zamora swim 400 relay at state two seasons ago. This is Gordon’s first state meet.
Karre’s comments: “We are so thrilled that our entire team qualified for states. This is such a huge accomplishment. We are looking forward to seeing them come together and rock it as a group on the relays and for our numerous individual qualifiers. Keep an eye out for Chloe and Valeria, who both have a good shot at making finals, and in Valeria’s case, a state medal/championship.”
PATTON PANTHERS
Coaches: Kristen Erwin/Sean Alexander
Boys
Coley Welch, Jr.: 50 Free (23.58, 15th) 100 Free (52.33, 11th). Finished sixth in both races at regionals. Second state meet after swimming two relay events as a freshman.
WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS
Coach: Milland Bradley
Zoie Miller. Jr.: 50 Free (27.03, 16th) 100 Free (1:00.11, 21st). Won 50 free and was runner-up in the 100 free at the CVAC championship. Took eighth and ninth, respectively, in the same races at regionals. This is her first state meet.
Bradley’s comments: “I am thrilled to be able to take Zoie Miller to the state meet this year. She is super excited about the experience and the chance to perform on the biggest stage. As a three-time regional participant and a great all-around student and person, she represents the best of West Caldwell. Go Warriors!”