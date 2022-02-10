Local schools send swimmers to state meet

Tomberlin’s comments: “His coaches are thrilled with the times he had on Saturday. Luke is an outstanding student and a hard worker in the pool. I’m very happy for him. It is what we talked about all year. We had a goal time in mind, something we thought he would need to make to get into the state meet, and he dropped two seconds below that. He swam his personal best time which propelled him into the state meet. He is swimming fast at the right time of his training year, and I could not be happier for him.”