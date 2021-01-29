LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop to play in Super Bowl on Feb. 7

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

In his seventh year with the Jaguars after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Shatley appeared in all 16 of the team’s games. The East Burke High alumnus saw time on special teams in several games, but was also a key member of Jacksonville’s offensive line, making 10 starts and playing offense in 12 total contests.

The Valdese native, who will turn 30 in May, played every snap in seven of the Jaguars’ contests, including each of the final four. Although Jacksonville lost its final 15 games and will have the No. 1 pick during April’s NFL draft, the good news is that Shatley will likely be protecting fellow Clemson product Trevor Lawrence, the talented quarterback expected to go first overall.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

After missing the cut during his first two tournaments of 2021 — the Sony Open in Hawaii two weeks ago and The American Express in California last week — Poston got off to a strong start in the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. The 27-year-old Hickory native shot a 3-under-par 69 and was five shots off the lead at presstime.

The second round takes place today, while the final two rounds are set for Saturday and Sunday. Poston played in two major tournaments last year — the U.S. Open and his first Masters Tournament — but is still looking for his first professional victory since winning the 2019 Wyndham Championship with an 8-under 62 that included the first bogey-free performance by a PGA Tour event winner since 1974.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

