LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop to play in Super Bowl on Feb. 7

(Editor’s note: Look for a more detailed feature on Hickory native Ryan Succop, who will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, in an upcoming edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)
When Super Bowl 55 takes place on Sunday, Feb. 7, there will be a local connection on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hickory native Ryan Succop, who graduated from Hickory High in 2005 before playing at the University of South Carolina, will serve as the Bucs’ kicker against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
After successful stints with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13) and Tennessee Titans (2014-19), Succop signed with Tampa Bay weeks before the 2020-21 season. The 34-year-old converted 28 of 31 (90.3%) field goals and 52 of 57 (91.2%) extra points during the regular season, and has continued to be a reliable weapon for the Bucs throughout the playoffs.
In addition to converting all eight of his field goal attempts this postseason, Succop is also 8-for-9 (88.9%) on extra point tries. He made four field goals in Tampa Bay’s 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round, three in the Bucs’ 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round and one in their 31-26 triumph over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.
Tampa Bay’s previous three playoff games were played on the road, but a week from Sunday the Bucs will become the first team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl. In addition, Succop will become the first Hickory native to play in the league’s biggest game.
Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have performed recently:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
Following a stellar career at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger was drafted by the Patriots last spring. After initially coming off the bench for one of the NFL’s premier franchises, the 24-year-old started seven of New England’s final eight contests.
Overall, Dugger played in 14 games, totaling 64 tackles (43 solo). He also returned a pair of kickoffs for 47 yards with a long of 30 yards. His best defensive performance came in the Patriots’ 23-17 home win over the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 15, when he recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) during “Sunday Night Football.”
Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman
Easton didn’t appear in the playoffs after the Saints placed him on injured reserve following multiple concussions during the regular season, but he did play in 12 games including nine starts. Six of the Hibriten High graduate’s starts came at right guard, while two were at left guard and one at center.
The 28-year-old Easton was a major reason why New Orleans earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Saints averaged 29.1 points per game, the third-most in the NFC behind only Green Bay (31.5) and Tampa Bay (30.7), and his versatility along the offensive line was integral to their success.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
In his seventh year with the Jaguars after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Shatley appeared in all 16 of the team’s games. The East Burke High alumnus saw time on special teams in several games, but was also a key member of Jacksonville’s offensive line, making 10 starts and playing offense in 12 total contests.
The Valdese native, who will turn 30 in May, played every snap in seven of the Jaguars’ contests, including each of the final four. Although Jacksonville lost its final 15 games and will have the No. 1 pick during April’s NFL draft, the good news is that Shatley will likely be protecting fellow Clemson product Trevor Lawrence, the talented quarterback expected to go first overall.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
After missing the cut during his first two tournaments of 2021 — the Sony Open in Hawaii two weeks ago and The American Express in California last week — Poston got off to a strong start in the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. The 27-year-old Hickory native shot a 3-under-par 69 and was five shots off the lead at presstime.
The second round takes place today, while the final two rounds are set for Saturday and Sunday. Poston played in two major tournaments last year — the U.S. Open and his first Masters Tournament — but is still looking for his first professional victory since winning the 2019 Wyndham Championship with an 8-under 62 that included the first bogey-free performance by a PGA Tour event winner since 1974.
