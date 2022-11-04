Local high school squads ready for football playoffs

The 11-week regular season has concluded and the “second season" begins tonight for 13 area conference teams in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Six rounds in all four classifications begin across the state with tonight’s contests, with the goal each week to survive and advance to the state championship contests, scheduled to be played Dec. 9 and 10.

From this area, four teams each out of the Northwestern 3A/4A, Western Foothills 3A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences made the field of 32 in the West region of their respective classes, along with Draughn, the champions of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.

Hosting playoff games this week will be Watauga (4A), Hibriten (3A), East Lincoln (3A), Maiden (2A), Bunker Hill (2A) and Draughn (1A).

Last year, Maiden had the deepest run of any area school, reaching the 2A state quarterfinal round.

Below is a look at the games ahead.

(NOTE: Coaches were invited to note key players and provide comments about their team’s keys for success. Some comments were edited for clarity and/or brevity. Playoff records and state titles noted from the NCSHAA date back to 1972.)

Playoff schedule: First round: Friday, Nov. 4. Second round: Friday, Nov. 11. Third round: Friday, Nov. 18. Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 25. Regionals: Friday, Dec. 2. State championships: Friday, Dec. 9 or Saturday, Dec. 10.

1A WEST REGION

No. 27 Union County (2-8) at No. 6 Draughn (9-1)

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A champion, 2-4 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Powell

Key players: QB: Elijah Tillery (Pass: 106-176-3 1805 yds., 27 TDs; Rush: 49-406 yds., 8 TDs); RB: Nigel Dula, Jr. (Rush: 95-1113 yds., 17 TDs); RB: Justice Cunningham, Sr. (96-672 yds., 14 TDs). WR: Zach Pinkerton, Sr. (Rec. 37-791 yds., 15 TDs); WR: Elijah Pritchard, Sr. (22-346 yds., 9 TDs).

Coach’s comments: "Offensively, we have to continue to take care of the football. Our guys have done a great job of that the last five weeks in turning the ball over zero times. Each week we talk about playing fast, physical and efficient, and those three concepts are key Friday night against Union Academy. Defensively, we have to play assignment football and be good on open-field tackles. We will be seeing more pass this week than we have in the last few, so coverages for the secondary are key as well."

About the Cardinals (Wild card qualifier, 7-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Justin Frashier

Key players: QB: Patrick Miller, Sr. (Pass: 43-106-8 885 yds., 3 TDs; Rush: 76-446 yds., 3 TDs); RB: Connor Griffin (72-436 yds., 1 TDs); WR: CJ Hartley, So. (Rec.: 23-438 yds., 2 TDs)

Next up: No. 22 South Davidson (4-6) or No. 11 Mitchell (7-3)

2A WEST REGION

No. 28 Polk County (5-5) at No. 5 Maiden (9-1)

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 50-40 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1978))

Coach: Will Byrne

Key players: WR/DB: Chris Culliver, Sr. (Rec. 60-1325 yds, 18 TDs, UNC-Chapel Hill commit); RB: Ben Gibbs, Sr. (Rush: 182-1118 yds., 15 TDs; Rec. 12-200 yds., 3 TDs, West Point commit); LB: Alec Hall (multiple college offers); QB: Wesley Thompson (pass: 132-205-6, 2525 yds., 31 TDs, multiple college offers); DB: Keegan Dixon, Sr. OL/DL: Jackson Hensley, Sr. OL/DL: Quinn Rembert, Sr. OL/DL: DJ Spring, Sr. OL/DL Tron Navarro, Sr. OL/DL: Gerald Danner, So.

Coach’s comments: "Offensively, we must continue to eliminate penalties and continue to be two-dimensional. Defensively, we must continue to tackle better, which we have, but is a must to survive and advance."

About the Wolverines (Wild card qualifier, 19-24 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Bruce Ollis

Key players: QB: Casey Beiler (Pass: 99-184-8, 1609 yds., 15 TDs); RB: Angus Weaver, Sr. (Rush: 168-1554 yds., 21 TDs); WR: Antonio Simpson, Jr. (Rec.: 44-959 yds., 6 TDs).

Series history: These two teams met in back-to-back seasons in the playoffs. Polk County won the 2010 game 52-21 before Maiden got revenge a year later, 41-27.

Next up: No. 21 Mount Pleasant (7-3) or No. 12 Walkertown (8-2)

No. 23 Lincolnton (5-5) at No. 10 Randleman (7-3)

About the Wolves (Wild card qualifier, 52-32 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1993, 2007))

Coach: David Byrd

Key players: QB: Andre Bost (Pass: 105-180-7 1098 yds., 7 TDs; Rush: 88-331 yds., 7 TDs); RB: Khamoni Heath, Jr. (Rush: 153-744 yds., 11 TDs); WR: Andrew Phelps, Jr. (45-510 yds., 3 TDs)

Coach’s comments: "Some of the keys for the game against Randleman for us include being ready to play after a long bus ride. We must be better in the special teams game, and we have worked hard in practice this week and changed some personnel. Offensively, we must be more balanced between run and pass game. Defensively, we need to control the power run game of Randleman and control their big play receiver. We need success early to build momentum and control the home crowd of Randleman."

About the Tigers: (Piedmont Athletic 2A bid, 25-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (1981-1983))

Coach: Sean Fitzgibbons

Key players: QB: Christian Long, Sr. (Pass: 95-169-5 1349 yds., 14 TDs; Rush: 75-269 yds., 9 TDs); RB: Amarion Moton, Sr. (Rush: 128-851 yds., 15 TDs); WR: Tyshaun Goldston, So. (42-742 yds., 9 TDs).

Next up: No. 26 North Stanly (6-4) or No. 7 Monroe (9-1)

No. 20 East Davidson (6-4) at No. 13 Bunker Hill (9-1)

About the Bears (Catawba Valley 2A runner-up, 6-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Albert Reid

Key players: QB: Redek Robinson, Jr. (Pass: 133-230-10 1755 yds., 21 TDs); RB: Jason Willis, So., (Rush: 98-861 yds., 10 TDs); WR: Elijah Boston, Sr. (43-463 yds., 5 TDs); Xavier McCleave, Sr. (37-588 yds., 8 TDs).

Coach’s comments: "The key for us is executing in all three phases of the game, as well as playing with a sense of desperation and urgency. We are fortunate and excited about our bonus season, and from here on out it’s single-game elimination. Win or go home."

About the Golden Eagles (Wild card qualifier, 0-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Vance Hanner

Next up: No. 29 East Gaston (6-4) or No. 4 Community School of Davidson (9-1)

No. 18 West Lincoln (8-2) at No. 15 Hendersonville (8-2)

About the Rebels (Wild card qualifier, 3-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Darren Ponder

Key players: RB: Mason Avery, Sr. (Rush: 245-2367 yds., 34 TDs., Davidson offer); RB: Jaylin Winnex, So. (106-852 yds., 8 TDs); WR: Nathan Rye, Sr. (Rec. 7-163 yds., 3 TDs). QB: Jordan Truesdale, Sr. (Pass: 21-40-2 351 yds., 4 TDs; Rush: 38-305 yds., 5 TDs).

Coach’s comments: "Keys to our success are to limit Hendersonville’s big plays and make them drive the ball. Also, we have to get our run game rolling with Mason Avery and Jaylin Winnex. They are a very explosive team with a lot of team speed, so the more we can keep their offense off the field, the better chance we have in winning."

About the Bearcats (Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up, 42-39 NCHSAA playoffs)

Key players: QB: Lennard Benniefield, Sr. (Pass: 67-100-1 1160 yds., 11 TDs; Rush: 50-301 yds., 3 TDs); Hezzie Rudisill, Sr. (Rush: 123-959 yds., 12 TDs; WR: Eric Rasheed, Sr. (Rec. 42-953 yds., 9 TDs)

Next up: No. 31 Anson (4-6) or No. 2 East Surry (10-0)

3A WEST REGION

No. 32 St. Stephens (4-6) at No. 1 Kings Mountain (10-0)

About the Indians (Wild card qualifier, 2-9 NCHSAA playoffs, first appearance since 2015)

Coach: Kyle Lowman

Key players: RB: Brycen Gaither, So. (Rush: 176-1145 yds., 16 TDs; Rec. (17-253 yds., 4 TDs); QB: Peyton Young, Sr. (Pass: 1373 yds., 9 TDs; Rush: 98-434 yds., 7 TDs); WR Dayton Anderson, Sr. (Rec. 33-427 yds., 1 TD); LB: Chip Hendren, Sr. (117 tackles); WR/DB Ethan Atwood, Sr.

Coach’s comments: "We are excited for the opportunity to be in the playoffs and to play a great team like Kings Mountain. We want to go be the best version of ourselves and compete. We will need to minimize mistakes, take advantage of all opportunities to make something positive happen, and to focus on the next play. More than anything, we need to play for each other and compete."

About the Mountaineers (Big South 3A champion, 30-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Greg Lloyd

Key players: QB: Lamont Littlejohn, Sr. (Pass: 115-164-8, 1851, 15 TDs); RB: Teddy Jeffries, Jr. (Rush: 120-818 yds., 16 TDs); WR: Jaqualyn Sanders, Jr. (Rec: 34-515 yds., 4 TDs).

Next up: No 17 Smoky Mountain (6-4) or No. 16 Central Davidson (8-2)

No. 29 Ashe County (3-7) at No. 4 East Lincoln (10-0)

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A champion, 33-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2012, 2014))

Coach: David Lubowicz

Key players: LB: Ben Cutter, Sr. (West Virginia commit); CB: Keandre Walker, Sr. (Virginia commit); QB: Tyler Mizzell, Sr. (Pass: 135-211-4, 1826 yds., 26 TDs; Rush: 72-492 yds., 10 TDs); RB: Christopher Daley, So. (Rush: 97-1078 yds., 14 TDs); WR: Markell Clark, Sr. (Rec. 46-638 yds., 14 TDs).

Coach’s comments: "Offensively, we need to continue to limit turnovers, cut down on silly penalties and play a focused four quarters. Defensively, we need to try to continue playing with a high level of intensity."

About the Huskies (Wild card qualifier, 3-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Brian Hampton

Key players: QB: Blake Peters, Jr. (Pass: 211-331-12 2502 yds, 25 TDs); RB: Matthew Peterson (Rush: 150-1187, 17 TDs.; Rec. 5-594 yds., 11 TDs); WR Colin Estes, Sr. (Rec. 78-174 yds., 11 TDs)

Coach’s comments: "We will have to do a great job on offense this week. We will need to control the ball and be aggressive simultaneously. They (Mustangs) are a very well-coached team and are very athletic. Defensively, we have struggled all year and will need to step up this week for a chance."

Series history: East Lincoln defeated Ashe County twice in the playoffs back in 2005 and 2009.

Next up: No. 20 Forestview (4-6) or No. 13 Tuscola (9-1)

No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Hibriten (5-5)

About the Panthers (Northwestern 3A bid, 33-22 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2017))

Coach: Sam Mackey

Key players: QB: Coby Wilson, Sr. (Pass: 26-49-1, 304 yds., 3 TDs; Rush: 109-1002 yds, 17 TDs); RB: Dillan Earp, Jr. (Rush: 78-562 yds., 11 TDs); RB: Jake Absher, Sr. (Rush: 69-508 yds., 7 TDs); DE: Jesse Taylor, Jr. T/DE: Matt Warhurst, Sr.; Gerard Felder, Jr.

Coach’s comments: "Offensively, we have to secure the ball and maintain drives, as well as reduce penalties. On defense, we will have to contain their athletes. Also, we have to improve on our pass coverage, and above all, tackle well."

About the Storm (Wild card qualifier, 12-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jason "Bear" Bradley

Key players: QB: Jamias Ferere, Jr. (Pass: 60-123-10, 1311 yds, 14 TDs); RB: Rydell Herbin, Sr. (Rush: 127-776 yds., 5 TDs); WR: Conner Fields, Sr. (Rec.: 19-496 yds., 5 TDs); WR: Jakyri Manning, Sr. (Rec. 20-358 yds., 4 TDs)

Next up: No. 25 Stuart Cramer (4-6) or No. 8 West Charlotte (5-5)

No. 22 Hickory (7-3) at No. 11 South Point (9-1)

About the Red Tornadoes (Wild card qualifier, 15-25 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1996))

Coach: Joe Glass

Key players: QB: Turner Wood, Jr. (Pass: 38-53-3, 527 yds., 7 TDs). RB: Isaiah Lackey, So. (112-678 yds., 7 TDs). RB: Ellis Chappell, So. (44-271 yds. 10 TDs). WR: Dashawn Medley, Jr. (Rec.: 36-536 yds., 5 TDs). WR: Damarion Lee, So. (Rec.: 24-330 yds., 4 TDs). WR: Tyquan Hill, Sr. (Rec.: 17-186 yds., 8 TDs)

Coach's comments: "We have to play sound, disciplined football against their option attack. We have to take away what they do best and try to keep the ball where we want them to run it. On offense we have to be patient and methodical and use the clock. Their offense eats a ton of clock, so we have to do the same. We have to be able to run the ball and use the quick game. We have to make sure we take what they give us and not force throws.

"Defensively, everyone is key for us this week. Offensively, it's always the big guys up front."

About the Red Raiders (Big South 3A runner-up, 52-24 NCHSAA playoffs, 4 state titles (last 2016))

Coach: Adam Hodge

Key players: QB: Patrick Blee, Fr. (Pass: 22-45-3, 436 yds., 8 TDs; Rush: 113-880 yds., 12 TDs); RB: Cam Medlock, Sr. (191-1239 yds., 23 TDs); WR: Aaron Chaney, Sr. (Rec. 13-232 yds., 4 TDs); WR: Jackson Blee, Sr. (10-262 yds., 2 TDs)

Next up: No. 27 Pisgah (4-6) or No. 6 Dudley (8-2)

No. 21 Freedom (6-4) at No. 12 Ledford (9-1)

About the Patriots (Wild card qualifier, 12-28 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Justin Hawn

Key players: QB: Jaylen Barnett, Jr. (Pass: 43-86-3, 492 yds., 3 TDs; Rush: 66-383 yds., 9 TDs); RB: BG Hampton, Sr. (75-605 yds., 6 TDs); WR: Tavion Dula, Jr. (15-171 yds.). C: Nathan Vue, Sr.; LT: Simeon Reid, Sr.

Coach’s comments: "Offensively, the key to our success is establishing the run game and taking advantage of opportunities in the air, and also, communicating and protecting well upfront. Defensively, we must line up quickly and efficiently and maintain eye discipline. Keep mistakes to a minimum and no coverage busts."

About Ledford (Mid-Piedmont 3A runner-up, (15-26 NCHSAA playoff)

Coach: Chris Doby

Key players: QB: Nathan Carr, Sr. (Pass: 85-134-0, 1584 yds, 21 TDs; Rush: 124-936 yds., 17 TDs); Alex Sanford, Jr. (Rush: 118-1366 yds., 20 TDs); WR: Kamden White, Sr. (Rec. 27-627 yds., 11 TDs); WR: Canon Roberts (Rec. 18-275 yds., 3 TDs).

Next up: No. 28 Ashbrook (4-6) or No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (9-1)

No. 19 Statesville (7-3) at No. 14 Crest (7-3)

About the Greyhounds (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 36-32 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Rydell Cowan

Key players: OL: Steven Hamby, Sr. (Western Carolina commit); QB: Phoenix Lawrence, Jr. (Pass: 76-120-2, 767 yds., 6 TDs; Rush: 71-187 yds., 4 TDs); RB: Justin Davidson Sr. (62-325 yds., 4 TDs); RB: Zaki Lackey, Sr. (32-276 yds., 1 TD). WR: Titus Myers, Sr. (Rec. 32-431 yds., 4 TDs, Fayetteville State offer); CB: Mack Davis, Jr.; K Sam Buckner, Sr. (multiple college offers, Blue-Grey All-American game pick)

Coach’s comments: "Our defense has been the foundation of our team all year, so we will lean on them throughout the playoffs. If we are efficient on offense without mental mistakes and turnovers, we have a good chance at an upset."

About the Chargers: (Wild card qualifier, 73-29 NCHSAA playoffs, 6 state titles (last 2015))

Coach: Jim Sosebee

Key players: QB: Nytavious Huskey, Jr. (Pass: 148-240-8, 2455 yds., 32 TDs; Rush: 105-604 yds., 8 TDs); RB: Aiden Carson, Sr. (Rush: 96-677 yds., 4 TDs); WR: Javarius Green, Jr. (Rec.: 50-1076 yds., 15 TDs); WR: Malachi Addison, Jr. (Rec. 36-550 yds., 7 TDs).

Next up: No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) or No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0)

4A WEST REGION

No. 30 South Iredell (4-6) at No. 3 Watauga (9-1)

About the Pioneers (Northwestern 3A/4A champion, 19-19 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1978))

Coach: Ryan Habich

Key players: DE/TE: Isaiah Shirley, Sr. (12 TFL, 7 sacks, North Carolina State commit, Shrine Bowl pick); RB: Trey Thompson, Sr. (Rush: 61-452 yds., 5 TDs, Davidson commit); QB/CB: Maddox Greene, So. (Rush: 149-1138 yds., 14 TDs, Pass: 44-76-1 671 yds., 10 TDs); RB/CB: Will Curtis, Sr. (Rush: 152-1103 yds., 22 TDs); WR/ OLB Jackson Pryor, (Rec. 25-457 yds., 5 TDs); S: Cole Horine, Sr. (4 INTs); Carlton Horine, Sr. (4 INTs).

Coach’s comments: "The 4A West is extremely tough from top to bottom. There are some very athletic teams with a lot of depth that we will struggle with to match up with. For us to be successful, we need to continue to play complementary team football.

"On offense, we will need to take care of the football and use our ball-control offense to limit the other team's possession. We will need to get touchdowns every time we get into the red zone. On defense, we need to limit our opponent's big plays. We need to create turnovers to get the ball back to our offense. We will need to be opportunistic on special teams and limit our opponent's big plays on special teams."

About the Vikings (Wild card qualifier, 16-22 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2012))

Coach: Mitch Johnson

Key players: QB Brice Warren, Sr. (Pass: 107-199-8 1376 yds., 9 TDs, Rush: 75-471 yds., 4 TDs); RB: Jaylin Neal, Sr. (Rush: 131-613 yds., 9 TDs, Rec: 16-192 yds.); WR: Will Vuk, Sr. (Rec. 26-455 yds., 4 TDs).

Next up: No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3) or No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2)