Local gridiron stars earn preseason all-state honors

As for the Friday Nights in Carolina all-state team, it consisted of a First, Second and Third Team for each classification. Culliver was named to the 2A First Team as a wide receiver/tight end and Coulter made the 2A First Team as a linebacker, while McClough was listed as a defensive lineman on the 2A Third Team, Redmond was selected as a defensive back, York was chosen as an offensive lineman and Fulbright was picked as an athlete.