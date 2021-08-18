Local gridiron stars earn preseason all-state honors

NCPreps.com and Friday Nights in Carolina announced their preseason all-state teams for the 2021 high school football season this week. Juniors Chris Culliver of Maiden and Rico Walker of Hickory landed on both teams, while Newton-Conover seniors Xavion Coulter and Zane Redmond, Maiden senior Dru McClough, Bunker Hill senior Lawson York, Hibriten senior Christian Contreras-Gonzalez and East Burke senior Blane Fulbright were among those recognized by Friday Nights in Carolina.
NCPreps.com released one team for all classifications, with Culliver making the team as a defensive back and Walker as an athlete. The complete NCPreps.com preseason all-state football team was as follows:
OFFENSE
QB – Byrum Brown, Rolesville
RB – Omarion Hampton, Cleveland
RB – Daylen Smothers, Chambers
WR – Shaleak Knotts, Monroe
WR – Christian Hamilton, Hickory Ridge
TE – Jake Taylor, Cardinal Gibbons
OL – Rylan Vann, Cary
OL – Cade Goldman, Hickory Ridge
OL – Connor Drake, Providence
OL – Sam Pendleton, Reagan
OL – Omari Allen, Vance County
DEFENSE
DL – Travis Shaw, Grimsley
DL – Beau Atkinson, Leesville Road
DL – Santana Hopper, Shelby
DL – KJ Sampson, New Bern
LB – Malaki Hamrick, Shelby
LB – Torrien Wright, A.L. Brown
LB – Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick
DB – Chris Peal, Providence Day
DB – Chris Culliver, Maiden
DB – Jackson Vick, Southern Nash
DB – Noah Gist, Lexington
SPECIAL TEAMS & ATHLETES
K – Andrew Conrad, East Forsyth
P – Bryce McFerson, Metrolina Christian Academy
KR/PR – Mehki Wall, Dudley
LS – Ben Anderson, Latin
ATH – Rico Walker, Hickory
ATH – Isaiah Crowell, East Forsyth
ATH – Michael Allen, J.H. Rose
ATH – Jaden Watkins, Asheville School
ATH – Daejuan Thompson, Whiteville
As for the Friday Nights in Carolina all-state team, it consisted of a First, Second and Third Team for each classification. Culliver was named to the 2A First Team as a wide receiver/tight end and Coulter made the 2A First Team as a linebacker, while McClough was listed as a defensive lineman on the 2A Third Team, Redmond was selected as a defensive back, York was chosen as an offensive lineman and Fulbright was picked as an athlete.
Walker landed on the 3A First Team as an athlete, while Contreras-Gonzalez was named to the 3A Third Team as an offensive lineman. Other 3A First Team players selected from area conferences included East Lincoln junior Ben Cutter (linebacker) and senior Jaxon Sellers (kicker) and Statesville seniors Amontae White (defensive back) and Zamari Stevenson (athlete), while East Lincoln senior Jeremiah Jones (defensive back) made the 3A Second Team and the following players joined Contreras-Gonzalez on the 3A Third Team: East Lincoln junior Tyler Mizzell (quarterback), Ashe County senior Thomas Ballard (wide receiver/tight end), Statesville junior Steven Hamby (offensive lineman) and North Lincoln seniors Vince Myers (offensive lineman) and Kyle Kovalchuk (athlete).