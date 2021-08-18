 Skip to main content
Local gridiron stars earn preseason all-state honors
Local gridiron stars earn preseason all-state honors

NCPreps.com and Friday Nights in Carolina announced their preseason all-state teams for the 2021 high school football season this week. Juniors Chris Culliver of Maiden and Rico Walker of Hickory landed on both teams, while Newton-Conover seniors Xavion Coulter and Zane Redmond, Maiden senior Dru McClough, Bunker Hill senior Lawson York, Hibriten senior Christian Contreras-Gonzalez and East Burke senior Blane Fulbright were among those recognized by Friday Nights in Carolina.

NCPreps.com released one team for all classifications, with Culliver making the team as a defensive back and Walker as an athlete. The complete NCPreps.com preseason all-state football team was as follows:

OFFENSE

QB – Byrum Brown, Rolesville

RB – Omarion Hampton, Cleveland

RB – Daylen Smothers, Chambers

WR – Shaleak Knotts, Monroe

WR – Christian Hamilton, Hickory Ridge

TE – Jake Taylor, Cardinal Gibbons

OL – Rylan Vann, Cary

OL – Cade Goldman, Hickory Ridge

OL – Connor Drake, Providence

OL – Sam Pendleton, Reagan

OL – Omari Allen, Vance County

DEFENSE

DL – Travis Shaw, Grimsley

DL – Beau Atkinson, Leesville Road

DL – Santana Hopper, Shelby

DL – KJ Sampson, New Bern

LB – Malaki Hamrick, Shelby

LB – Torrien Wright, A.L. Brown

LB – Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick

DB – Chris Peal, Providence Day

DB – Chris Culliver, Maiden

DB – Jackson Vick, Southern Nash

DB – Noah Gist, Lexington

SPECIAL TEAMS & ATHLETES

K – Andrew Conrad, East Forsyth

P – Bryce McFerson, Metrolina Christian Academy

KR/PR – Mehki Wall, Dudley

LS – Ben Anderson, Latin

ATH – Rico Walker, Hickory

ATH – Isaiah Crowell, East Forsyth

ATH – Michael Allen, J.H. Rose

ATH – Jaden Watkins, Asheville School

ATH – Daejuan Thompson, Whiteville

As for the Friday Nights in Carolina all-state team, it consisted of a First, Second and Third Team for each classification. Culliver was named to the 2A First Team as a wide receiver/tight end and Coulter made the 2A First Team as a linebacker, while McClough was listed as a defensive lineman on the 2A Third Team, Redmond was selected as a defensive back, York was chosen as an offensive lineman and Fulbright was picked as an athlete.

Walker landed on the 3A First Team as an athlete, while Contreras-Gonzalez was named to the 3A Third Team as an offensive lineman. Other 3A First Team players selected from area conferences included East Lincoln junior Ben Cutter (linebacker) and senior Jaxon Sellers (kicker) and Statesville seniors Amontae White (defensive back) and Zamari Stevenson (athlete), while East Lincoln senior Jeremiah Jones (defensive back) made the 3A Second Team and the following players joined Contreras-Gonzalez on the 3A Third Team: East Lincoln junior Tyler Mizzell (quarterback), Ashe County senior Thomas Ballard (wide receiver/tight end), Statesville junior Steven Hamby (offensive lineman) and North Lincoln seniors Vince Myers (offensive lineman) and Kyle Kovalchuk (athlete).

