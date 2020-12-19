Local girls soccer team has perfect season

The 16-and-under (16U) Girls YMCA of Catawba Valley Soccer Club (YCVSC) Eagles Orange Soccer Team dominated the 16U Girls 2nd West Division of the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association Fall Classic League in 2020, outscoring its opponents 35-5 on the way to a perfect season. The team defeated squads from Gastonia, Waxhaw, Matthews, Weddington, Hendersonville, Lenoir and Charlotte on its way to a record of 9-0, which earned it a promotion to the Classic 1st Division next season and helped it qualify for the N.C. Kepner Presidents Cup in Fayetteville Feb. 13-14. The team is pictured above, left to right, front row: Hannah Griesen, Callie Caldwell, Alexis Diaz, Savannah Huckabee, Adahlyn Wood and Berkeley Geyer; second row: Mebane White, Mary Alice Bowman, Jayden Fralick, Colby Thompson, Carlee Baer, Taylor Sharpe, Abi Ponce, Maycee MacDonald, Ada Jose Caballero and Ellie Holtzman. Not pictured are Joanna Hindman, Landon Beard, Olivia East and Taniyah Shives. The team's head coach is Lawrence “LT” Thompson, who is assisted by Aleisha Cruwys, a women’s soccer player at Lenoir-Rhyne University. The 16U Eagles Orange have members from five area counties: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Iredell. The Eagles are based in Conover and participate as part of the YMCA of Catawba Valley Soccer Club. For more information about YCVSC, visit https://ymcaofcatawbavalley.teamsnapsites.com/.