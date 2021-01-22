Local conferences will be represented at state cross country meet

Runners qualified at four regional meets held last weekend at sites throughout the state. Due to COVID-19, the number of runners to participate at the state meet was paired back for this season. Normally, the top 25 percent or top four teams — whichever is larger — at each regional advance to the state meet, plus the top seven runners not on a qualifying team. This season, only the top three teams (a maximum of seven per team), plus the top four individuals at each region qualified for a maximum of 100 runners for each classification. Each of the four classes will split the runners into two races with the times merged to determine the results.