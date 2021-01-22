Local conferences will be represented at state cross country meet

Five teams plus four individual racers from local conferences are scheduled to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association cross country state meets this weekend at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
Runners qualified at four regional meets held last weekend at sites throughout the state. Due to COVID-19, the number of runners to participate at the state meet was paired back for this season. Normally, the top 25 percent or top four teams — whichever is larger — at each regional advance to the state meet, plus the top seven runners not on a qualifying team. This season, only the top three teams (a maximum of seven per team), plus the top four individuals at each region qualified for a maximum of 100 runners for each classification. Each of the four classes will split the runners into two races with the times merged to determine the results.
Here are the participants from the local conferences:
2A STATE MEET
Today, Jan. 22
Boys 2 & 2:45 p.m.
Girls 3:30 & 4:15 p.m.
TEAMS (participants listed in order of regional finish)
NORTH LINCOLN:
BOYS: Miles Phillips, Sr.; Jacob Scott, Sr.; Stephen Fernetti, Soph.; Jared Campbell, Sr.; Noah Carter, Sr.; Joseph Quilla, Sr.; Ethan Davis, Sr.
North Lincoln easily outpaced the field at the 2A West Regional last week at Murray’s Mill in Catawba. Starting with Phillips, who was the runner-up, the five scoring runners all placed in the top 10 at the regional. The Knights are going for their fourth 2A state title in a row and their sixth since 2011.
GIRLS: Angie Allen, Sr.; Lori Glavan, Jr.; Bella Wood, Fr.; Cara Castro, Jr.; Emily Laramie, Soph.; Kelbi Pierce, Soph.; Paulina Pena Boardman, Sr.
North Lincoln completed the sweep of last Friday’s regional with defending 2A state champion Allen, winning the regional by 86 seconds. Allen, Glavan and Wood were in the top seven last weekend. The Knights were the 2A state runner-up a season ago.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER:
GIRLS: Abby Farris, Sr.; Lily Yampolsky, Fr.; Jenna Peterson, Soph.; Megan Rinehardt, Jr.; Megan Wozniak, Jr.; Sophie Powers, Jr.; Sloan Turner, Fr.
Lake Norman Charter finished second at last Friday’s 2A West Regional with two runners in the top eight and three in the top 15. The Knights were fourth at the state meet a season ago with Farris finishing third. They have three state titles, the last in 2017.
INDIVIDUALS
DRAUGHN:
BOYS: Reed Farrar, Jr. Farrar will compete in his second state meet after finishing 12th at last Friday’s regional. This is his second state meet after running with the Wildcats team that finished 18th in 2018. Farrar was 98th in that race.
FRED T. FOARD:
GIRLS: Karina Coulter, Sr. Coulter will finish off her high school cross country career with four state meets in four years. Finishing fourth at last Friday’s regional, she is the lone Catawba County runner — male or female — to qualify. Coulter has improved her state finish each season, going from 63rd in 2017 to 10th in 2018 and sixth in 2019.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER:
BOYS: Grant Howlett, Sr. The South Fork 2A Conference champion was fourth at last Friday’s 2A West Regional. This is the senior third state meet. He was 65th in 2018 and 14th a season ago.
LINCOLNTON:
GIRLS: Katherine Hopkins, Soph. The Lincolnton runner turned in a second-place finish last Friday at the regional. This is her first state meet.
3A STATE MEET
Saturday, Jan. 23
Boys: 9:30 & 10:15 a.m.
Girls: 11 & 11:45 a.m.
TEAMS (participants listed in order of regional finish)
WATAUGA:
BOYS: Rien Freeman, Sr.; Korben Anderson, Sr.; Ethan Cannon, Jr.; Hastings Holt, Sr.; Abe Bachman, Sr.; David Mims, Sr.; Haden Miller, Jr.
Watauga had three runners in the top 10 to outpace T.C. Roberson and win the 3A West Regional last Saturday in Hendersonville. The Pioneers were fourth at the 3A state meet a season ago. Anderson is the top returning finisher from that race at 42nd. Watauga has three state titles, the last in 1999.
GIRLS: Sidra Miller, Jr.; Sophie Beach, Jr.; Rachel Cathey, Fr.; Gwendolyn Anderson, Soph.; Isabelle Broman-Fulks, Sr.; Andriana Rink, Soph.
Led by Miller’s regional championship, the Pioneer girls had all five scoring runners in the top 10 to outlast Asheville for the team regional title. Watauga was eighth at the 3A state meet last season with Beach as the top returning finisher in 55th.