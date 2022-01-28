 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local basketball games postponed
  • Updated
All of the local basketball games scheduled to take place today have been postponed. The Ashe County at Alexander Central hoops contests will be made up on Feb. 9, while the following games involving schools in the Hickory Daily Record's coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties have been postponed to yet-to-be-determined dates:

  • St. Stephens at Hickory 
  • Statesville at Fred T. Foard
  • Lincolnton at Bandys
  • West Caldwell at Maiden
  • Bunker Hill at West Lincoln
  • Newton-Conover at East Burke
