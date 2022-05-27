Local athletes to compete in all-star games

Athletes from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties will be competing in upcoming senior all-star games. Twin sisters from St. Stephens will face off in a lacrosse game next week, while a pair of girls basketball players, three boys soccer players and two football players are scheduled to play in the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West contests in July.

The 2022 Cullen Classic lacrosse games are set for Wednesday at Duke University’s Koskinen Stadium. The girls’ game begins at 4 p.m. and will feature a white team and a blue team, with St. Stephens’ Kaylee McGlamery representing the white team as a midfielder and her sister Katelyn McGlamery representing the blue team as an attacker. Lenoir-Rhyne commits Brooklyn Fox (West Forsyth) and Kirra Olson (Apex Friendship) will also participate.

The East-West girls basketball game is scheduled for July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. Hickory’s Gabriela Greenard and Alexander Central’s Julianna Walter will play for the West team. North Lincoln head coach Brad Mangum — previously the coach at West Caldwell — is on the coaching staff for the West.

The girls’ roster for the East-West soccer game hasn’t been announced yet, but the boys’ game — slated for July 12 at 8:30 p.m. at Greensboro’s Macpherson Stadium — will feature three local players. Fred T. Foard’s Irvin Martinez-Villa and Hibriten’s David Franquiz and Kevin Rivera-Rios have been selected as members of the West squad, and Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton is on the coaching staff.

On July 13, the East-West football game kicks off at 8 p.m. at Greensboro’s Robert B. Jamieson Stadium. Hickory’s Jake Prince is on the West roster for the contest, while Hibriten’s Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman will join him.