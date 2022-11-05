Local athletes participate in state cross country races

KERNERSVILLE — A total of nine runners from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties participated in the state cross country championships on Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex. Two girls from Hickory competed at the 3A level, as did two boys from St. Stephens and one boy from Hibriten, while both Bandys and Maiden sent a boy and a girl to take part in the 2A races.

Hickory freshman Harper White finished 56th in the 3A girls’ race with a time of 22:06.12, while fellow ninth grader Stephanie Zulueta came in 77th with a time of 22:43.64 for the Red Tornadoes. In the 3A boys’ race, Hibriten senior Rylan Sedlacek recorded a 23rd-place time of 17:29.28, St. Stephens senior Payce Sherrill posted a 27th-place time of 17:36.95 and fellow 12th grader Jackson VanBeurden finished with a 66th-place time of 18:21.02 for the Indians.

Maiden senior Hunter Smathers was the top area finisher, as he took 14th in the 2A boys’ race with a time of 17:19.29. Meanwhile, Bandys junior Winford Batten came in 109th in the 2A boys’ race with a time of 20:01.49, Bandys senior Emily Hedrick finished 20th in the 2A girls’ race with a time of 21:41.35 and Maiden senior Kylin Wayne took 22nd in the 2A girls’ race with a time of 21:48.85.

Individual winners of each race were as follows: Andrews’ O'Malley Salinas (1A boys), Cherokee’s Dvdaya Swimmer (1A girls), Seaforth’s Jack Anstrom (2A boys), Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins (2A girls), Orange’s Gabriel Schmid (3A boys), North Lincoln’s Macy Parks (3A girls), Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson (4A boys) and Cuthbertson’s Stella Kermes (4A girls).

The team champion of the 1A boys’ race was South Stanly, while Swain County won the 1A girls’ race, Charles D. Owen took first in the 2A boys’ race and North Carolina School of Science & Math emerged victorious in the 2A girls’ race. The team winner of the 3A boys’ race was Croatan, with North Lincoln finishing first in the 3A girls’ race, Green Hope taking first in the 4A boys’ race and Cuthbertson capturing the championship in the 4A girls’ race.