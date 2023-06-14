Most of the individual accolades for North Carolina’s 2023 high school spring sports season have been announced — save for the all-district and all-state teams in softball, which will be revealed in the coming days — with athletes from schools in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties being named to all-state, all-region and all-conference squads.
Below is a list of the local players selected to all-state, all-region and all-conference teams. Schools are listed in alphabetical order and players/coaches of the year as well as honorable mention selections are identified in parenthesis.
ALEXANDER CENTRAL – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
All-Conference Baseball
Pete Hardee (coach of the year)
Maddox Jack (co-pitcher of the year)
Caleb Williams (co-pitcher of the year)
Jaret Hoppes
Sawyer Chapman-Mays
Mason Chapman-Mays
Bubba Pope
Cam Chapman
J.D. Little
Dyson Lewis
Spencer Oram
Alex Sloan (honorable mention)
Grayson Anderson (honorable mention)
All-Conference Softball
Laney Wike (pitcher of the year)
Lainey Russell
Ava Chapman
Alyssa Chapman
Kenzie Church
Kensley Davis
Anna Jordan
Mcartney Harrington
Kirstyn Herman
Macy Law (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Abi Ponce
Taylor Sharpe
Abigail Bumgarner
Heidi Fox (honorable mention)
Haley Queen (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Aidan Hollar
Christian Stone
Rylan St. Clair
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Carson Davis
Eli Kerley
Sam Law (honorable mention)
Will Teague (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Kaley McDaniel
Cheyenne Taylor
Cadence Rollins
Nya Miller
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Kellun Triplett (field athlete of the year)
Garison Millsaps
Dylan Jamison
Kellen Hartman
Chad Lasher
Ezra Pennell
Thomas Campbell
Zachary Zirkle
BANDYS – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
All-State Baseball
Dominic Robinson
Alex Robinson
Cade Spencer
All-Region Baseball
Scotty Miley
All-Conference Baseball
Cade Spencer (defensive player of the year)
Alex Robinson
Dominic Robinson
Scotty Miley
Mitchell Whelchel (honorable mention)
Jacob Loftin (honorable mention)
All-Conference Softball
Owyen Lyall
Avery Alexander
Haven Helton
Paige Barrymore
Ellie Hale (honorable mention)
Jessie Sipe (honorable mention)
All-Region Girls Soccer
Victoria Hefner
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Victoria Hefner (offensive player of the year)
Lizzie Avey
Morgan Lester
Madi Hatley
Lindsey Profitt
Eloise Trimble (honorable mention)
Haley Cross (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Atley Gabriel
Sam Harwell
Baker Yount
Owen Little
Jace Little (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Josh Cross
Jeremiah Cockman
Gabriel Wright
Noah Cockman
Chris Moore (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Bandys coaches (coach of the year)
Kaylin Foster
Emily Hedrick
Raelle Brown
Ashanti Williams
Lydia Fisher
Kaylee Cutshaw
Victoria DeLacanal
Eva Lasala
Alley Thompson
Haley Cross
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Winford Batten
Kage Hefner
CJ Schronce
Blaze Burden
Sean Reed
Isaac Carroll
Fletcher Harris
Joshua Ramirez
Evan Turner
Jayden Brown
BUNKER HILL – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
All-Conference Baseball
Tanner Kanipe
Brayden Marlowe
Luke Fickling (honorable mention)
Skyler Marlowe (honorable mention)
All-Conference Softball
Payton Lane
Alix Cutter
Anna Sigmon (honorable mention)
Ivy Bowman (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Amy Soto
Alanis Sanchez (honorable mention)
Vanessa Morales (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Hayden Laney
Tayven Wike (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Adrian Cruz Angeles
Tyler Fox
Carlos Chavez (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Kaylee Nelson
Agatha Cane
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Bunker Hill coaches (coach of the year)
Ayden Thompson (sprinter of the year)
Devin Brice
Naheaven Banks
Jason Willis
Luke Kelly
Jackson Brown
Kyler Whitener
Ben Martin
Josh Horniman
Xavier McCleave
Riley Killian
Taylan Weaver
Logan Starnes
Elijah Boston
FRED T. FOARD – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
All-Conference Baseball
Sean Jenkins (pitcher of the year)
Kylan Bolick
Josh Swink
Blake Powell
All-Conference Softball
Kolleen Willis (coach of the year)
Riley Vogel
Karsyn Sigmon
Alyssa Smith
Alexis Stuebe
Livi Queen
All-Region Girls Soccer
Symone Akel
Julia Chesson
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Symone Akel
Bri See
Julia Chesson
All-Conference Boys Golf
Nolan Whitener (coach of the year)
David Gee (golfer of the year)
Jaydon DelVechio
Brewer Lael
Grant Edwards
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Grayson Walker
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Imani Ikard
Brooklyn Bess
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Garrett Starnes
Carson Bess
Evan Starnes
Mario Santos-Morales
HIBRITEN – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
All-Conference Baseball
Jake Absher
Connor Woodward
Ryan Winkler
Dillan Earp (honorable mention)
Micah Dalton (honorable mention)
All-Conference Softball
Emma Poarch
Zoey Walker
Sydney Wike (honorable mention)
Katie Story (honorable mention)
All-State Girls Soccer
Rylee Conard
All-Region Girls Soccer
Rylee Conard
Haley Crowe
Avery Harris
Bella Hawkins
Darby Keen
Abby Kidder
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Abby Kidder (co-offensive player of the year)
Rylee Conard (defensive player of the year)
Darby Keen
Avery Harris
Addison Brookshire
Mayra Tejamanil
Haley Crowe
Nichole Gonzalez
Bella Hawkins
Addy Connor (honorable mention)
Sydney Watkins (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Will Reynolds
Nick Greenlee
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Shane Stevens
Ben Waechter
Logan Clark (honorable mention)
Wade VanHorne (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Jada Brown (field athlete of the year)
Maggie Taylor
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Rylan Sedlacek (co-runner of the year)
Coby Wilson
Jadent Buchholz
Javier Maxwell
Kyle Watson
Miguel Morales
Dexter Mosley
HICKORY – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
All-Region Baseball
Isaiah McDowell
Henry Stewart
Boone Herman
Brady Stober
All-Conference Baseball
Dean Hall
Boone Herman
Matthew Lefevers
Brady Stober
Henry Stewart
All-Conference Softball
Kami Bolick
All-State Girls Soccer
Mia Zulueta
All-Region Girls Soccer
Kate Bridges
Litzy Hernandez
Ali Rose
Mia Zulueta
Stephanie Zulueta
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Mia Zulueta (offensive player of the year)
Kate Bridges
Stephanie Zulueta
Litzy Hernandez
Jayden Fralick
Ali Rose
Mebane White
All-Conference Boys Golf
Cole Boggs
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Griffin Lovern (player of the year)
Clint Powers
Graham Powers
Jack Nexsen
Parker Yount
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Madeline Johnson
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Kwan Oates (field athlete of the year)
Alden Smith
Elijah Willheim
MAIDEN – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
All-State Baseball
Tyler Hedgepeth
All-Region Baseball
Hunter Townsend
All-Conference Baseball
Dustin Hull (coach of the year)
Tyler Hedgepeth (offensive player of the year)
Hunter Townsend
Zane Williams
Hayden Fleury
Seth Williams
Collin Chappel
Nick Jarosynski
All-Conference Softball
Heath Kiser (coach of the year)
Macy Michael (offensive player of the year)
Averie Waddell
Raegan Rembert
Tristan Smalling
Miranda Valerio
Emily Dover
Olivia Wray
All-Region Girls Soccer
Liz Mroz
Annalee Smith
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Annalee Smith (defensive player of the year)
Liz Mroz
Stephanie Ramirez-Casas (honorable mention)
Isabella DeMartino (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Korbyn Lawing
Korbyn Harris
Brennan Cody (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Becky Godfrey (coach of the year)
Cooper Houser
Will Eneix
Will Stover
Keller Thomas (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Grace White (field athlete of the year)
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Hunter Smathers (distance runner of the year)
Nymeir Ramseur
NEWTON-CONOVER – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
All-Conference Baseball
Owen Cannon
Noah Cannon
Ryder Bush-Ivanko (honorable mention)
Enrique Mendoza (honorable mention)
All-Conference Softball
Myah Sadowski
Jacie Pruitt (honorable mention)
Emma Smith (honorable mention)
All-Region Girls Soccer
Andrea Fong
Lilly Gargis
Hadleigh Swagger
Briseyda Vasquez
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Lilly Gargis
Briseyda Vasquez
Andrea Fong
Caroline Gargis
Hadleigh Swagger (honorable mention)
Kyndra Jimenez (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Hatley Hicks (golfer of the year)
Luke Wilkinson
John Mullinax (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Alex Furr
Ben Tepper (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Saniya Miller (sprinter of the year)
Sarahmya Abbott
Kylie Hill
Gorgeous Cole
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Kendall Roberts
Rakim Moore
Ethan Okoro
Michael Sifford
SOUTH CALDWELL – NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
All-State Baseball
Mason Reising
All-Conference Baseball
Mason Reising (player of the year)
Tristan Mearns
Elias Morales
Graham Watters
Davis Brown
Easton King
Walker Hartley (honorable mention)
Luke Williams (honorable mention)
Zane Dorsey (honorable mention)
All-Conference Softball
Kadie Becker (player of the year)
Kennedy Crouch
Brooklyn Johnson
Kaylee Anderson
Liz Jardon
Chloe Phillips
Kenzie Clontz
Sydnee Bumgarner
Emily Coffey
Sydni Woodward (honorable mention)
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Paige Greene
Samantha Austin (honorable mention)
Joanna Hindman (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Mac Helton
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Blane Beam
Spencer Richard
Eli Speagle
Ian Johnson
Keegan O’Donnell (honorable mention)
Troy Speagle (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Dorian Arnold
Riley Price
Suan Moore
Zach Freeman
ST. STEPHENS – WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
All-Conference Baseball
Jimmy Bowman (coach of the year)
Peyton Young (player of the year)
Justin Skewes
Will Everett
James Tate
Omar Cruz
Chip Hendren
Jacob Osborne
All-Conference Softball
Anicka McFarland
Brylyn McFarland
All-State Girls Soccer
Juliette Hessong
All-Region Girls Soccer
Addison Cox
Mira Fogle
Jayden Fralick
Juliette Hessong
Kirsten Setzer
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Juliette Hessong (player of the year)
Mira Fogle
Addison Cox
Kirsten Setzer
Linsy Rios
All-Conference Boys Golf
Carter Gscheidmeier
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Patrick Smith (coach of the year)
Ajay Swisher
Blake Walker
Jackson VanBeurden
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
Jordyn Horan
All-Conference Boys Track and Field
Ethan Ison
4x200-meter relay team
WEST CALDWELL – CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
All-Conference Baseball
Ashton Minton
Coy Fox (honorable mention)
Daniel Price (honorable mention)
All-Conference Softball
Abby Bowman (defensive player of the year)
Lyndsey Brookshire
Daylann Patterson
Madden Triplett (honorable mention)
Danica Benge (honorable mention)
All-Region Girls Soccer
Kristy Gonzales
All-Conference Girls Soccer
Kristi Gonzales
Cheyenne Brittain (honorable mention)
Bridget Perez (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Golf
Job Clawson (honorable mention)
All-Conference Boys Tennis
Jerson Reyes