HUNTERSVILLE — The Hibriten girls soccer team saw its season come to an end on the road Monday in the third round of the 3A state playoffs, falling 2-0 at the hands of Lake Norman Charter. Rylie Cook scored both goals for the Knights off assists from Kayla Patel, while LNC goalkeeper Imani Anzaya finished with two saves.

The third-seeded Knights (19-1-2) have now outscored opposing squads 139-8 on the season, and they have won 17 matches in a row since tying Lincoln Charter on March 16. LNC is also unbeaten at home, posting an 11-0-2 record.

Monday’s shutout marked the 16th time the Knights have held an opponent scoreless this spring, and it was only the third time the sixth-seeded Panthers (14-5-4) failed to score, although two of those matches ended in ties. Hibriten finishes the season with 77 goals scored and 15 goals allowed, with four of their losses coming in road contests.

Prior to the loss to LNC, Hibriten had won three straight games by a combined total of 11-0. The Panthers defeated Alexander Central 1-0 in the regular-season finale, Central Davidson 7-0 in the opening round of the playoffs and Oak Grove 3-0 in Round 2.

As for LNC, its playoff journey began with a 9-0 victory over Ashbrook before the Knights defeated Crest 5-1 in the second round. In Thursday’s fourth round, LNC will visit second-seeded West Henderson (22-3), which advanced thanks to Monday’s 1-0 triumph over 10th-seeded East Lincoln.