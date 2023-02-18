OLIN — Sophomore guard Jamien Little had a night to remember on Friday, as he scored a career-high 32 points to help the Hickory boys basketball team defeat North Lincoln 77-67 in the championship game of the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) tournament at North Iredell High School. The top-seeded Red Tornadoes were up by four points at the half, but led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter before holding on for a 10-point victory over the third-seeded Knights.

Little scored seven points in the opening quarter, eight in the second, six in the third and 11 in the fourth as he surpassed his previous career high of 25 in a win over South Caldwell last season. Following Friday’s contest, he was named the Most Valuable Player of the WFAC tournament, with teammates John Holbrook and Britt Rumbaugh joining him on the all-tournament team.

“I mean, it happens,” said Little of winning MVP. “Anybody on the team really could’ve got it, it just went one way.”

“Jamien was unbelievable really this whole tournament,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis added. “He’s been playing well really the last two months, once he got his legs under him back from football. But he was unbelievable — rebounding, passing it, getting out in transition, playing good defense, and he also scored 32. That’s his career high, so hopefully that can give us some momentum going into the playoffs.”

Following a basket from Holbrook to begin the game, North Lincoln (18-8) scored five straight points on a 3-pointer from Ty Sanders and a fadeaway jumper from Kellen Karr. But a layup from Rumbaugh and two free throws from Jay Powell gave the lead back to Hickory before a jumper from Ben Cipriano made it 7-6 in favor of the Knights.

After that, Little sandwiched two foul shots and a left-wing 3 around a basket from teammate Izaiah Littlejohn. Cipriano scored to pull North Lincoln to within 13-9, but Little responded with a quick layup at the other end before Sanders and Hickory’s Tyquan Hill exchanged baskets. A triple from the Knights’ Iverson Snell followed, while a Holbrook layup gave the Red Tornadoes (26-1) a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Little nailed two more treys in the second quarter, while Rumbaugh added a right-corner 3 following a steal by Little. Hickory led 30-20 at that point, but North Lincoln closed the half on an 8-2 run that include a jumper and a foul shot from Sanders, a free throw and a layup from Snell and two foul shots from Karr, cutting the deficit to 32-28 with two quarters to play.

A baseline jumper from Sanders made it a two-point game to begin the third period, but the Red Tornadoes scored 13 of the next 15 points to seize control. By the time the fourth quarter commenced, they enjoyed a 55-41 advantage.

After Sanders scored to begin the final frame, Hickory put together another run, this time notching 11 of 14 points to build a 66-46 lead with 4:08 to play. Little recorded a right-corner 3, a layup and a floater during the spurt, with a Holbrook layup and two free throws from Littlejohn accounting for the Red Tornadoes’ remaining points.

North Lincoln knocked down six 3s down the stretch and Hickory emptied its bench as the Knights cut the deficit in half. Sanders made three of the triples, while Carter Black hit two and Karr made the other to account for the 77-67 final.

“It was very similar to Wednesday night,” said Willis of his team’s play after halftime. “We kind of picked up our intensity in the second half, and we made a big run out of it. And we knew that they played an overtime game last night. We knew if we just kept wearing them that ultimately we thought we could pull away, and that’s exactly what we did.”

In addition to Little’s 32-point performance, the Red Tornadoes also received 16 points from Holbrook, seven apiece from Rumbaugh and Hill and six from Powell. On the other side, North Lincoln got 24 points from Sanders, 14 from Snell, nine each from Karr and Black and eight from Cipriano.

“It’s been a lot of growth,” said Willis of how far the Red Tornadoes have come this season. “It takes a little while in the early season to try to get your legs under you and try to get everything figured out ... but this team is unbelievable in execution, they know the plays and they can execute them. And then we’ve got a lot of weapons, it’s not just a one- or two-man show, we’ve got weapons all over the place.”

North Lincoln’s Sanders and Karr, North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe and East Lincoln’s Keandre Walker were also selected to the WFAC all-tournament team.

GIRLS' CHAMPIONSHIP

East Lincoln 62, St. Stephens 53

For only the third time this season, the Mustangs failed to win a game by double digits. Nevertheless, top-seeded East Lincoln was able to knock off the second-seeded Indians in the championship game of the WFAC tournament, preserving their unbeaten record in the process.

“I think we’ve definitely grown over the course of the season, from back in November, December to now is definitely a change,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of his team’s growth, pointing out that three of the Indians’ four losses since the beginning of January have come at the hands of East Lincoln.

“There’s a reason why they’re one of the best teams in the state,” he added of the Mustangs. “They have great coaching and great players, and so to be able to come out and keep it close and compete and have a chance, I’m really proud of the effort.”

East Lincoln (27-0) led 12-2 early before St. Stephens closed the first quarter on a 10-1 run. An Allie Reid layup midway through the period gave the Indians their first field goal, while Kennedy Blevins kept things going with a free throw followed by a steal and layup. Molli Harris added a layup off an Aubrey Gibbs assist, while a foul shot from Gibbs and a Sydney Barkley layup at the buzzer brought St. Stephens to within 13-12 entering the second quarter.

Blevins and Harris did all of the scoring for St. Stephens (19-8) in the second period, with Blevins knocking down a pair of free throws, a 3-pointer, a putback and two layups to go with a triple from Harris. Meanwhile, Madison Self led the way for East Lincoln with seven points in the frame as the Mustangs trailed 26-25 at halftime.

A three-point play from Kennedy Moulton made it 29-25 in favor of the Indians in the opening minute of the second half, but East Lincoln countered with seven of the next nine points before a Gibbs basket gave the lead back to St. Stephens at 33-32. After the lead changed hands a few more times, East Lincoln scored the final six points of the third quarter on a basket from Self, two free throws from Kiara Anderson and a steal and buzzer-beating layup from Emma Montanari to carry a 42-37 advantage into the fourth period.

The Mustangs’ lead grew to as many as 14 points at 53-39 with 4:29 remaining in the contest, but St. Stephens continued to fight. In fact, the Indians pulled to within 58-51 on a layup from Blevins in the final minute before East Lincoln’s Hailey McFadden and Abbie Hege converted back-to-back layups of their own. From there, a driving layup from Blevins cut the final deficit to nine.

Following the contest, Bennett complimented the play of Self, who finished with 20 points on her way to being selected as the MVP of the WFAC tournament.

“She’s a great player,” said Bennett. “I know she was conference player of the year last year and she’s an all-tournament player this year. She’s tough and she definitely makes her presence known and she’s physical. And if she doesn’t score the first time there’s a good chance she’s going up and getting a putback, and so trying to keep her out of the paint is really, really important.”

The Mustangs also received 15 points from Montanari, 10 from Anderson and nine from McFadden. As for St. Stephens, it was led by a game-high 26 points from Blevins to go with eight from Reid and seven apiece from Harris and Gibbs.

Montanari and McFadden joined Self on the all-tournament team, which also included Blevins, Harris, Hickory’s Laken Powe and North Iredell’s Jewel Allen.

“They’ve been important to us,” said Bennett of St. Stephens’ all-tournament selections. “They’re kind of our go-to people on the offensive end, they make a lot of things happen. They’re the ones that kind of distribute the ball and get a lot of baskets and attack the basket and they can handle it.

“It kind of hurt a little bit not having Molli for most of the third quarter tonight (due to foul trouble) and we still were right in the game with them,” he continued. “But those two are really important not only on offense but defensively and off the court too, they’re two good leaders.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association was scheduled to release state playoff brackets on Saturday, but that information was unavailable at presstime. Look for full playoff pairings for schools in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties in Monday’s edition of the HDR.

GIRLS' CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

EAST LINCOLN 62, ST. STEPHENS 53

St. Stephens;12;14;11;16;—;53

East Lincoln;13;12;17;20;—;62

St. Stephens — Kennedy Blevins 26, Allie Reid 8, Aubrey Gibbs 7, Molli Harris 7, Kennedy Moulton 3, Sydney Barkley 2.

East Lincoln — Madison Self 20, Emma Montanari 15, Kiara Anderson 10, Hailey McFadden 9, Abbie Hege 5, Madison Bissinger 3.

BOYS' CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

HICKORY 77, NORTH LINCOLN 67

North Lincoln;14;14;13;26;—;67

Hickory;19;13;23;22;—;77

North Lincoln — Ty Sanders 24, Iverson Snell 14, Carter Black 9, Kellen Karr 9, Ben Cipriano 8, Connor Carson 3.

Hickory — Jamien Little 32, John Holbrook 16, Tyquan Hill 7, Britt Rumbaugh 7, Jay Powell 6, Izaiah Littlejohn 4, Zane Krenzel 3, Josh Fisher 2.