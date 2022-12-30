Little leads Hickory boys past Blue Devils

Whether it was from being tabbed a No. 2 seed for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic or just simply reasserting its stranglehold over the schools from the three-county area participating in the annual event, Hickory's boys basketball team wasted no time making a statement in the finals of the tournament at the Tarlton Complex at Catawba Valley Community College.

The Red Tornadoes got off to a fast start and never looked back in a 63-36 rout of No. 1 seed Maiden Thursday night. The tournament championship for Hickory is the sixth in a row and the 24th overall in the 35 years of the event.

While Hickory coach Daniel Willis thought his players had an edge entering the title game, he didn’t sense a disrespect by the team over the No. 2 tab.

“We won it last year as a four seed,” Willis said. “And it's all based on your preseason schedule — and our preseason schedule is one of the toughest in the state — so we were prepared for it.”

An overflow crowd at in the arena came to see if then-unbeaten Maiden (11-1) could usurp the throne of the tournament’s king. Yet, when Hickory scored the first seven points of the game and led 16-4 after one quarter, it appeared the only doubt left was the game’s final margin, as the crowd trickled through the exits throughout the second half.

The Red Tornadoes (10-1) increased that margin to 25-7 at the 3:03 mark of the second quarter and were never seriously threatened. The exclamation point came with 3:21 left in the contest, when tournament Most Valuable Player Jamien Little threw down a dunk to create a 52-31 lead — the largest to that point. A 3-pointer that followed from Jay Powell (17 points) proved to be the encore, as the five starters were subbed out for the remainder of the game.

Defensive pressure proved to be impactful, as the Red Tornadoes turned 18 turnovers into 26 points. The Blue Devils hit just 3 of 15 shots in the first half and 11 of 35 for the game.

“Our defense really through the whole tournament was really the difference,” said Willis. “We made big plays down the stretch yesterday (vs. Alexander Central) and then today, we didn't really have to do that. But we did a lot, we got off to a great start today and I think that kind of kept the momentum going.”

Blue Devils coach Justin Brittain thought his team may have been too keyed up for the game, rushing the offense at times against a team that he described as long and athletic.

“We really didn’t show up tonight, to be honest with you,” said Brittain. “I don’t know if our kids were too mentally maybe locked into it. I’m really kind of searching for it. I’m just going to take the blame for it and continue to move on. We’re a pretty good team, but I don’t think that’s the team that took the floor tonight. We’ve had better nights, for sure.”

Little received his MVP plaque after he capped the three-day tournament with 22 points, five assists and four steals in the championship. Willis said the sophomore guard is getting caught up after a late start following his time with the football team in the playoffs.

“He played outstanding,” said Willis. “He's got so much better defensively. He's getting some steals, and finishing, he finishes right and left hand very well. He handled the ball against pressure, and he made some big shots.”

Hickory has a home game against Western Foothills 3A Conference foe St. Stephens on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell.

HICKORY 63, MAIDEN 36

Hickory;16;10;16;21;—;63

Maiden;04;08;15;09;—;36

Hickory — Jamien Little 22, Jay Powell 17, John Holbrook 9, Zane Krenzel 5, Izaiah Littlejohn 3, Dashawn Medley 3, Tyquan Hill 2, George Neal 2.

Maiden — Chris Culliver 9, Raheim Misher 9, Parker Pait 5, Jalen Robinson 4, Landon Teague 4, Wesley Thompson 3, Ben Gibbs 2.

All-Tournament Team: Hickory: Jamien Little (MVP), John Holbrook, Jay Powell. Maiden: Raheim Misher, Chris Culliver. Alexander Central: Avery Cook, Grayson Presnell. Newton-Conover: Javier Lineberger. St. Stephens: Peyton Young. South Caldwell: Tyler Eggers. Bunker Hill: Charles Murray. Fred T. Foard: Preston Neel.