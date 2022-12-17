Lincolnton girls erase 11-point deficit, defeat Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill girls basketball team led for most of the opening half during Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener against Lincolnton. But the second half was a different story, as the Wolves overcame an 11-point deficit to beat the Bears by a 44-43 final.

Senior Mackenzie Sand-Odom was the catalyst for the Wolves’ comeback, as she scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. Sarah Rhyne and Camellia Holland added seven points apiece for Lincolnton, which improved to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Junior Damireona Burch led Bunker Hill with 19 points, while Vanessa Morales scored 11 and Kylie Killian added six. The Bears are now 1-6 overall and 0-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A.

But for a while it looked like the Bears would win for the second time in three games. Following a 3-pointer from Rhyne, Bunker Hill notched eight straight points on a layup and a three-point play from Burch and a triple from Morales. At the end of the first quarter, it was 12-7 in favor of the hosts.

Then Bunker Hill scored eight of the first 10 points in the second period, beginning with a driving layup from MyKyiah Lafone and continuing with 3s from Killian and Morales. A basket from Lincolnton’s Sand-Odom cut the halftime deficit to 20-11.

After a layup from Burch made it an 11-point game again in the third quarter, the Wolves responded with a 10-0 run that consisted of eight points from Sand-Odom and a putback from Holland. Bunker Hill’s Rachel Beck stopped the run with a layup off an assist from Lafone, but a layup from Holland was followed by a free throw from Lafone and a deep jumper from Rhyne that tied things at 25-all.

Shortly thereafter, the Wolves took their first lead since it was 3-2 on a layup from Sand-Odom. Morales answered with a layup at the other end, while two more layups — one from Sand-Odom and one from Burch — knotted the score at 29-all entering the fourth quarter.

A 3 from Aidyn Armstrong put the Wolves in front to start the final frame, but Burch countered with a basket at the other end. Then Lincolnton’s Kayden Ray and the Bears’ Killian traded triples before a basket from Sand-Odom made it 37-34.

Following a pair of foul shots from Burch at the 4:55 mark, Lincolnton appeared to take control with six straight points. However, Morales nailed a left-wing 3 off an assist from Burch, who then rattled in a jumper from the right baseline after the Wolves turned the ball over.

With Bunker Hill trailing 43-41, Morales missed a 3-point attempt with around 30 seconds remaining, but the Bears pulled down the offensive rebound and called a timeout. Following the stoppage, Burch used a spin move to get past her defender and score the tying basket.

A late foul allowed Holland to go to the free-throw line, where she converted 1 of 2 shots with 5.2 seconds to play. Lafone got a good look at a game-winning 3 from the right wing at the buzzer, but it didn’t go down as the Wolves escaped with a one-point victory.

BOYS

Lincolnton 66, Bunker Hill 45

The Bears led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but the Wolves rallied for a 34-27 advantage at the half and a 49-37 lead through three periods before winning by a 21-point final margin in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A opener. Lincolnton moved to 1-6 overall and 1-0 in league play, while Bunker Hill dropped to 1-6 and 0-1.

The Wolves’ Will Blackburn scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the opening half, while Lincolnton also received 11 from Cross Arias and nine from Dynae Diaz. On the other side, Bunker Hill got 17 points from Charles Murray, 13 from Elijah Boston and seven from Devin Brice.

Lincolnton made eight 3-pointers in the contest, including three apiece from Blackburn and Arias. The Wolves outscored the Bears 24-0 from behind the arc, and they made half of their 3s in the second quarter when they turned a 20-15 deficit midway through the period into a seven-point lead at the half.

After stretching its lead to double digits thanks to a 7-0 run to begin the third quarter, Lincolnton never led by fewer than 10 points for the remainder of the contest. A foul shot by Brice with 3:11 left in the fourth period accounted for Bunker Hill’s last point, as the Wolves closed the game on an 8-0 run to account for the final margin.

Bunker Hill has now lost its last six home games dating back to last season, while Lincolnton’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak that began with a 35-34 loss to Maiden last February. Every other loss during the Wolves’ skid came via double digits.

The Wolves visit Newton-Conover on Thursday, the same night Bunker Hill travels to West Caldwell.

GIRLS

LINCOLNTON 44, BUNKER HILL 43

Lincolnton;07;04;18;15;—;44

Bunker Hill;12;08;09;14;—;43

Lincolnton — Mackenzie Sand-Odom 20, Camellia Holland 7, Sarah Rhyne 7, Jordyan Williams 4, Aidyn Armstrong 3, Kayden Ray 3.

Bunker Hill — Damireona Burch 19, Vanessa Morales 11, Kylie Killian 6, MyKyiah Lafone 5, Rachel Beck 2.

BOYS

LINCOLNTON 66, BUNKER HILL 45

Lincolnton;13;21;15;17;—;66

Bunker Hill;14;13;10;08;—;45

Lincolnton — Will Blackburn 20, Cross Arias 11, Dynae Diaz 9, Tyler McClain 6, Andrew Phelps 6, Riley Bradley 5, Eian Stancil 4, Chance Jefferies 3, Dearion Grier 2.

Bunker Hill — Charles Murray 17, Elijah Boston 13, Devin Brice 7, Kameron Mack 4, Kaden Bolick 2, Oaklee Watts 2.