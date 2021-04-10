LET’S GET PHYSICAL: St. Stephens knocks off Hickory 27-19 in hard-hitting battle between crosstown rivals

St. Stephens and Hickory ended the 2020-21 football season by writing the latest chapter in their crosstown rivalry. Both teams entered the season finale winless in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, and when all was said and done, the visiting Indians left Frank Barger Stadium with a 27-19 victory that represented their third win over the Red Tornadoes in four seasons.
The contest was penalty-laden, as St. Stephens committed 16 penalties for 190 yards and Hickory was whistled for 11 infractions totaling 85 yards. The result was a sloppy, physical affair that lasted nearly three hours.
With the season-ending victory, St. Stephens improved to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. On the other side, Hickory dropped to 0-7 and 0-6.
“It’s obvious that there’s high tensions in this game, we’re so close together, so at times they let their emotions get away from them and we let our emotions get away from us,” St. Stephens coach Wayne Hicks said. “It was a sloppy win, but it was a win. I’ll take them any day.
“Our senior class has given a lot to the program through all of the years,” he added, “and it’s good for them to be able to walk around town for the rest of their lives knowing that they had a victory over a crosstown rival.”
Hickory received the opening kickoff and was gifted a pair of first downs due to pass interference calls on the Indians. The Red Tornadoes ultimately had to punt, but after St. Stephens gained a couple of first downs, quarterback Zane McPherson was intercepted by Hickory’s Keagan Covington on third-and-six, giving Hickory possession at its own 38-yard line.
The Red Tornadoes again had to punt, but St. Stephens’ Zak McLauchlin fumbled after a 12-yard gain on first down and Hickory’s Rico Walker picked the ball up and returned it 3 yards to the Indians’ 18. Two plays later, the Indians recovered a fumble of their own when Tony Rangel stripped Hickory QB Turner Wood and Troy Hicks fell on it.
From there, the Indians strung together a 13-play, 90-drive that ended when McLauchlin scored from 1 yard out. Although the extra point failed due to a bad snap, St. Stephens led 6-0 with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter.
St. Stephens scored again moments later when a high snap over the head of Hickory’s punter was recovered in the end zone by Omar Orozco. Following a holding penalty on the 2-point conversion attempt, the Indians were forced to settle for a 30-yard extra point that was converted by freshman kicker Carter Gscheidmeier.
The score remained 13-0 in favor of the Indians heading into halftime, but they quickly added another touchdown to start the third quarter. St. Stephens moved the ball 69 yards in 10 plays, chewing up almost five minutes before scoring on a 12-yard run from Alex Brown.
Hickory responded with a drive that advanced inside the St. Stephens 10, but Wood was picked off by McLauchlin in the end zone. After the Indians failed to do anything with their opportunity, the Red Tornadoes finally found the scoreboard on a 44-yard pass from Wood to Walker before the ensuing extra point by Josh Tyree cut the deficit to 20-7 with 49.4 seconds remaining in the third period.
Following a successful onside kick that was recovered by Hickory’s Covington, the Red Tornadoes turned the ball over on a strip sack by St. Stephens’ Randall Lyons that was recovered by teammate Dorian Whitworth. The Red Tornadoes’ Wood was injured on the play and would not return, but his replacement helped give Hickory some late life.
After St. Stephens punted on the subsequent drive, Hickory’s Nick Everhart took over under center and engineered a seven-play, 74-yard drive that was capped by a 52-yard TD strike to Walker. However, the extra point attempt was blocked by the Indians’ Charlie Woy, leaving the visitors’ advantage at 20-13 with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter.
St. Stephens quickly went three-and-out, but Hickory was intercepted for a third time when an Everhart pass attempt was snared by the Indians’ Evan Trossi along the left sideline with 2:19 to play. St. Stephens made the Red Tornadoes pay for this turnover, scoring just over a minute later on a 34-yard pass from McPherson to Mason Buff.
Nevertheless, Hickory managed a last-minute scoring drive that saw Everhart find Walker for a 23-yard TD pass on the game’s final play. No extra point was attempted, resulting in a 27-19 win for the Indians.
“It was sloppy, but you’re gonna have these things when it’s a rivalry game, and it’s always a little bit rough and tough when St. Stephens and Hickory get together,” Hickory coach Russell Stone said. “Our team didn’t quit all year, they kept playing hard, and you have to give them credit for that, but our deal is getting in the weight room and practicing consistently.
“... We just didn’t execute, we made these types of mistakes all year, the turnovers or the untimely penalties,” he continued. “And the biggest problem with our team is we can’t get off the field on third-and-long, and it happened all year. So we’ve got to get a lot better at pass defense in the offseason and get ready to fight and come back in the fall. We’re in a new league, everything’s brand new, but we’ve definitely got to make some changes and get a little bit better back there.”
St. Stephens’ McLauchlin finished with 21 carries for 127 yards to lead all ball carriers, while Hickory was paced by Everhart’s five carries for 36 yards. The Indians also received 54 yards apiece from Brown and McPherson on 13 and eight carries, respectively, while the latter also completed 9 of 13 passes for 97 yards.
Wood completed 9 of 18 passes for 98 yards for Hickory, while Everhart completed 5 of 14 passes for 96 yards after taking over for his freshman teammate in the final quarter. Walker was the game’s leading receiver with six receptions for 162 yards and all three of the Red Tornadoes’ TDs.
“Nick Everhart was our quarterback the first four games,” said Stone. “… He played anywhere we asked him to play and he had to finish the game last week and he finished the game this week. And he finished it with a flourish, so our hats off to him.”
St. Stephens: 00 13 07 07 – 27
Hickory: 00 00 07 12 – 19
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
SS – Zak McLauchlin 1-yard run (run failed), 6:44
SS – Omar Orozco fumble recovery in the end zone (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 4:23
Third Quarter
SS – Alex Brown 12-yard run (Gscheidmeier kick), 7:02
H – Rico Walker 44-yard pass from Turner Wood (Josh Tyree kick), :49
Fourth Quarter
H – Walker 52-yard pass from Nick Everhart (kick blocked), 5:35
SS – Mason Buff 34-yard pass from Zane McPherson (Gscheidmeier kick), 1:11
H – Walker 23-yard pass from Everhart (no kick), :00
Team Stats
First Downs: St. Stephens 18, Hickory 14
Rushes-yards: St. Stephens 46-243, Hickory 25-71
Comp-Att-Int: St. Stephens 9-13-1, Hickory 14-32-2
Passing yards: St. Stephens 97, Hickory 194
Fumbles-Lost: St. Stephens 1-1, Hickory 5-3
Penalties-yards: St. Stephens 16-190, Hickory 11-85
Individual Stats
RUSHING – St. Stephens: Zak McLauchlin 21-127 and 1 TD, Alex Brown 13-54 and 1 TD, Zane McPherson 8-54, Tony Rangel 4-8. Hickory: Nick Everhart 5-36, Jayden Maddox 11-22, Dontae Baker 2-7, Turner Wood 5-3, Josiah Edwards 2-3.
PASSING – St. Stephens: McPherson 9-13-1 for 97 yards and 1 TD. Hickory: Wood 9-18-1 for 98 yards and 1 TD, Everhart 5-14-1 for 96 yards and 2 TDs.
RECEIVING – St. Stephens: McLauchlin 2-36, Mason Buff 1-34 and 1 TD, Michael Watkins 5-20, Smith Wall 1-7. Hickory: Rico Walker 6-162 and 3 TDs, Maddox 2-13, Baker 4-12, Tyquan Hill 1-8, Edwards 1-(-1).
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.