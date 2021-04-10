LET’S GET PHYSICAL: St. Stephens knocks off Hickory 27-19 in hard-hitting battle between crosstown rivals

“... We just didn’t execute, we made these types of mistakes all year, the turnovers or the untimely penalties,” he continued. “And the biggest problem with our team is we can’t get off the field on third-and-long, and it happened all year. So we’ve got to get a lot better at pass defense in the offseason and get ready to fight and come back in the fall. We’re in a new league, everything’s brand new, but we’ve definitely got to make some changes and get a little bit better back there.”

St. Stephens’ McLauchlin finished with 21 carries for 127 yards to lead all ball carriers, while Hickory was paced by Everhart’s five carries for 36 yards. The Indians also received 54 yards apiece from Brown and McPherson on 13 and eight carries, respectively, while the latter also completed 9 of 13 passes for 97 yards.

Wood completed 9 of 18 passes for 98 yards for Hickory, while Everhart completed 5 of 14 passes for 96 yards after taking over for his freshman teammate in the final quarter. Walker was the game’s leading receiver with six receptions for 162 yards and all three of the Red Tornadoes’ TDs.